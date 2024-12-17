Star chef Dean Banks brings Christmas joy to Dundee with a feast for 200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star chef Dean Banks brings Christmas joy to Dundee with a feast for 200

The Fife chef partners with Parish Nursing Dundee to give the tireless nurses a well-deserved break and a festive feast at the Steeple

Dean Banks cooks for the parish nurses at the Steeple in Dundee.
By Rachel Mcconachie

Celebrity chef Dean Banks spread festive cheer in Dundee on Sunday, cooking and serving Christmas dinner for 200 people at the Steeple Church.

The Fife chef, known for his renowned eateries Temple Lane in Dundee and Dune and Haar in St Andrews, partners annually with Parish Nursing Dundee to brighten the holidays for those in need – and to give the tireless parish nurses a well-deserved break.

Everyone gathers for a group photo at the Steeple.

“We do this every year, and it is a real highlight for me – for all of us,” Dean says.

“This is what Christmas is really all about. The Parish Nurses work so hard all year, helping anyone in need in Dundee.”

Masterchef cooks in Steeple Church

Dean, alongside his team, sourced all the food and spent the day at the Steeple Church preparing and serving a festive feast.

The day was as much about community spirit as it was about the meal.

The Fife chef Dean Banks donated, cooked and serves the festive feast.

“It’s just a Christmas feast for the people of Dundee – it’s open to anyone who needs a lift at this time of year, anyone who needs help or support or is lonely or whatever the situation is,” Dean explained.

“It’s for everyone, just a little thank you to the Parish Nurses and a reminder to anyone in Dundee who does need some help, that they’re not alone.”

Supporting parish nurses

He made special mention of the nurses, Barbara and Kirsty, who devote themselves year-round to supporting the community.

The Christmas dinner at the Steeple aims to give the parish nurses a day off.

“We just try to give the nurses, especially Barbara and Kirsty, a bit of a day off and a chance to relax and enjoy some quality time with the people they support.”

Dean Banks closed the day with a heartfelt message: “Thank you, Barbara, Kirsty, and the team, and to the people of Dundee. Merry Christmas all!”

