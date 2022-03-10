[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While it is sometimes great to be motivated by specific fitness goals, having a workout routine should also be about feeling good in the process (not just when you lose weight or beat your Personal Bests).

Simon Almond, Fitness Manager at Kohler Waters Spa Fitness Centre, explains: “We all know that exercise is great for burning those extra calories, but did you know that it also releases calming natural chemicals in the brain and around the body?

“These chemicals aid the bodies recovery, especially when we feel stressed, tired or anxious.

“Meanwhile, cardio exercises such as running or walking don’t just improve fitness – they also give our brain a workout, helping to strengthen and improve our mental health.”

Finding the right gym is key to building and maintaining a fitness routine that helps you feel your best.

Find the right gym for you

Some gyms specialise in different areas, like body building, cross-fit or group classes only. And all gyms have different vibes and atmospheres.

If you want a friendly, supportive gym, Kohler Waters Spa Fitness Centre has you covered. “One of our biggest benefits is the feel of being part of a close community,” says Simon.

“After a class or a workout, we have many members who choose to gather in our lounge area for a coffee and a chat (and maybe the odd cake!). Many a new friend has been made during these occasions. In fact, I would say it is the biggest health benefit, next to physical and mental benefits, that we provide to members.”

So how can you find the right gym in St Andrews for you? Ask yourself questions like:

What sort of support and community do I want in a gym? What type of fitness classes are on offer? Are there any other services on offer at the gym?

Fitness classes versus solo gym sessions

At the Kohler Waters Spa gym in St Andrews, members have various options for working out. This includes Personal Trainer (PT) sessions, group fitness classes and a gym for working out on your own.

Here are the benefits of each option:

Benefits of working out with a PT

A PT is a great way to get motivated and build confidence at the gym, with dedicated one-on-one support.

Benefits of group fitness classes

Kohler Waters Spa Fitness Centre offers a range of fitness classes in St Andrews, including the likes of AquaFit, BeachFit, CardioShape, GolfFit, swimming classes (available to non-members, too) and more. Working out in a group in this way is a fun and social way to boost your fitness.

When to hit the gym solo

The high-end fitness centre located at the Old Course Hotel offers first class facilities, including a fully-equipped gym, 25m lap pool and studio space to focus on your training.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s on offer:

A fitness centre membership will let you access the facilities, within opening hours, around your busy schedule. Going solo allows you to get in the zone without any distractions, gives you the flexibility to set your own goals and the chance to practice mindfulness working at your own pace.

The Kohler Waters Spa gym in St Andrews offers a holistic mind and body approach

With the right gym membership, you’re embracing a whole new healthier lifestyle – one that doesn’t just revolve around sweating it out on the treadmill.

For example, as well as full use of the gym, with your membership you’ll also get access to a hot tub, luxurious leisure and spa facilities, a shop and the relaxed atmosphere of a five-star hotel.

The dedicated, professional staff and top-class facilities provide everything you need to look after your mind, body and soul.

