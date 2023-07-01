Restaurant review: Charming Heaven Scent plates up divine brunches in Kinross-shire

Going out for breakfast is a treat which always seems to feel best – and taste better – on a summer weekend.

And although it was chucking down rain when we drove down to Heaven Scent, nothing could put a dampener on our trip.

The population in Kinross and Milnathort is rising steadily, and it’s no surprise really.

As well as being a great spot to commute from, who wouldn’t want to live on the banks of Loch Leven and at the foot of the Lomond Hills?

Having that backdrop on your doorstep is superb, but the final piece of the puzzle is having somewhere to duck into after your exploration, or to head for to set yourself up before making the most of the area.

Whether you’re looking to fill up before hillwalking or you’re seeking a special afternoon tea, Heaven Scent ticks every box.

The venue

We booked a table on Sunday morning, knowing there’s a good chance it might be packed out.

After a 20-minute drive from Perth, we parked around the corner and got seated near the door.

Cute is the word for Heaven Scent. The seating includes an assemblage of reclaimed church chairs with bible holders built into the back.

Amongst the medley of upcycled furniture are some vintage Singer sewing tables which have been re-topped with thick wood.

Ornate stained glass hugs the top of the windows and allows plenty of daylight in – even on our dreary Sunday.

It’s eclectic, it’s charming and as management know, it’s thoroughly Instagrammable.

There are two extra areas worth mentioning.

To the rear is a garden, which will be a glorious hideaway for alfresco dining most of the summer, if June has been anything to go by.

But upstairs is the the real surprise.

Heavens Above is the venue’s private hire area, for afternoon teas, functions and conferences.

To reach there, you have to pass through the hidden doorway, tucked behind the front of a vintage black Smeg refrigerator door. A sandwich speakeasy.

The food

As the dulcet tones of Weezer drifted through the eatery as we perused the menu, we were drawn to a board above the counter entitled ‘Provenance’.

Listed below were a string of local suppliers – including the like of Fisher and Donaldson, Fife Creamery and Wild Hearth Bakery – all synonymous with quality and flavour.

I chose the sweet potato breakfast hash as my main (£9.50), adding a portion of scrumptious halloumi on the side.

I did not know I was in need of a hot bowl of comfort nosh until it arrived, steam rising from the harissa roasted squash, chickpeas and spinach.

A fried egg placed atop the onions and peppers was a welcome edition and I even got to sample the finest Fisher and Donaldson bloomer bread as part of the dish.

I ordered the Chunky Monkey milkshake (£4.95) to go alongside my meal, which came with a foam banana sweet emerging from the top covered in cream.

I am a sucker for a milkshake and I will always order the sweetest on the menu.

The sugary combination of Nutella and banana hit the spot.

My partner went for the Big Yin breakfast (£11.50), 11 pieces of his choosing from 20 classic and more modern fry-up favourites – plus toast.

The usual suspects were there: sausage, bacon, egg, lorne, haggis. They were all super.

Heaven Scent does particularly well to cater for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners too, and more modern staples like sliced avocado and halloumi are options too.

But there was one choice neither of us had seen before with a cooked breakfast. Grilled banana.

Of course it was ordered. It was wonderful. Sweet and succulent, it was left until last as the dessert of the dish and there were no regrets picking it over mushrooms or grilled chorizo.

Washed down with an americano (£3), it’s fair to say it was the best breakfast he’s had in some time.

The portions are generous at Heaven Scent, but we just found room for a traybake each.

Encased in a glass cabinet, we pondered whether to go for a slice of cake or a brownie.

I opted for the lotus biscoff brownie, which came with a small biscoff biscuit crumbled on top.

The thick chocolate combined with the crunch of the biscuit made for the perfect pudding to end our Heaven Scent experience.

My partner chose the pretzel shortie, a millionaire shortbread with crushed salted pretzels through the caramel. He told me it was excellent.

The verdict

On its website, Heaven Scent describes itself as “a cosy haven away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

And that’s exactly what it is.

Many entrepreneurs would describe their enterprises as being labours of love, but this really does feel like it.

And given that boss Andrew Scott became a certified wedding celebrant over lockdown, it’s fair to say love is something he knows a thing or two about.

The food is delicious and great value, the café is adorable and staff find the time to smile despite being kept very busy.

For sit-in or takeaway, private functions or impromptu lunches, you won’t go wrong at Heaven Scent.

Information

Address: Heaven Scent, 19 South Street, Milnathort, KY13 9XA

T: 01577 865577

W: www.heavenscentcoffeeshop.co.uk

Price: £37.85 for two mains, two cakes, a coffee and a milkshake

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 4.5/5

Surrounding: 4.5/5

