Star chef Dean Banks brings Christmas joy to Dundee with a feast for 200

Celebrity chef Dean Banks spread festive cheer in Dundee on Sunday, cooking and serving Christmas dinner for 200 people at the Steeple Church.

The Fife chef, known for his renowned eateries Temple Lane in Dundee and Dune and Haar in St Andrews, partners annually with Parish Nursing Dundee to brighten the holidays for those in need – and to give the tireless parish nurses a well-deserved break.

“We do this every year, and it is a real highlight for me – for all of us,” Dean says.

“This is what Christmas is really all about. The Parish Nurses work so hard all year, helping anyone in need in Dundee.”

Masterchef cooks in Steeple Church

Dean, alongside his team, sourced all the food and spent the day at the Steeple Church preparing and serving a festive feast.

The day was as much about community spirit as it was about the meal.

“It’s just a Christmas feast for the people of Dundee – it’s open to anyone who needs a lift at this time of year, anyone who needs help or support or is lonely or whatever the situation is,” Dean explained.

“It’s for everyone, just a little thank you to the Parish Nurses and a reminder to anyone in Dundee who does need some help, that they’re not alone.”

Supporting parish nurses

He made special mention of the nurses, Barbara and Kirsty, who devote themselves year-round to supporting the community.

“We just try to give the nurses, especially Barbara and Kirsty, a bit of a day off and a chance to relax and enjoy some quality time with the people they support.”

Dean Banks closed the day with a heartfelt message: “Thank you, Barbara, Kirsty, and the team, and to the people of Dundee. Merry Christmas all!”