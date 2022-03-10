Dundee Kingsway drivers face rush-hour delays after crash at Pitkerro Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers in Dundee faced rush-hour delays after a two-car crash near the Kingsway on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Pitkerro Road roundabout at 8am.

Traffic data from the scene showed long queues on both the Kingsway and Pitkerro Road, with the junction partly blocked.

One passer-by said a car appeared to have collided with a barrier near the old Cutty Sark pub.

No reported injuries

It is understood no injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area had eased by around 9am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-car crash on Pitkerro Road, Dundee around 8am on Thursday.

“Emergencies services were at the scene.”