From muffins to marriage: Kinross-shire cafe owner says ‘I do’ to becoming a celebrant

A Kinross-shire businessman whose hospitality firms were hit hard by Covid restrictions has taken up a new calling.

Andrew Scott, who runs café Heaven Scent, was forced to close the doors to premises in Milnathort and Dunfermline in March 2020.

The cafe in Dunfermline never reopened and Mr Scott was forced to make 15 members of staff redundant.

The financial impact of Covid meant the business was only taking in a quarter of its pre-pandemic figures.

Mr Scott also runs Victus Catering Consultancy and he saw clients of that business dwindle overnight as restrictions took hold.

He said it was a “horrific” time.

While his hospitality firms were suffering, the 47-year-old took up a new venture. He trained to become a wedding celebrant.

The entrepreneur explained how he stumbled across the idea.

He said: “A client got in touch to say a customer had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and asked if I would MC their wedding the following weekend.

“I watched the humanist who didn’t even know their name. It was vile.

“The groom came up to me at the end and gave me a hug and said ‘thank you for putting a sparkle on an otherwise dark day’.”

His experience that day prompted Mr Scott to look into training to become a celebrant.

‘I wish I’d done it years ago’, says cafe boss

In Scotland, only registrars, humanists and those representing religious bodies can conduct legal marriages.

Celebrants are able to conduct a ceremony, but not the legally-binding marriage.

A few weeks later, he completed the training, which usually takes months to finish.

“I had time on my hands and I went through the qualifications in seven or eight weeks.

“It normally takes seven or eight months but I just absolutely loved it,” he said.

“I guess celebrancy was something that had been on my mind for a while, especially with my track record in public speaking and delivering keynotes.

“My businesses coming to a standstill actually presented me with a great opportunity.”

The Milnathort resident took on further training – becoming a marriage officer – which means he can conduct legal ceremonies.

That was a year ago and in the 12 months since, the business has taken off.

“At the start of 2021, I was frustrated that I couldn’t do the legal weddings – humanists can but celebrants can’t.

“I went through the training and now I can as a marriage officer.

“I wish I’d done it years ago. It is absolutely brilliant.

“In 2021, I only wanted to do half a dozen to learn the industry. I ended up doing 19.”

With 42 bookings already confirmed for this year and enquiries coming in most days, how is the dad-of-two managing to balance his time with the café and consultancy business?

“I am now reading ceremonies I’ve written while I’m on the train,” he said.

“I’ve got a great team at Heaven Scent and they do a brilliant job of managing the day-to-day.”

Social media helping drive bookings

His focus for now is on picking up more wedding bookings.

Mr Scott insists the role of the celebrant is to make the couple the focus of everyone’s attention.

“On the back of the pandemic where the world has gone to hell on a bike, people are having to move their wedding dates.

“I’ve started picking up weddings.

“I want to make it all about the couple and not just a speech off the shelf where you replace the names.”

He’s also taken to social media – including TikTok – despite the protests of his two sons.

“My boys are 15 and 12 and they’re both mortified their dad is on TikTok.

“I did a trend last week and someone got in touch and said ‘there is something wrong with you, will you marry us?’

“If you want to put in rituals, that’s great, but I want people leaving thinking that it was spot on.”