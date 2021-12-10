Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

16 Days: Gender-based violence campaign closes in Dundee with support at ‘highest ever’ level

By Amie Flett
December 10 2021, 12.47pm Updated: December 10 2021, 9.53pm
People at the vigil shine their phone lights as the names of the women were read out.
Activism against gender-based violence is at the highest level it has ever been in Dundee, according to campaigners.

Sixteen days of activism on the issue came to an end on Friday evening with a city-wide vigil.

Ann Hamilton, chair of Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, says the action is having a positive impact in helping to address male violence – with support at its highest point to date.

She said: “The 16 Days campaign helps to shed light on what has for too long been something that has gone on in the shadows.

Ann Hamilton.

“The increasing awareness levels continues to help build up pressure, not only on the men who commit these acts, but also empowers other men to call it out.

“Bringing the full glare of scrutiny to bear on perpetrators, systems and physical spaces which enable male violence against women and children is making a difference.”

The vigil took place at various locations in Dundee at 6.30pm on Friday.

A vigil and dance event took place outside the V&A on Friday. Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

Sites including the V&A, Police Scotland’s office on Bell Street and St Mary’s Tower at the City Churches were lit up in orange, purple and green to mark the occasion.

Residents are also being encouraged to light up their homes with candles, torches and fairy lights.

Meanwhile, more than 80 people signed up for a dance event on Friday evening, which aims to showcase the energy and excitement of campaigning, with participation from city secondary schools.

Oor Fierce Girls, a group campaign launched to teach women about abuse and toxic relationships, set the scene outside the V&A.

The event rounded off 16 days of action. Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

The 16 Days campaign started when about 500 people marched through the city centre in a Reclaim the Night March, organised by Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC) in Dundee and Angus.

The march was followed by an event hosted by Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) aimed at tackling gender-based violence in the city.

This year’s activism follows the death of Sarah Everard, who was abducted, raped and murdered by serving police officer Wayne Couzens in March.

Sarah’s murder sparked a movement across the UK as women protested against male violence.

Ashley Handeron from Oor Fierce Girls talks at the vigil. Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

In recent months, activists in Dundee have taken action after a spate of incidents where women have reported being spiked by injection at night time venues and on the streets of the city.

Other events have included a feminist song writing workshop, talks on mental health and gender-based violence, creative art and outdoor art.

As well as a programme of activities for the public, a series of activities for professionals working in the field has also taken place, including workshops and a summit.

