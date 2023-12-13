Why Angus-made Phlump marshmallows are the snack to beat this Xmas – plus four other tasty local treats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Angus-made Phlump marshmallows are the snack to beat this Xmas – plus four other tasty local treats

From crisps and chocolate to gourmet marshmallows, there are plenty of local producers to choose when buying your Christmas party snacks.

Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows.
Here are 5 local snacks to try this Christmas, including Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows, White Christmas flavour. Image: Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows.
By Joanna Bremner

It’s nearly Christmas time, and we’re all throwing parties (or begrudgingly attending them). So why not choose some local snacks for your festive fun?

I’ve put together a list of snacks from Dundee, Angus and beyond that you can get your hands on this Christmas period.

These will satisfy your cravings and support local businesses.

Festive flavours with Phlump Marshmallows

The Angus-based Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows always have a range of delicious flavours on offer.

But for the festive season this year, they have upped their game and have five Christmas flavours for you to choose from.

There’s the caramel and pecan roulade and churro-flavoured marshmallows on offer.

And their gingerbread flavoured marshmallows are launching soon, along with the opening of their online shop which will allow for deliveries across the UK.

Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows festive flavours, including Churro, Gingerbread and Candy Cane.
Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows festive flavours, including Churro, Gingerbread and Candy Cane. Image: Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows.

Other festive favours include the White Christmas, which is a white chocolate flavoured marshmallow topped with crumbs of white chocolate as well as some festive sparkle.

Finally, there is the Candy Cane marshmallow, which combines vanilla and peppermint with a pretty pink swirled pattern.

Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows have released the Candy Cane flavoured marshmallows this year. How good do these look? Image: Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows.

Phlump’s festive-flavoured marshmallows are stocked locally at The Brownie Barn in Hatton, The Granary in Carnoustie, Balgove Larder in St Andrews and Clementines in Broughty ferry.

Boxing Day curry crisps and more from Perthshire’s Taylors Snacks

The Errol-based Taylors Snacks have also released a Christmas range this year.

The Christmas offering from Errol-based Taylors potato crisps. Image: Taylors Snacks.

Their festive flavours includes a mix of sweet and savoury options.

For the sweet tooths among us, there is toasted marshmallow, sticky toffee pudding and gingerbread.

And for savoury lovers, there’s pigs in blankets, turkey and stuffing, as well as the show-stopping Boxing Day curry!

Boxing Day curry flavour crisps. Taylors Snacks.

You can buy these from mid December to early January from Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda and Morrisons, flavour depending.

Savoury Yule Log from WeeCook

Famous for their tasty pies, WeeCook also release special edition sausage rolls throughout the year.

This Christmas, they have come up with a Savoury Yule Log – which, frankly, sounds amazing.

The Savoury Yule Log from WeeCook. Image: WeeCook.

The Savoury Yule logs are filled with pork from their local supplier Scott Brothers butchers, cheddar cheese and Branston pickle.

These Angus Christmas snacks are available from their café and pie shop at the WeeCOOK Kitchen in Barry near Carnoustie.

You can pre order them to make sure you get one. And, to make sure you have some for Christmas week, you’ll need to get your orders in by Sunday 17 December.

WeeCook are also regulars at Montrose, Forfar, Partick, Arbroath and Bowhouse markets, so you could pop along to those to pick up a Savoury Yule Log this festive season.

Gingerbread cheesecake doughnut from Heather Street Food

And for more freshly baked goodness, you need to try the gingerbread cheesecake doughnut from Heather Street Food.

Based at Dundee waterfront, they are purveyors of delicious doughnuts, brilliant bagels and award-winning coffee.

Fancy a Christmas snack? Why not try this Gingerbread Cheesecake doughnut from Heather Street Food, Dundee.
The Gingerbread Cheesecake doughnut from Heather Street Food, Dundee. Image: Heather Street Food.

The gingerbread cheesecake doughnuts are packed with cream and sprinkles and it costs just 55p extra for this festive topping – a bargain!

They also have Christmas bagels with turkey and stuffing, and donuts topped with spiced fruit mincemeat topping.

Opt for Ocelot Chocolate over the holidays

When you’re getting peckish this Christmas and your eyes wander to a selection box, why not try out local chocolatiers instead?

Ocelot Chocolate, based in Dundee, have a range of fun flavours to choose from.

Some of the varieties of chocolate bars produced by Ocelot Chocolate, Mid Wynd, Dundee, 29th September 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The black orange flavour is a fruity favourite for many.

And Ocelot founder, Matt Broadbent recommends the buckwheat flavour which apparently tastes like a “posh Malteser”.

Ocelot Chocolate Buckwheat flavour.  Image: Ocelot Chocolate.

