Dundee student ‘spiked by injection’ in nightclub queue as police launch probe

A Dundee student who lost her memory during a night out in the city believes she may have been spiked by injection.

Katy Stevenson took to social media to issue a warning, describing how she found an injection mark under the shorts she had been wearing on Monday night.

Police Scotland confirmed they had received a report of the incident at Underground on South Tay Street, with a probe now under way.

Katy said her flatmates had described her behaviour as “erratic” and does not believe it could be down to alcohol alone.

The student, originally from Northern Ireland, wrote that she was “hysterically crying” while also experiencing panic attacks before “literally crying with laughter a second later and running madly around the flat”.

Posted by Katy Stevenson on Tuesday, 26 October 2021

“I was also disoriented to the point I couldn’t find our kitchen or remember flat mates names,” she said.

“This continued for hours.

“Once I had found the injection mark I went straight to A&E.”

Police probe spiking by injection in Dundee

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a drug spiking incident at a premises on South Tay Street, Dundee which occurred just after midnight on Tuesday 26 October 21.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Plea to report suspected spiking

Katy said she would encourage anyone else who thinks they might have experienced a similar assault to come forward, even if it happened some time ago.

“I encourage anyone else to even if it has previously happened. This way there is more awareness and likely hood for something to be done about it.”

Underground nightclub has been approached for comment.