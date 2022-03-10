Dundee Kingsway drivers face rush-hour delays after crash at Pitkerro Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Kingsway drivers face rush-hour delays after crash at Pitkerro Road

By Amie Flett
March 10 2022, 9.09am Updated: March 10 2022, 11.53am
The crash happened at the Pitkerro Road roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers in Dundee faced rush-hour delays after a two-car crash near the Kingsway on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Pitkerro Road roundabout at 8am.

Traffic data from the scene showed long queues on both the Kingsway and Pitkerro Road, with the junction partly blocked.

Drivers faced queues around the Kingsway after the crash at the Pitkerro Road roundabout.
One passer-by said a car appeared to have collided with a barrier near the old Cutty Sark pub.

No reported injuries

It is understood no injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area had eased by around 9am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-car crash on Pitkerro Road, Dundee around 8am on Thursday.

“Emergencies services were at the scene.”

