‘Our Monifieth marshmallow business started with our daughter’s fluffy birthday wishlist’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

‘Our Monifieth marshmallow business started with our daughter’s fluffy birthday wishlist’

Monifieth couple Gemma and Craig Chapman make gourmet marshmallows in a range of fun flavours from their home kitchen.

By Joanna Bremner
Craig and Gemma Chapman coating the marshmallows after cutting with icing sugar.
Craig and Gemma Chapman coating the marshmallows after cutting with icing sugar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Marshmallows went from an appearance on a Monifieth girl’s birthday list, to her parents’ successful side hustle, Phlump.

“We were an accident,” laughs Gemma Chapman, half of the husband and wife duo behind Phlump gourmet mallows.

“We were never meant to be a business.”

Now, the “accidental” business is a thriving marshmallow company, stocked in numerous shops locally, and further afield.

Their unique product, and its delicious taste, means that Phlump has only gone from strength to strength – despite its surprising beginnings.

Gemma and Craig Chapman create gourmet marshmallows as the duo behind Phlump.
Gemma and Craig Chapman create gourmet marshmallows as the duo behind Phlump. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Me and Craig have a little girl named Summer, and last Christmas she had marshmallows and marshmallow fluff on her list,” says Gemma.

“Her birthday arrived in June and again, it said lots of marshmallows.

“Craig said if she’s going keep asking for marshmallows, I’m just going to learn how to make them.

“And that’s basically where it started.

“The first marshmallows were a catastrophe.

“That was basically a green light to Craig, he was like ‘I am not letting this go, I am going to figure out how to do this’.”

Craig and Gemma then learned how to make marshmallows to fulfil their daughter’s wishlist.

This rapidly developed into Phlump providing marshmallows for a handful of small businesses and their orders have only grown since then.

Elite tasting force behind Phlump’s flavours

The duo sell a range of flavours of the quirky tasty treat, many of which are suggested by Gemma’s team of marshmallow experts – her high school class.

“I teach at Monifieth high and I got my class involved,” she says. “And the kids get so excited about it.

“I run a marshmallow challenge and I get them all to come up with new flavours, and then Craig will pick one and we’ll take it in, they’ll try it and vote.”

Some of Phlump’s best selling flavours, including salted caramel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Gemma uses halal gelatine so that Muslim pupils in her class can be included in the fun.

“The kids will all come up with the best weird and wacky flavours,” laughs Gemma.

Some of Phlump marshmallow flavours include cookies and cream, Baileys, mint chocolate, salted caramel, rhubarb crumble and many more.

How do Phlump make their gourmet marshmallows in Monifieth?

So how do Gemma and Craig create their delicious marshmallows?

“Marshmallows are quite hard to make,” Gemma says, “and I think that’s why so few people do it.

“It’s sugar, water and gelatine, and you have to bring it to a specific boiling point.

“Once we have boiled it, we put it into the mixer. The whisk has variable speeds and times depending on how much you’re putting in.

“That’s how you make the marshmallow base, then you would need to add your flavours.

Gemma Chapman makes a batch of Phlump marshmallows.
Gemma Chapman makes a batch of Phlump marshmallows starting with sugar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We do different things – sometimes we add our flavours into the syrup. Mint, for example, is really reactive so we add that in right at the beginning.

“Whereas our salted caramel we add that in right at the final moment and just mix it through.

“We have to have the gelatine bloomed in advance, and then we mix them together at very specific times.

A pinch of cloud and a lot of patience.”

Gemma’s marshmallow ‘recipe’

“If any of the measurements, the heat or the timings are off, you just have to stop and start again.

“I threw two batches in the bin just this week because I just took my eye off the ball.

“You can overboil or whisk it too long, and as soon as you whisk too long, you can’t get it out of the bowl to get it onto the tray.

“It’s really unworkable and I don’t want to put it out as a product because it’s not perfect.

“We often joke when people ask us how to make marshmallows, that it’s just a pinch of cloud and a lot of patience,” laughs Gemma.

“But it definitely takes a lot of patience!”

Phlump’s newest product, Marshmallow Phluff – spreadable marshmallow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

After mixing, they pour the mixture into the tray, lay on the toppings and allow the marshmallows to set overnight.

Then, they use a guitar cutter – a nifty slicing device – to cut the marshmallows to size.

“We then dust them in an icing sugar and cornflour mix, because they’re very, very sticky,” adds Gemma.

“Marshmallows are really hard to work with if you’re not sure what you’re doing.

“They’re like a glue, they just want to stick to everything!”

Phlump journey full of ‘pinch me moments’

So what is it like working with your significant other?

“We’re really, really lucky that we really like each other,” laughs Gemma.

“Craig has an amazing sense of humour. So even when I’m getting tired, he makes it really funny.

“It will get to half ten at night, and I think: no-one else is doing this, all my friends are in their bed reading a book, and I’m making marshmallows!”

Gemma and Craig have now launched Phlump’s online store – all while working their own jobs full-time.

Craig Chapman, one half of the Phlump marshmallows team creating gourmet mallows in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Though this means busy days and nights, especially during times of heaps of orders coming in, Gemma and Craig are proud of Phlump.

“I definitely have a lot of pinch me moments,” says Gemma.

“In four months, we were stocked in around 16 shops locally.

“Because we both work full time, we don’t have marketing time.

“So I don’t have time to approach people, that was all people that came to us.

“We have just been wrapped up in kindness by the local community.”

More from Food & Drink

The Loft Restaurant in Bridge of Tilt serves up a delicious crème brulée, and was recently recognised as Scotland's most romantic restaurant of the year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Loft Restaurant: I put Scotland's most romantic restaurant to the test
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 winners. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024: Pictures and reaction
Lorraine Kelly.
My Dundee: Lorraine Kelly's favourite things about the city
2
Thai cashew chicken at Orchid restaurant, Broughty Ferry.
Pan-Asian eatery Orchid in Broughty Ferry is in full bloom
The Juniper-smoked roe deer from The Glenturret Lalique is some of the great food and drink you can get in Crieff. Image: The Glenturret Lalique.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Crieff
Chloe Wright is a Rising Star in the local food and drink scene, running The Haberdashery Bistro in Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
25-year-old Chloe on her 'quirky' bistro The Haberdashery in Dunfermline
The exterior of Brewdog, Dundee. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Dundee and Angus over the…
Broxden Farm. Supplied by Google Maps
Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the Easter holidays in Perthshire
Lauren Hutchison, manager of The Steadings.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the Easter holidays
The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DcThomson
The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed

Conversation