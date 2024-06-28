France to Fife: Meet the couple serving up delicious crepes in Tentsmuir Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
France to Fife: Meet the couple serving up delicious crepes in Tentsmuir Forest

Margaux and Ben Larg run the crepe shack Salt and Pine, and have recently expanded to serve seafood.

Margaux and Ben Larg run their Frrench-themed crepe hut in Tentsmuir Forest, Salt and Pine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Margaux and Ben Larg run their Frrench-themed crepe hut in Tentsmuir Forest, Salt and Pine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Margaux and Ben Larg run popular creperie Salt and Pine in Tentsmuir Forest, near Leuchars, bringing a touch of France to Fife.

Margaux, who hails from Nice, enjoys making crepes for tourists and locals who visit Tentsmuir Forest.

She runs her popular crepe shack with her husband, Ben, where they make sweet and savoury crepes.

It’s ten years since the couple began their journey making crepes.

And it all began from a conversation in a pub.

Ben recalls: “It’s funny how I met a guy in a pub and he offered me a trailer, and all of a sudden, it changes your whole life.

“We got the first trailer for £500.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was a friend of a friend – a German guy I knew.

“He knew this Russian guy who was selling crepes, who was going back to Russia and selling his trailer.

“I thought, that’s the perfect job – French person, she’s got to know how to make crepes.”

It turns out that Margaux didn’t know how to make crepes.

“I didn’t,” she admits through laughter, “we had to watch YouTube videos and take it from there.”

Tentsmuir Forest the perfect location for Salt and Pine

From their first go at making crepes at a festival where they were “thrown in at the deep-end”, Ben and Margaux’s crepes have now become a Fife staple.

From appearing at events around the country, they eventually settled on Tentsmuir Forest for their crepe shack.

The Salt and Pine hut and their new “Largherita” pizza truck. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“When we were kids,” recalls Ben, who grew up in Fife, “there used to be a small hut here.

“But it just sold Mars bars and ice cream. It was pretty minimal.

“It was an afterthought. We came here for a walk one day.

“I had forgotten how amazing this place was, and thought: we could really do with something down here.

“And it went from there.”

But it wasn’t a roaring success when they first brought the crepes to Fife.

“It has been a big change,” says Margaux, looking back over the last 10 years.

“I’m glad we’ve built up the following that we’ve got now here.

“It’s a good feeling.

“I remember we used to have a hammock set up in the trees, and we would open up and lie in the hammock waiting for our first customer.”

Ben adds: “We would always do rock, paper, scissors to see who was going to get up out of the hammock to serve the customers.

“But it’s not like that anymore!”

Ben and Margaux Larg at the newly refurbished Salt and Pine, near Kinshaldy Beach, Leuchars. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

What food can you get at Salt and Pine?

Food and drink was definitely the right choice for Ben and Margaux who love every minute of running Salt and Pine.

“I totally love it,” adds Ben.

“I’d been working in the building trade for years, so it was a breath of fresh air doing something different.

“I think after we did the first festival, I knew it was for me.”

Success in the hospitality business clearly runs in the family, as Ben’s brothers’ run St Andrews foodie institutions The Cheesy Toast Shack and Dook.

Both sweet and savoury crepes are on offer at the Tentsmuir forest crepe shack.

“It’s not something you can find many other places,” says Margaux.

“Especially the savoury crepe, it’s quite unusual.”

The sweet strawberry and ice cream crepe, alongside the savoury crepe with chorizo. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Margaux and Ben have now introduced pizza Fridays and seafood Saturdays, from 5-8pm.

“We wanted to give people the option to get some night-time treats,” says Margaux.

“I think the crepe is more of a lunch thing.

“There will be live music as well, and Pétanque [a form of boules] competitions.”

Ben adds: “I think when people come down here [Tentsmuir Forest], they come here for the whole day.

“And we thought, if they’ve had a crepe for lunch, they won’t want one for dinner.”

Their new seafood dishes include lobster and chips. They will preboil the lobster and then finish it off in the pizza oven.

There will also be mussels and chips on offer.

“I love seafood,” says Margaux.

“It’s my favourite thing to eat – aside from crepes!” she laughs.

