Restaurant review: Charming Heaven Scent plates up divine brunches in Kinross-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant review: Charming Heaven Scent plates up divine brunches in Kinross-shire

You'll find very few cuter coffee shops or tastier breakfasts in Scotland this summer than Milnathort's worst-kept secret.

Sweet potato hash with halloumi.
The sweet potato hash provided a warm comforting meal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Going out for breakfast is a treat which always seems to feel best – and taste better – on a summer weekend.

And although it was chucking down rain when we drove down to Heaven Scent, nothing could put a dampener on our trip.

The population in Kinross and Milnathort is rising steadily, and it’s no surprise really.

As well as being a great spot to commute from, who wouldn’t want to live on the banks of Loch Leven and at the foot of the Lomond Hills?

Having that backdrop on your doorstep is superb, but the final piece of the puzzle is having somewhere to duck into after your exploration, or to head for to set yourself up before making the most of the area.

Whether you’re looking to fill up before hillwalking or you’re seeking a special afternoon tea, Heaven Scent ticks every box.

The venue

We booked a table on Sunday morning, knowing there’s a good chance it might be packed out.

Heaven Scent in Milnathort.
Outside Heaven Scent in Milnathort. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After a 20-minute drive from Perth, we parked around the corner and got seated near the door.

Cute is the word for Heaven Scent. The seating includes an assemblage of reclaimed church chairs with bible holders built into the back.

Amongst the medley of upcycled furniture are some vintage Singer sewing tables which have been re-topped with thick wood.

The interior of Heaven Scent in Milnathort.
The interior of Heaven Scent in Milnathort. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ornate stained glass hugs the top of the windows and allows plenty of daylight in – even on our dreary Sunday.

It’s eclectic, it’s charming and as management know, it’s thoroughly Instagrammable.

There are two extra areas worth mentioning.

To the rear is a garden, which will be a glorious hideaway for alfresco dining most of the summer, if June has been anything to go by.

The back garden of Heaven Scent in Milnathort.
The back garden of Heaven Scent, where diners can enjoy their food alfresco. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But upstairs is the the real surprise.

Heavens Above is the venue’s private hire area, for afternoon teas, functions and conferences.

To reach there, you have to pass through the hidden doorway, tucked behind the front of a vintage black Smeg refrigerator door. A sandwich speakeasy.

The food

As the dulcet tones of Weezer drifted through the eatery as we perused the menu, we were drawn to a board above the counter entitled ‘Provenance’.

Listed below were a string of local suppliers – including the like of Fisher and Donaldson, Fife Creamery and Wild Hearth Bakery – all synonymous with quality and flavour.

I chose the sweet potato breakfast hash as my main (£9.50), adding a portion of scrumptious halloumi on the side.

Sweet potato hash with halloumi.
The sweet potato breakfast hash with halloumi. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I did not know I was in need of a hot bowl of comfort nosh until it arrived, steam rising from the harissa roasted squash, chickpeas and spinach.

A fried egg placed atop the onions and peppers was a welcome edition and I even got to sample the finest Fisher and Donaldson bloomer bread as part of the dish.

I ordered the Chunky Monkey milkshake (£4.95) to go alongside my meal, which came with a foam banana sweet emerging from the top covered in cream.

Chunky Monkey milkshake.
The Chunky Monkey milkshake. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I am a sucker for a milkshake and I will always order the sweetest on the menu.

The sugary combination of Nutella and banana hit the spot.

My partner went for the Big Yin breakfast (£11.50), 11 pieces of his choosing from 20 classic and more modern fry-up favourites – plus toast.

The Big Yin breakfast.
The grilled banana was the star of the Big Yin breakfast. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The usual suspects were there: sausage, bacon, egg, lorne, haggis. They were all super.

Heaven Scent does particularly well to cater for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners too, and more modern staples like sliced avocado and halloumi are options too.

But there was one choice neither of us had seen before with a cooked breakfast. Grilled banana.

Of course it was ordered. It was wonderful. Sweet and succulent, it was left until last as the dessert of the dish and there were no regrets picking it over mushrooms or grilled chorizo.

Washed down with an americano (£3), it’s fair to say it was the best breakfast he’s had in some time.

The portions are generous at Heaven Scent, but we just found room for a traybake each.

A cake in the glass cabinet at Heaven Scent.
There are a wide variety of cakes and sweet treats on offer at Heaven Scent. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Encased in a glass cabinet, we pondered whether to go for a slice of cake or a brownie.

I opted for the lotus biscoff brownie, which came with a small biscoff biscuit crumbled on top.

The Lotus Biscoff brownie.
The Lotus Biscoff brownie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The thick chocolate combined with the crunch of the biscuit made for the perfect pudding to end our Heaven Scent experience.

My partner chose the pretzel shortie, a millionaire shortbread with crushed salted pretzels through the caramel. He told me it was excellent.

The pretzel shortie.
The pretzel shortie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The verdict

On its website, Heaven Scent describes itself as “a cosy haven away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

And that’s exactly what it is.

Many entrepreneurs would describe their enterprises as being labours of love, but this really does feel like it.

And given that boss Andrew Scott became a certified wedding celebrant over lockdown, it’s fair to say love is something he knows a thing or two about.

The food is delicious and great value, the café is adorable and staff find the time to smile despite being kept very busy.

For sit-in or takeaway, private functions or impromptu lunches, you won’t go wrong at Heaven Scent.

Information

Address: Heaven Scent, 19 South Street, Milnathort, KY13 9XA

T: 01577 865577

W: www.heavenscentcoffeeshop.co.uk

Price: £37.85 for two mains, two cakes, a coffee and a milkshake

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5
Service: 4.5/5
Surrounding: 4.5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

More from The Courier

Upper Pitcairn enjoys a fabulous Highland Perthshire setting. Image: Savills.
Highland Perthshire farmhouse has amazing views, separate holiday cottage and renewable energy
Rachel Leitch (second right) and family with Rock Choir creator and creative director, Caroline Redman Lusher. Image: Rachel Leitch
How singing with Rock Choir in Perth and Glenrothes helps improve well-being
Environment correspondent Joanna explores the shoreline in search for beavers in their natural habitat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
I tried a Perthshire beaver tour during the summer solstice
Jordan Tasker at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Angus catfish posed as woman online in revenge porn plot
Eric Young in his shop with the display of clocks, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Unique Cupar clock exhibition is 'a collector's dream'
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife - part one
Some of the children who won prizes are pictured with the Thunderbirds in July 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
When the Thunderbirds landed in Dundee's Wellgate Centre in 1993
Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Dundee city leader takes fight to Michael Gove over investment zone snub
Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of James Hutton Institute. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
University leaders accuse governments of failing Dundee in investment zone snub
Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill.
Brechin business started on kitchen table named fastest growing firm in Britain