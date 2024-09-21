Brother and sister open Dundee coffee shop Noch together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brother and sister open Dundee coffee shop Noch together

It's a family affair at Noch, with the bakes made by Julia and Matt Dyrbye's mum.

Julia and Matt Dyrbye have opened Noch coffee shop on Dundee's Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Julia and Matt Dyrbye have opened Noch coffee shop on Dundee's Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Siblings Julia and Matt Dyrbye have opened a new coffee shop on Perth Road in Dundee.

Julia, 30, and Matt, 27, will serve speciality coffee, various homemade bakes, sandwiches and toasties at Noch.

The siblings, originally from South Africa, moved to Dundee six weeks ago.

“Matt and I have both been working in hospitality for a number of years,” says Julia.

“And we decided it was time for us to open a cafe for ourselves.

“We’re really just trying our best to make it a really special place to be.

“We want to become a destination in Dundee.”

Julia and Matt Dyrbye at Noch Coffee Co on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

She adds: “We have felt really welcome in the community.

“Seeing everyone’s joy and excitement has been so, so lovely.

“We were super surprised with the response, and we’re so thankful that everyone accepts us as part of the community.”

Noch – pronounced “knock” – is an anagram of the chemical structure of caffeine.

This is also symbolised by the cafe’s logo.

‘Bakes your granny would be proud of’ at Noch

At Noch, there are a range of sweet and savoury options to try.

Their social media states that the cafe offers “granny bakes”.

“Our mum bakes our cakes,” Julia explains.

“She’s been a baker for a very long time, which she did with my gran when she was younger.

“We’ve got recipes which have been passed down for generations.

“We thought it would be fun to say we’ve got bakes that your granny would be proud of.”

The chocolate chip cookies from Noch in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Some other bakes at the Perth Road eatery are supplied by Newport Bakery.

The sweet treats on offer include chocolate brownies (£3) with chocolate chip and chocolate chip cookies (£3).

There’s also the quirky “cruffin” (£4) – a mixture between a muffin and a croissant – which are stuffed with banoffee, Biscoff or Nutella and caramel filling.

You can also get your lunch fix at Noch, Dundee.

They serve a gourmet toasted cheese sandwich (£5.50), sourdough bread packed with emmental, gouda and cheddar.

There’s also a crispy chicken mayo sandwich with bacon (£6.50), served on ciabatta.

Or you could try the vegan pastrami sandwich (£7), with pickled beetroot, coconut and dill yoghurt, cucumber and rocket on focaccia.

What is it like running a cafe with your sibling?

The speciality coffee on the menu is a passion of Matt’s.

“Coffee is like eating a really good piece of steak,” he says.

“You can’t go wrong with speciality coffee.”

Julia adds: “We hope to join the community of coffee lovers and enthusiasts in Dundee.”

Matt pours a coffee at Noch. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Brother and sister Julia and Matt have no problem working together.

“We’re both really close,” says Julia, “we both bring our own strengths to the job.”

Matt jokes that it is “very challenging” to work with his sister.

“No, we’ve always had a very good relationship,” he adds.

“We know what makes each other tick.

Julia Dyrbye at Noch, her new coffee shop in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“She knows me better than anyone, and I’m sure she would say the same about me.

“A lot of customers have come in and said they could never do this with their sibling.

“But we like each other’s company. We’re actually just really good friends as well.”

