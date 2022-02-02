Interlinked smoke alarms: Will my home insurance be affected if I don’t have them?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Interlinked smoke alarms: Will my home insurance be affected if I don’t have them?

By Saskia Harper
February 2 2022, 5.28pm Updated: February 3 2022, 9.43am
This month, a new law has come into place meaning smoke detectors in all Scottish homes must be interlinked, for added safety.

The interlinked detectors should give people more time to escape their home in the event of a fire.

If one alarm goes off, it triggers all the detectors in the home.

The new law has caused controversy, including a lack of awareness over the changes, the high costs for homeowners and shortages of alarms.

You won’t be prosecuted for not having smoke detectors that comply with the new law.

But, if your smoke detectors aren’t up to code, could this invalidate your home insurance?

We’re answering your questions about how the new rules impact your insurance.

What are insurance companies saying?

Customers and MPs alike have been confused over whether home insurance policies would be affected by the new law.

However, some companies have confirmed they won’t expect customers to instantly meet the new smoke alarm regulations.

Though customers are encouraged to comply with the new rules for safety.

AXA

AXA is one of the companies who won’t expect customers to comply with the new rules straight away.

Dougie Barnett, customer risk management director, told The Herald: “As an insurer, our core purpose is protection and with this in mind, we support the installation of interlinked alarms to help people evacuate their homes safety if required.

“This is an important change for everyone to make, including developers of new build properties.

“We encourage installation as soon as possible. However AXA will not invalidate a home insurance claim for existing customers who haven’t yet complied with the new law in Scotland.”

AXA also says any changes to the validity of home insurance policies will be communicated to customers beforehand.

AVIVA

Aviva will also not enforce the new rules.

An Aviva spokesperson said: “We do not have any specific requirements relating to fire alarm protection within our standard home policies and will not be making any changes as a result of the new legislation.

A change in the law in Scotland means every home should have interlinked smoke alarms by February 1 2022.

“However, we would encourage all customers, regardless of where they live, to fit interlinked smoke and heat detectors in their home to help protect their family, possessions and property in the event of a fire.”

ADMIRAL GROUP

Admiral has also confirmed its customers will be covered if they don’t have the new interlinked smoke alarms installed yet.

They do encourage everyone to have the new smoke alarms fitted for their own safety.

LV=

An LV= spokesperson told The Times: “Home insurance customers in Scotland will continue to be covered for fire claims after February 2022 if an alarm is not fitted.

“However, we would strongly encourage all our customers across the UK to check they have interlinked smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed and regularly checked to help protect them and their homes.”

What do I need to do?

If you’re concerned about how the law change could impact your home insurance policy, you’re not alone.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) advises you contact your provider for more information: “Safety is paramount,” says their spokesman.

“We would encourage people to install interlinked alarms so they can evacuate their home safely in the event of a fire.

“Our members are aware of the new regulations coming into force. They are unlikely to invalidate a home insurance claim for existing customers who haven’t yet complied with the new law in Scotland.

“Anyone who is unclear on their policy terms and conditions should speak to their insurer.”

  How do you feel about the new regulations? Contact us: healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk

