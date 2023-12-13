Why Angus-made Phlump marshmallows are the snack to beat this Xmas – plus four other tasty local treats

It’s nearly Christmas time, and we’re all throwing parties (or begrudgingly attending them). So why not choose some local snacks for your festive fun?

I’ve put together a list of snacks from Dundee, Angus and beyond that you can get your hands on this Christmas period.

These will satisfy your cravings and support local businesses.

Festive flavours with Phlump Marshmallows

The Angus-based Phlump Gourmet Marshmallows always have a range of delicious flavours on offer.

But for the festive season this year, they have upped their game and have five Christmas flavours for you to choose from.

There’s the caramel and pecan roulade and churro-flavoured marshmallows on offer.

And their gingerbread flavoured marshmallows are launching soon, along with the opening of their online shop which will allow for deliveries across the UK.

Other festive favours include the White Christmas, which is a white chocolate flavoured marshmallow topped with crumbs of white chocolate as well as some festive sparkle.

Finally, there is the Candy Cane marshmallow, which combines vanilla and peppermint with a pretty pink swirled pattern.

Phlump’s festive-flavoured marshmallows are stocked locally at The Brownie Barn in Hatton, The Granary in Carnoustie, Balgove Larder in St Andrews and Clementines in Broughty ferry.

Boxing Day curry crisps and more from Perthshire’s Taylors Snacks

The Errol-based Taylors Snacks have also released a Christmas range this year.

Their festive flavours includes a mix of sweet and savoury options.

For the sweet tooths among us, there is toasted marshmallow, sticky toffee pudding and gingerbread.

And for savoury lovers, there’s pigs in blankets, turkey and stuffing, as well as the show-stopping Boxing Day curry!

You can buy these from mid December to early January from Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda and Morrisons, flavour depending.

Savoury Yule Log from WeeCook

Famous for their tasty pies, WeeCook also release special edition sausage rolls throughout the year.

This Christmas, they have come up with a Savoury Yule Log – which, frankly, sounds amazing.

The Savoury Yule logs are filled with pork from their local supplier Scott Brothers butchers, cheddar cheese and Branston pickle.

These Angus Christmas snacks are available from their café and pie shop at the WeeCOOK Kitchen in Barry near Carnoustie.

You can pre order them to make sure you get one. And, to make sure you have some for Christmas week, you’ll need to get your orders in by Sunday 17 December.

WeeCook are also regulars at Montrose, Forfar, Partick, Arbroath and Bowhouse markets, so you could pop along to those to pick up a Savoury Yule Log this festive season.

Gingerbread cheesecake doughnut from Heather Street Food

And for more freshly baked goodness, you need to try the gingerbread cheesecake doughnut from Heather Street Food.

Based at Dundee waterfront, they are purveyors of delicious doughnuts, brilliant bagels and award-winning coffee.

The gingerbread cheesecake doughnuts are packed with cream and sprinkles and it costs just 55p extra for this festive topping – a bargain!

They also have Christmas bagels with turkey and stuffing, and donuts topped with spiced fruit mincemeat topping.

Opt for Ocelot Chocolate over the holidays

When you’re getting peckish this Christmas and your eyes wander to a selection box, why not try out local chocolatiers instead?

Ocelot Chocolate, based in Dundee, have a range of fun flavours to choose from.

The black orange flavour is a fruity favourite for many.

And Ocelot founder, Matt Broadbent recommends the buckwheat flavour which apparently tastes like a “posh Malteser”.