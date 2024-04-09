How did the first Dundee Eat Week go down with customers?

Dundee Eat Week, a scheme intended to spotlight local restaurants with cheap deals ran for the first time this spring.

Of a similar model to Dundee Restaurant Week, the event pairs up with local eateries to offer discounted food.

30 businesses in Dundee took part and there were 7,981 sign-ups.

Venues which took part included The West House, Höfn, Vandal & Co and more.

Dundee Mexican restaurant Más also had an excellent money-saving deal during Dundee Eat Week, offering customers savings of more than a tenner.

Dundee Eat Week created ‘extra business’

Grant Avery runs Más on Dundee’s Perth Road.

He told The Courier: “I think it’s beneficial to both [customers and businesses].

“We had about 60 people in through Dundee Eat Week.

“But I think we had a lot more last year in Dundee Restaurant Week.

“I think business is just down in general though, with the cost of living crisis, everyone’s purse straps are a bit tightened so they’re eating out less.”

“We opened an hour earlier for it, at four,” added Grant.

“And we were getting people through the door at four, so it was definitely extra business for us.”

Grant also commented on the fact that Dundee Cocktail Week charged restaurants to take part, but praised that for Dundee Eat Week, there was no charge for businesses – or customers.

“It’s free for the venue, which makes a massive difference.”

Dundee Eat Week antidote to ‘heart-breaking’ restaurant closures

Food and drink blogger Lennox Eats tested out some Dundee eateries during the event.

She visited a range of spots throughout the week, including Höfn, Daisy Tasker and The Selkie.

Lennox said: “I was quite impressed that they had some deals that were even £5, so that allowed locals to support it even if they’re on a bit of a budget.”

“My favourite deal of the week was definitely The Selkie. You got two tapas – and a really lovely glass of wine – for just £15!

“The portions were really good as well.”

Now more than ever we need to support local restaurants if we want to keep them open.” – Lennox Eats

“To be honest, I think it’s quite a scary time in Dundee’s food scene,” she added.

“Some of my local favourites have recently announced that they’re closing, like Loco Rita’s.

“It’s just heart-breaking.

“Now more than ever we need to support local restaurants if we want to keep them open, so I feel like Dundee Eat Week has allowed locals to do that even on a small budget.”

Opportunity to ‘connect with their local hospitality’

28-year-old Rebecca Gay, who also runs a food and drink account, Finding the Feed, was delighted at the deals on offer.

She visited Höfn on Bank Street and Little Things Cafe on Reform Street, and said both venues committed to the deals as advertised.

“Given the regular menus and pricing on offer at both of the venues out-with the deal period, I think the deals were great value!” she said.

“It’s an absolute steal of a deal given that a ticket for access to the Dundee Eat Week Deal is completely free! It provides a fantastic opportunity to visit a selection of local eateries and support and sample local businesses.”

Dundee Eat Week event director, Alice Christison, added: “We set out to sign up 30 of Dundee’s best restaurants and cafes, and offer a great range of deals and cuisine to showcase the versatility and talent of Dundee’s food scene and we achieved that.

“Hundreds of people were out enjoying the local offerings as a result and Dundee Eat Week has been a great way for people to really connect with their local hospitality and food and drink scene.”