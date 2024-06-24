My Dundee: Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth shares his favourite things about Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

My Dundee: Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth shares his favourite things about Dundee

Broughty Ferry author of Bob Servant, Guilt and The Gold talks football in Dawson Park, Visocchi's ice cream and celebrating Dundee United's 1994 Scottish Cup win.

Scottish author Neil Forsyth shares what it was like growing up in Broughty Ferry. Image: Bafta Scotland.
Scottish author Neil Forsyth shares what it was like growing up in Broughty Ferry. Image: Bafta Scotland.
By Joanna Bremner

From playing football in Dawson Park, to celebrating the Dundee United Scottish Cup win in 1994, there is plenty Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth loves about the city.

What first springs to mind when you think of Dundee?

Family and friends. Mum, Dad, brother Alan, sister Carol, Granny and Grandad along the road, my Uncle Bill and Aunt Sadie round the corner.

And then all my friends from school, Broughty Albion football and Forthill Sports Club.

Growing up in the Ferry was a very lucky way to start life, which is something you realise more as you get older.

Where do you stay when you visit Dundee?

With my Mum and Dad in Broughty Ferry.

I take my son to play football in Dawson Park, just like I used to, and love walking around the Ferry which feels like it’s more popular than ever.

Dawson Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

After Dundee United won the Scottish Cup in 1994.

The night started at 8am when we were sneaked through the back door of a Ferry pub (I’d better not say which one) and it didn’t properly end until the city centre the next afternoon.

Favourite restaurant in Dundee and why?

I had many happy days working behind the bar for Joe and Mark Barton at the Taychreggan Hotel, and Mark now has The Milton Inn in Monifieth.

I also like the Ship Inn, which has an amazing view and great food. And Murray’s fish and chip shop in Gray Street for takeaway.

Ship Inn & Waterfront Restaurant, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Best place in Dundee when you’re looking for inspiration?

I love walking down to Broughty Ferry along Douglas Terrace.

It takes me past Bob Servant’s house which is such a special memory for me, with it filming in Dundee and being my first television show.

Author Neil Forsyth in Broughty Ferry alongside Scottish actors Brian Cox and Jonathon Watson.
Neil Forsyth alongside Scottish actors Brian Cox and Jonathon Watson at Bob Servant’s house in Broughty Ferry. Image: Neil Forsyth.

What is your first memory in Dundee?

Grandad giving my brother his first bike, which I think would have been Boxing Day 1981.

Best place for a coffee stop in Dundee?

It’s got to be Visocchi’s, for both coffee and ice cream.

How is 2024 going for you?

It’s going well, other than the fact I’m just back from Germany where I watched Scotland get trounced 5-1.

But I’m coming up for Dundee United’s first game of the season, so I’m hoping that will lift my spirits.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I’m editing the second series of The Gold, which we have just finished filming in England and Spain, and it will be out on BBC1 in early 2025.

And I’m also writing a new television show.

So it’s full on, but I am lucky to be busy at what is currently a tough time for the TV industry.

More from Food & Drink

Food and drink writer Joanna Bremner joined Tom Rust, a Perthshire deer stalker, for a day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Blood, sweat and deer: How Perthshire stalker Tom puts fresh venison on your plate
Mother and daugher Tracey Harkins and Kate Gill have started a baking business together, called Honeysuckle Homebakes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The mother and daughter baking duo who supply Fife cafes with epic brownies, cakes…
odie Gersok, a 22-year-old bartender at The Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath.
Arbroath regulars bring bartender Jodie, 22, out of her shell
Höfn on Dundee's Bank Street is one of the many Instagrammable venues in the city. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
7 of the most Instagrammable food and drink venues in Dundee
Have a read of our guide of some of the best food and drink available in Blairgowrie and Rattray. Image: Little's Restaurant.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Blairgowrie and Rattray
Longparke Farmshop and Cafe is a popular spot in Monifieth, but does it live up to that reputation? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Does Longparke Farmshop and Cafe in Monifieth deserve its popular status?
The White Goose in Dundee reopened last month - is it as good as it was before its closure? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Is The White Goose in Dundee as good as it used to be?
I asked folk in Dundee to try the new Dundee roll from bakers Murdoch Allan, including 79-year-old Jim Ashwood.
What do locals think of new 'Dundee roll'?
12
Gregg Wallace at Dundee's food festival in 2015.
5 places in Angus and Fife to get your hands on bridies - including…
7
Soup at the Kirkstyle Inn in Dunning.
Does the Kirkstyle Inn in Dunning offer more than just 'hearty soup'?

Conversation