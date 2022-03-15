Study claims HRT halves Covid death risk – but how does it protect you?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Swedish study has found that women who take hormone replacement therapy (HRT) are 50% less likely to die from Covid.

But what is HRT? And why might it protect against Covid?

We’re answering all your questions.

What is HRT?

HRT is taken by women going through the menopause to relieve symptoms.

It replaces hormones that are at a lower level as you approach the menopause.

The main symptoms of the menopause include:

hot flushes

night sweats

mood swings

vaginal dryness

reduced sex drive

You can usually begin HRT as soon as menopausal symptoms begin.

Where can I get support?

If you’re beginning to experience menopausal symptoms, your first port of call should be your GP.

They will be able to explain the different types of HRT available and help you choose one that’s suitable for you.

You’ll usually start with a low dose, which may be increased at a later stage. It can take a few weeks for the treatment to take effect.

You can also visit the Menopause Cafe in Perth (Thursdays 6-7.15pm) or Dundee (Thursdays 7-9pm), where you can discuss symptoms, advice and worries with other women going through the same thing.

What are the different HRT options?

If you’re interested in starting HRT, there are numerous options available to you.

There are different HRT hormones. Most women take a combination of the hormones oestrogen and progestogen, although women who do not have a womb can take oestrogen on its own.

There are also different ways of taking HRT, including tablets, skin patches, gels and vaginal creams, pessaries or rings.

You can also discuss different HRT treatment plans with your GP. The medicine can be taken without stopping, or used in cycles.

How HRT helps protect you from Covid?

The Swedish research studied almost 50,000 women, 17,000 of whom were postmenopausal women between 50 and 80 years of age with verified Covid.

The research found HRT was associated with a decreased risk of dying from the virus.

It is the oestrogen supplementation in HRT that is thought to reduce the risk of death from coronavirus.

Experts say the results suggest oestrogen improves immunity against Covid and helps the body to fight off the virus.

Speaking to WebMD, Anne-Marie Fors Connolly, one of the researchers, said this type of study is known as “observational,” meaning the results would need to be confirmed before doctors could consider using oestrogen as a treatment option for Covid.

The researchers further stated: “Drugs increasing oestrogen levels may have a role in therapeutic efforts to alleviate Covid-19 severity in postmenopausal women,” but they stress this needs to be “studied in randomised control trials”.