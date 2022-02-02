Interlinked smoke alarms: Will my home insurance be affected if I don’t have them?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This month, a new law has come into place meaning smoke detectors in all Scottish homes must be interlinked, for added safety.

The interlinked detectors should give people more time to escape their home in the event of a fire.

If one alarm goes off, it triggers all the detectors in the home.

The new law has caused controversy, including a lack of awareness over the changes, the high costs for homeowners and shortages of alarms.

From today, homes in Scotland will need interlinked fire alarms, either battery powered or mains wired. This means that when one alarm goes off, then all the alarms will sound, alerting you to danger more quickly. Watch the video to learn more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mfka2fDOqI — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 1, 2022

You won’t be prosecuted for not having smoke detectors that comply with the new law.

But, if your smoke detectors aren’t up to code, could this invalidate your home insurance?

We’re answering your questions about how the new rules impact your insurance.

What are insurance companies saying?

Customers and MPs alike have been confused over whether home insurance policies would be affected by the new law.

However, some companies have confirmed they won’t expect customers to instantly meet the new smoke alarm regulations.

Though customers are encouraged to comply with the new rules for safety.

AXA

AXA is one of the companies who won’t expect customers to comply with the new rules straight away.

Dougie Barnett, customer risk management director, told The Herald: “As an insurer, our core purpose is protection and with this in mind, we support the installation of interlinked alarms to help people evacuate their homes safety if required.

“This is an important change for everyone to make, including developers of new build properties.

“We encourage installation as soon as possible. However AXA will not invalidate a home insurance claim for existing customers who haven’t yet complied with the new law in Scotland.”

AXA also says any changes to the validity of home insurance policies will be communicated to customers beforehand.

AVIVA

Aviva will also not enforce the new rules.

An Aviva spokesperson said: “We do not have any specific requirements relating to fire alarm protection within our standard home policies and will not be making any changes as a result of the new legislation.

“However, we would encourage all customers, regardless of where they live, to fit interlinked smoke and heat detectors in their home to help protect their family, possessions and property in the event of a fire.”

ADMIRAL GROUP

Admiral has also confirmed its customers will be covered if they don’t have the new interlinked smoke alarms installed yet.

They do encourage everyone to have the new smoke alarms fitted for their own safety.

LV=

An LV= spokesperson told The Times: “Home insurance customers in Scotland will continue to be covered for fire claims after February 2022 if an alarm is not fitted.

“However, we would strongly encourage all our customers across the UK to check they have interlinked smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed and regularly checked to help protect them and their homes.”

What do I need to do?

If you’re concerned about how the law change could impact your home insurance policy, you’re not alone.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) advises you contact your provider for more information: “Safety is paramount,” says their spokesman.

“We would encourage people to install interlinked alarms so they can evacuate their home safely in the event of a fire.

New fire & smoke alarm regulations start today in Scotland. Here’s @BritishInsurers guidance on what it means for home insurance cover👇🏻https://t.co/rNRKlWkZNb https://t.co/lVPhz8tdgT — Alastair Ross (@AlastairRoss) February 1, 2022

“Our members are aware of the new regulations coming into force. They are unlikely to invalidate a home insurance claim for existing customers who haven’t yet complied with the new law in Scotland.

“Anyone who is unclear on their policy terms and conditions should speak to their insurer.”

How do you feel about the new regulations? Contact us: healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk