My Dundee: Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth shares his favourite things about Dundee

From playing football in Dawson Park, to celebrating the Dundee United Scottish Cup win in 1994, there is plenty Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth loves about the city.

What first springs to mind when you think of Dundee?

Family and friends. Mum, Dad, brother Alan, sister Carol, Granny and Grandad along the road, my Uncle Bill and Aunt Sadie round the corner.

And then all my friends from school, Broughty Albion football and Forthill Sports Club.

Growing up in the Ferry was a very lucky way to start life, which is something you realise more as you get older.

Where do you stay when you visit Dundee?

With my Mum and Dad in Broughty Ferry.

I take my son to play football in Dawson Park, just like I used to, and love walking around the Ferry which feels like it’s more popular than ever.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

After Dundee United won the Scottish Cup in 1994.

The night started at 8am when we were sneaked through the back door of a Ferry pub (I’d better not say which one) and it didn’t properly end until the city centre the next afternoon.

Favourite restaurant in Dundee and why?

I had many happy days working behind the bar for Joe and Mark Barton at the Taychreggan Hotel, and Mark now has The Milton Inn in Monifieth.

I also like the Ship Inn, which has an amazing view and great food. And Murray’s fish and chip shop in Gray Street for takeaway.

Best place in Dundee when you’re looking for inspiration?

I love walking down to Broughty Ferry along Douglas Terrace.

It takes me past Bob Servant’s house which is such a special memory for me, with it filming in Dundee and being my first television show.

What is your first memory in Dundee?

Grandad giving my brother his first bike, which I think would have been Boxing Day 1981.

Best place for a coffee stop in Dundee?

It’s got to be Visocchi’s, for both coffee and ice cream.

How is 2024 going for you?

It’s going well, other than the fact I’m just back from Germany where I watched Scotland get trounced 5-1.

But I’m coming up for Dundee United’s first game of the season, so I’m hoping that will lift my spirits.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I’m editing the second series of The Gold, which we have just finished filming in England and Spain, and it will be out on BBC1 in early 2025.

And I’m also writing a new television show.

So it’s full on, but I am lucky to be busy at what is currently a tough time for the TV industry.