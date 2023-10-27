Husband-and-wife’s Dundee chocolate firm to go for ‘world domination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband-and-wife’s Dundee chocolate firm to go for ‘world domination’

Matt and Ish Broadbent started making chocolate from their kitchen table - now they make 3,000 bars a week from a Dundee factory.

By Maria Gran
Co-founder Matt Broadbent holding up six colourful bars of Ocelot Chocolate.
Ocelot Chocolate co-founder Matt Broadbent holding the "chocolate library". Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

For Fifers Matt and Ish Broadbent, moving Ocelot Chocolate from Edinburgh to Dundee was a fresh start.

Despite both being from Newport, the couple met in Glasgow after uni. Matt studied immunology, while Ish did illustration in Edinburgh.

Their passion for food led them to apply for a cooking job, despite having no professional experience. They got lucky, and headed to Italy to cook in a mountain hotel.

From cooking four-course dinners at night and climbing during the day, Ish and Matt went on to cook at a high-end chalet in France and then as private chefs in Hampshire.

During their chef stint, chocolate desserts stood out as a favourite for them to make and for guests to eat.

After moving back to Scotland – Edinburgh this time – Ish and Matt started Ocelot Chocolate from their kitchen table in 2014.

Wrapped Buckwheat flavoured bars.
Each bar is packaged by hand. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We didn’t know a huge amount about chocolate, but like we did with those other jobs, we could learn as we go, which is what we did,” says Matt.

“We thought with our design background and our love of chocolate, we can create something beautiful that will stand out on the shelves.

“It seemed to be the perfect fit.”

Ocelot Chocolate starts fresh in Dundee

Ocelot started selling at a farmers’ market, before getting stocked in a few local shops.

After making an Instagram account, more businesses got in touch wanting to buy the chocolate. The colourful packaging even caught the attention of a London department store.

“We were stocking Selfridges from our flat, it was crazy,” Matt reminisces.

“They got in touch and it was like, do they know that we’re so small?

“We kept at it and got our own factory eventually, and managed to employ some staff.”

It was a tricky market to enter, craft chocolate was in its infancy in the UK and Ocelot was one of the first companies to start out.

The company grew and grew, until last year when the husband and wife set out on an ambitious project. They moved the factory to Edinburgh city centre and opened a cafe next door.

Matt on site at the factory.
Co-founder Matt in the Ocelot factory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It had been in the works for a few years, but with the cost-of-living crisis setting in and costs rocketing post-Covid, their budget was blown.

The cafe needed to take off from the start, but instead it was slowly depleting Ocelot’s cash reserves. After four months, it had to close.

To allow Ocelot to continue, their chocolate supplier Original Beans stepped in and bought a majority of the business.

“We had a bit of a regroup, because it was a good opportunity to change things that hadn’t been working,” says Matt.

“We thought it was a bit of a fresh start. And we live a lot closer to Dundee as we moved to St Andrews two years ago.

“I love Dundee as a city, it feels up and coming, and it’s fun to be a part of that.”

‘Playful’ flavours from Ocelot Chocolate

Now set up in Dundee’s Mid Wynd with three members of staff, Ocelot is producing between 10,000 and 12,000 bars of chocolate a month.

First, they melt the chocolate and add any flavourings before it goes in the tempering machine. This is the most important part of the process to get the right texture and mouthfeel.

By heating and cooling the chocolate to certain temperatures, crystals form to give the finished bars a nice sheen, good snap and melt-in-the-mouth consistency.

Two chocolate moulds being filled with tempered Ocelot chocolate.
After tempering, the chocolate goes into moulds. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Matt explains: “When you have a non-tempered bar of chocolate, it’s powdery and you can detect the particles of cocoa.

“When it’s tempered, it’s completely smooth and a lot of the solid cocoa particles are enveloped in cocoa butter, so it’s a lot smoother.”

From the start, the co-founders have used Original Beans chocolate because of its sustainable and ethical credentials.

While Ocelot’s parent company focuses on letting the chocolate speak for itself, the Dundee company likes to have fun with flavours.

Ocelot’s playful flavours include blood orange, black cherry, buckwheat and violet. There is also a dark sea salt chocolate, white chocolate with almonds and a dark milk chocolate.

“We have a mix of classic flavours that we know work very well, and some slightly different flavours that make people think about what can work with chocolate,” says Matt.

Six bars of Ocelot Chocolate on display.
Ocelot Chocolate flavours are both traditional and unexpected. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“My favourite is probably the violet. In the right hands, violet can be a nice flavour if you’re subtle with it.

“The buckwheat is another favourite. It’s traditionally not seen so much in chocolate, but it works very well.”

Going for ‘world domination’

As well as fun flavours, Ocelot Chocolate is known for its distinctive look. Instead of a traditional rectangular bar, it comes in a 70g square and the packaging is eye-catching.

Ish’s degree and the couple’s passion for design means they’ve created the artwork on every bar to make them stand out.

This was key in the emerging craft chocolate market they started out in.

Matt says: “Back in the day, it was very difficult to persuade someone to spend £5 on a bar of chocolate.

“Now it’s a bit easier for businesses to enter because people in the UK are more educated on what good chocolate is.”

A vat of tempered chocolate.
Tempering chocolate gives it a nice sheen. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

After five months in Dundee, Ocelot is planning to trial its first bean-to-bar range at the start of next year. This involves starting with cocoa beans which are roasted, winnowed and ground before being mixed with sugar, and possibly milk or more cocoa butter.

New flavours are also in the pipeline for next year, some traditional ones and some “that are more left field”.

On top of the to-do list however, is to ship Ocelot Chocolate from Dundee and out to the world.

“We’ve got a warehouse in Germany that stores our goods, so we can ship to all over the EU,” says Matt.

“We’re in talks at the moment with an Australian distributor as well who’s looking to take our bars.

“North America as well, we’re in talks with some importers. That’s an amazing market for craft chocolate, because it’s very established.

“So I guess the next phase of Ocelot is world domination, in the craft sense.”

Conversation