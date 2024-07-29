My Aberdour: Author Jenny Colgan on her favourite things about the Fife town

From coffee stops to beautiful walks, author Jenny Colgan shares what she loves about Aberdour, Fife.

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdour?

The staggeringly beautiful view from the woods over Silver Sands and out towards the bridges.

Where do you stay when you visit Aberdour?

We are lucky enough to live in Aberdour.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

The Aberdour Festival in early August is always a great time, the ceilidh night is always fun; everyone comes along and when the children were younger they would disappear into the night for as long as possible.

Favourite restaurant in Aberdour and why?

The Aberdour Bistro does brilliant special nights with cocktail pairings.

Best place in Aberdour when you’re looking for inspiration?

There are so many beautiful walks around the area, but my favourite spot is the gardens of Aberdour Castle.

It’s magical, like something out of Alice in Wonderland.

St Fillan’s Church stretches back 900 years, it’s pretty amazing too.

What is your first memory in Aberdour?

Driving across the bridge in the pouring rain going to look at the ridiculous house for the first time.

Actually I remember at the time being more excited that there was a Marks & Spencer food shop in Dalgety Bay!

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdour?

The Post & Pantry is the absolute hub of the community.

It’s impossible to go in for just a coffee, there are just too many delicious treats.

It’s world-class.

How is 2024 going for you?

We had lots of work travel booked following the pandemic.

It is a lot of fun but exhausting; I’m so lucky to have Aberdour to come home to.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

Close Knit by Jenny Colgan is published by Hodder & Stoughton on 15 August 2024.

She will be doing events at Kirkcaldy Waterstones on 20 August and Toppings St Andrews on 17 September.

She will also be at the Aberdour Festival on 1 August.