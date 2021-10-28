Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee student ‘spiked by injection’ in nightclub queue as police launch probe

By Alasdair Clark
October 28 2021, 8.26am Updated: October 28 2021, 9.38am
Katy Stevenson has issued a warning to others in the city
Katy Stevenson has issued a warning to others in the city

A Dundee student who lost her memory during a night out in the city believes she may have been spiked by injection.

Katy Stevenson took to social media to issue a warning, describing how she found an injection mark under the shorts she had been wearing on Monday night.

Police Scotland confirmed they had received a report of the incident at Underground on South Tay Street, with a probe now under way.

Katy said her flatmates had described her behaviour as “erratic” and does not believe it could be down to alcohol alone.

The student, originally from Northern Ireland, wrote that she was “hysterically crying” while also experiencing panic attacks before “literally crying with laughter a second later and running madly around the flat”.

*****SPIKED BY INJECTION****Not one to normally post but feel it needs to be done. I went out last night hoping to…

Posted by Katy Stevenson on Tuesday, 26 October 2021

“I was also disoriented to the point I couldn’t find our kitchen or remember flat mates names,” she said.

“This continued for hours.

“Once I had found the injection mark I went straight to A&E.”

Police probe spiking by injection in Dundee

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a drug spiking incident at a premises on South Tay Street, Dundee which occurred just after midnight on Tuesday 26 October 21.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Plea to report suspected spiking

Katy said she would encourage anyone else who thinks they might have experienced a similar assault to come forward, even if it happened some time ago.

“I encourage anyone else to even if it has previously happened. This way there is more awareness and likely hood for something to be done about it.”

Underground nightclub has been approached for comment.

Dundee rapper to challenge drink spiking head-on at debut album launch

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]