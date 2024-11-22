Tiny East Neuk distillery moves into single cask rum – but is it worth £68 a bottle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiny East Neuk distillery moves into single cask rum – but is it worth £68 a bottle?

East Neuk Spirit Co. is making waves with their first single cask creation - I met up with co-founder David Taylor to try their bold, on-of-a-kind rum inspired by Fife’s shadowy history.

East Neuk Spirit Co. co-owner David Taylor sits on the wall with the lighthouse at Elie behind him and a bottle of his single cask rum next to him.
East Neuk Spirit Co. co-owner David Taylor with a bottle of Dorchadas, single cask rum in Elie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

East Neuk Spirit Co. have unveiled an exciting addition to their drinks portfolio – a bold new single cask rum Dorchadas Washed Ashore.

I sat down with co-founder David Taylor to sample the release and discuss the company’s innovative plans for their Washed Up series, an exciting venture into the world of single cask rums.

Founded by Fife locals Rory Hunter and David Taylor, East Neuk Spirit Co. is a brand with deep roots. “The name Dorchadas means dark, mysterious, and arcane in Gaelic,” David explains.

Witches, smugglers and mystery

“Growing up around Elie, my older relatives would tell me and Rory stories about the area’s nefarious past – smuggling, witches, covens. That mysterious history inspired the name.”

Their ethos centres on crafting spirits that honour the East Neuk’s storied heritage while applying the kind of meticulous attention to detail traditionally reserved for whisky.

“The idea behind the Washed Up series is to release unique single casks,” says David.

Rachel with a glass of the new single cask rum at The Ship Inn, Elie.
Rachel with a glass of the new single cask rum at The Ship Inn, Elie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We might release one now, three next year – it all depends on the casks we find. A lot of effort goes into sourcing them and understanding their story.”

Every spirit they produce carries a narrative, whether it’s the journey of the cask or the unique local partnerships that shape their creations.

“It’s about creating something unique and premium,” says David.

Stories in every sip

The new single cask rum is an unrepeatable, meticulously crafted spirit.

It began its life in French virgin oak in the hot humid climate of Mauritius, which allowed fruity notes to develop.

Then, once ashore, it was transferred to an ex-bourbon cask, maturing below sea level in our cold UK climate to smooth and mellow the spirit.

David Taylor of East Neuk Spirit Co. sits in the grassy dunes at Elie with a bottle of Dorchadas Washed Ashore single cask rum.
East Neuk Spirit Co. co-owner David Taylor is excited to launch Dorchadas Washed Ashore. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This rum is designed to be enjoyed neat,” David explains. “At 52% ABV, it’s big and bold with smoky and salty notes.”

With just 237 bottles available, this release epitomises exclusivity. “It’s the kind of product people buy two of – one to drink and one to keep,” says David.

Sustainability at heart

Sustainability runs through every aspect of the business, from production to community engagement. “It’s not just about the environment; it’s about the social aspect too,” says David.

For example, the company collaborates with St Monans’ East Neuk Salt Company, trading casks that are later used to smoke salt.

The smoked syrup made by east Neuk Salt for East Neuk Spirit Co.
Time for cocktails? Smoked Salt Sugar Syrup made in collaboration with East Neuk Salt Company.

That salt is then incorporated into syrups for their signature cocktails.

They also use distilled seawater from East Neuk Salt Company as the base for their rum – a clever way to repurpose a by-product while maintaining high-quality, sustainable practices.

“It’s about minimising waste, supporting local businesses, and elevating each other,” David says.

Building a buzz

The East Neuk Spirit Co. team has been busy spreading the word about their rums, attending craft fairs and festivals across Scotland.

“We’ve been at events like the Scottish Rum Festival in Glasgow, and it’s amazing to see people connecting with our story,” says Sarah Banyard, sales and marketing manager.

a bottle of Dorchadas single cask rum and a small amount in the glass next to it.
Dorchadas, single cask rum from East Neuk Spirit Co. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“For us, it’s about stripping away the smoke and mirrors of the spirits industry.

“We focus on high-quality ingredients and thoughtful production – giving people a story they can connect to. Ultimately, they buy it because they love the taste,” Sarah adds.

The buzz is building, with a waitlist already forming for the new single cask rum after early tastings at events.

Dorchadas Amber Spiced Rum from East Neuk Spirit Co. on the rocks in front of Lady's Tower at Elie, Fife.
The logo for their rum was inspired by the Lady’s Tower on the cost near Elie.

Dorchadas original spiced rum

East Neuk Spirit Co. first made waves with their flagship product, Dorchadas, an Amber Spiced Rum.

Unlike many spiced rums, which lean heavily on sugar and artificial flavours, this rum uses sea buckthorn, cocoa husks, grains of paradise, and cubeb to enhance the spirit.

This blend of high-ester Jamaican pot still molasses rum and smooth Dominican rum is then reduced to 41% ABV with distilled Scottish seawater.

The result? A smooth, refined dram that’s as unique as it is sustainable.

Rachel McConachie nosing a glass of the new single cask rum Dorchadas Washed ashore at the bar in The Ship Inn at Elie.
Food and drink writer Rachel tries Dorchadas Washed Ashore at The Ship Inn in Elie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Taste Test

The Dorchadas Washed Ashore single cask rum boasts a gorgeous dark auburn colour. And it already hints at being something truly special even before I try it.

At 52.7%, it’s at the higher end of alcohol content and offers a full-bodied, funky fruit flavour that hits you after the heat of the initial sip.

I felt more like I was drinking a whisky and I enjoy the Eask Neuk Sprit Co.’s efforts to give their rum that same premium treatment as a single malt.

For those who like a sophisticated product to sip neat, Dorchadas Washed Ashore hits all the right notes and at just £68 it feels like a bargain.

I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for their next release in the Washed Up series.

 

Conversation