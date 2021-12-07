Covid Scotland: How and when to take a new lateral flow test – as venues scheme is updated By Cara Forrester December 7 2021, 7.33am Updated: December 7 2021, 9.39am Lateral flow test. Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]