Tiny East Neuk distillery moves into single cask rum – but is it worth £68 a bottle?

East Neuk Spirit Co. have unveiled an exciting addition to their drinks portfolio – a bold new single cask rum Dorchadas Washed Ashore.

I sat down with co-founder David Taylor to sample the release and discuss the company’s innovative plans for their Washed Up series, an exciting venture into the world of single cask rums.

Founded by Fife locals Rory Hunter and David Taylor, East Neuk Spirit Co. is a brand with deep roots. “The name Dorchadas means dark, mysterious, and arcane in Gaelic,” David explains.

Witches, smugglers and mystery

“Growing up around Elie, my older relatives would tell me and Rory stories about the area’s nefarious past – smuggling, witches, covens. That mysterious history inspired the name.”

Their ethos centres on crafting spirits that honour the East Neuk’s storied heritage while applying the kind of meticulous attention to detail traditionally reserved for whisky.

“The idea behind the Washed Up series is to release unique single casks,” says David.

“We might release one now, three next year – it all depends on the casks we find. A lot of effort goes into sourcing them and understanding their story.”

Every spirit they produce carries a narrative, whether it’s the journey of the cask or the unique local partnerships that shape their creations.

“It’s about creating something unique and premium,” says David.

Stories in every sip

The new single cask rum is an unrepeatable, meticulously crafted spirit.

It began its life in French virgin oak in the hot humid climate of Mauritius, which allowed fruity notes to develop.

Then, once ashore, it was transferred to an ex-bourbon cask, maturing below sea level in our cold UK climate to smooth and mellow the spirit.

“This rum is designed to be enjoyed neat,” David explains. “At 52% ABV, it’s big and bold with smoky and salty notes.”

With just 237 bottles available, this release epitomises exclusivity. “It’s the kind of product people buy two of – one to drink and one to keep,” says David.

Sustainability at heart

Sustainability runs through every aspect of the business, from production to community engagement. “It’s not just about the environment; it’s about the social aspect too,” says David.

For example, the company collaborates with St Monans’ East Neuk Salt Company, trading casks that are later used to smoke salt.

That salt is then incorporated into syrups for their signature cocktails.

They also use distilled seawater from East Neuk Salt Company as the base for their rum – a clever way to repurpose a by-product while maintaining high-quality, sustainable practices.

“It’s about minimising waste, supporting local businesses, and elevating each other,” David says.

Building a buzz

The East Neuk Spirit Co. team has been busy spreading the word about their rums, attending craft fairs and festivals across Scotland.

“We’ve been at events like the Scottish Rum Festival in Glasgow, and it’s amazing to see people connecting with our story,” says Sarah Banyard, sales and marketing manager.

“For us, it’s about stripping away the smoke and mirrors of the spirits industry.

“We focus on high-quality ingredients and thoughtful production – giving people a story they can connect to. Ultimately, they buy it because they love the taste,” Sarah adds.

The buzz is building, with a waitlist already forming for the new single cask rum after early tastings at events.

Dorchadas original spiced rum

East Neuk Spirit Co. first made waves with their flagship product, Dorchadas, an Amber Spiced Rum.

Unlike many spiced rums, which lean heavily on sugar and artificial flavours, this rum uses sea buckthorn, cocoa husks, grains of paradise, and cubeb to enhance the spirit.

This blend of high-ester Jamaican pot still molasses rum and smooth Dominican rum is then reduced to 41% ABV with distilled Scottish seawater.

The result? A smooth, refined dram that’s as unique as it is sustainable.

Taste Test

The Dorchadas Washed Ashore single cask rum boasts a gorgeous dark auburn colour. And it already hints at being something truly special even before I try it.

At 52.7%, it’s at the higher end of alcohol content and offers a full-bodied, funky fruit flavour that hits you after the heat of the initial sip.

I felt more like I was drinking a whisky and I enjoy the Eask Neuk Sprit Co.’s efforts to give their rum that same premium treatment as a single malt.

For those who like a sophisticated product to sip neat, Dorchadas Washed Ashore hits all the right notes and at just £68 it feels like a bargain.

I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for their next release in the Washed Up series.