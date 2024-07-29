My Aberdour: Author Jenny Colgan on her favourite things about the Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Aberdour: Author Jenny Colgan on her favourite things about the Fife town

Scottish Author Jenny Colgan tells The Courier: "I'm so lucky to have Aberdour to come home to."

Scottish author Jenny Colgan on the beach near her home in Aberdour. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Scottish author Jenny Colgan on the beach near her home in Aberdour. Image: Andrew Cawley.
By Joanna Bremner

From coffee stops to beautiful walks, author Jenny Colgan shares what she loves about Aberdour, Fife.

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdour?

The staggeringly beautiful view from the woods over Silver Sands and out towards the bridges.

Where do you stay when you visit Aberdour?

We are lucky enough to live in Aberdour.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

The Aberdour Festival in early August is always a great time, the ceilidh night is always fun; everyone comes along and when the children were younger they would disappear into the night for as long as possible.

Favourite restaurant in Aberdour and why?

The Aberdour Bistro does brilliant special nights with cocktail pairings.

Best place in Aberdour when you’re looking for inspiration?

There are so many beautiful walks around the area, but my favourite spot is the gardens of Aberdour Castle.

Aberdour Castle in the sunshine. Image: Willie Shand/DC Thomson.

It’s magical, like something out of Alice in Wonderland.

St Fillan’s Church stretches back 900 years, it’s pretty amazing too.

What is your first memory in Aberdour?

Driving across the bridge in the pouring rain going to look at the ridiculous house for the first time.

Actually I remember at the time being more excited that there was a Marks & Spencer food shop in Dalgety Bay!

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdour?

The Post & Pantry is the absolute hub of the community.

Post and Pantry, Aberdour. Image: Post and Pantry.

It’s impossible to go in for just a coffee, there are just too many delicious treats.

It’s world-class.

How is 2024 going for you?

We had lots of work travel booked following the pandemic.

It is a lot of fun but exhausting; I’m so lucky to have Aberdour to come home to.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

Close Knit by Jenny Colgan is published by Hodder & Stoughton on 15 August 2024.

She will be doing events at Kirkcaldy Waterstones on 20 August and Toppings St Andrews on 17 September.

She will also be at the Aberdour Festival on 1 August.

