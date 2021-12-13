Covid Scotland: Where do I get a lateral flow near me as online ordering stops?

An error occurred. Please try again.

The UK Government has denied there’s a shortage of lateral flow tests, despite online ordering for home kits being suspended today.

As the number of the new variant Omicron cases gets higher, we’ve all been advised to conduct lateral flow tests at least twice a week and before we socialise.

Many went online to the UK Government’s website to order home testing kits today.

But discovered a message on the website advising “there are no more home tests available right now, try again later.”

So what’s going on and where else can you pick up a test?

Is there a shortage?

When we contacted UK Health Security Agency they confirmed there is no shortage of lateral flow tests and that the Government has enough stock to meet demand.

So why can’t I get one online?

A spokesperson says it’s “due to exceptionally high demand.”

During periods of increased demand they stop taking online orders to ensure they don’t take any they are unable to fulfil.

They assure that this pause is temporary and availability is refreshed daily.

Where can I pick up a test?

There are a number of different ways you can get lateral flow tests:

Order them online – people are encouraged to re-visit the site tomorrow.

Call 119 where you can get one pack of seven tests sent to your home in one to two days.

Pick them up at some local test centres. Collect two packs of seven tests per household or up to four packs of seven tests if collecting for multiple people.

Collect from a local participating pharmacy. You can collect one pack of seven tests for each member of your household.

Pop into a local asymptomatic test centre in Tayside or Fife. Again, it’s one pack of seven tests for each member of your household.

The UK Government spokesperson also added they would encourage people to use any tests they may already have at home before ordering or collecting more.