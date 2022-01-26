Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From muffins to marriage: Kinross-shire cafe owner says ‘I do’ to becoming a celebrant

By Gavin Harper
January 26 2022, 7.11am Updated: January 26 2022, 4.55pm
Andrew D Scott at his business Heaven Scent.
Andrew D Scott at his business Heaven Scent.

A Kinross-shire businessman whose hospitality firms were hit hard by Covid restrictions has taken up a new calling.

Andrew Scott, who runs café Heaven Scent, was forced to close the doors to premises in Milnathort and Dunfermline in March 2020.

The cafe in Dunfermline never reopened and Mr Scott was forced to make 15 members of staff redundant.

The financial impact of Covid meant the business was only taking in a quarter of its pre-pandemic figures.

Mr Scott also runs Victus Catering Consultancy and he saw clients of that business dwindle overnight as restrictions took hold.

He said it was a “horrific” time.

While his hospitality firms were suffering, the 47-year-old took up a new venture. He trained to become a wedding celebrant.

The entrepreneur explained how he stumbled across the idea.

Businessman and wedding celebrant Andrew Scott conducting a ceremony.
Businessman and wedding celebrant Andrew Scott conducting a ceremony.

He said: “A client got in touch to say a customer had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and asked if I would MC their wedding the following weekend.

“I watched the humanist who didn’t even know their name. It was vile.

“The groom came up to me at the end and gave me a hug and said ‘thank you for putting a sparkle on an otherwise dark day’.”

His experience that day prompted Mr Scott to look into training to become a celebrant.

‘I wish I’d done it years ago’, says cafe boss

In Scotland, only registrars, humanists and those representing religious bodies can conduct legal marriages.

Celebrants are able to conduct a ceremony, but not the legally-binding marriage.

A few weeks later, he completed the training, which usually takes months to finish.

Andrew Scott in his Milnathort cafe, Heaven Scent.
Andrew Scott in his Milnathort cafe, Heaven Scent.

“I had time on my hands and I went through the qualifications in seven or eight weeks.

“It normally takes seven or eight months but I just absolutely loved it,” he said.

“I guess celebrancy was something that had been on my mind for a while, especially with my track record in public speaking and delivering keynotes.

“My businesses coming to a standstill actually presented me with a great opportunity.”

The Milnathort resident took on further training – becoming a marriage officer – which means he can conduct legal ceremonies.

Businessman and wedding celebrant Andrew Scott officiating at one of the 19 weddings he conducted last year.
Businessman and wedding celebrant Andrew Scott officiating at one of the 19 weddings he conducted last year.

That was a year ago and in the 12 months since, the business has taken off.

“At the start of 2021, I was frustrated that I couldn’t do the legal weddings – humanists can but celebrants can’t.

“I went through the training and now I can as a marriage officer.

“I wish I’d done it years ago. It is absolutely brilliant.

“In 2021, I only wanted to do half a dozen to learn the industry. I ended up doing 19.”

With 42 bookings already confirmed for this year and enquiries coming in most days, how is the dad-of-two managing to balance his time with the café and consultancy business?

“I am now reading ceremonies I’ve written while I’m on the train,” he said.

“I’ve got a great team at Heaven Scent and they do a brilliant job of managing the day-to-day.”

Social media helping drive bookings

His focus for now is on picking up more wedding bookings.

Mr Scott insists the role of the celebrant is to make the couple the focus of everyone’s attention.

Andrew Scott is balancing running his cafe and conducting wedding ceremonies.

“On the back of the pandemic where the world has gone to hell on a bike, people are having to move their wedding dates.

“I’ve started picking up weddings.

“I want to make it all about the couple and not just a speech off the shelf where you replace the names.”

He’s also taken to social media – including TikTok – despite the protests of his two sons.

@andrewdscottcelebrant

What's your wedding style? #weddings #weddingsinscotland #andrewdscottcelebrant #marriageofficer #outlanderweddings #scottishweddings #beards #weddingceremonies

♬ original sound – Andrew D Scott Celebrant

“My boys are 15 and 12 and they’re both mortified their dad is on TikTok.

“I did a trend last week and someone got in touch and said ‘there is something wrong with you, will you marry us?’

“If you want to put in rituals, that’s great, but I want people leaving thinking that it was spot on.”

