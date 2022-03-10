Dundee Kingsway drivers face rush-hour delays after crash at Pitkerro Road By Amie Flett March 10 2022, 9.09am Updated: March 10 2022, 11.53am The crash happened at the Pitkerro Road roundabout. Image: Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Drivers in Dundee faced rush-hour delays after a two-car crash near the Kingsway on Thursday. The incident happened at the Pitkerro Road roundabout at 8am. Traffic data from the scene showed long queues on both the Kingsway and Pitkerro Road, with the junction partly blocked. Drivers faced queues after the crash. One passer-by said a car appeared to have collided with a barrier near the old Cutty Sark pub. No reported injuries It is understood no injuries were reported. Traffic in the area had eased by around 9am. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-car crash on Pitkerro Road, Dundee around 8am on Thursday. “Emergencies services were at the scene.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man charged after several cars left damaged on Dundee street Lorry driver jailed for killing Gleneagles housekeeper and mother of four in horrific crash Tributes paid to boy, 15, killed in three-vehicle Fife crash Teenage boy dead after three-car crash in Fife