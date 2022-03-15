Would-be thief says it is ‘amazing’ how many cars are left unlocked on Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man who had only been out of jail for two days was caught trying to steal from cars outside the city’s football grounds.

Anthony Elder, 33, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Elder was caught trying to open the doors of parked cars on Fairbairn Street and Tannadice Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

A witness, who was walking to their home at the time, walked past Elder, who turned to them and said: “It is amazing how many people leave their car doors open.”

Tried cars along Tannadice Street

Depute fiscal Lee Carr told the court: “At around 2am the witness was walking along Sandeman Street, where they noticed the accused trying to open a car door handle.

“He turned to her and said ‘If I get a good turn, I’ll help you out, it is amazing how many people leave their car doors open’.

“The witness observed the accused walk off and try other car doors.

“The witness got home and contacted police.

“At around 2.20am police arrived in the area.

“They observed the accused trying the handles on cars on Tannadice Street.

“The accused was arrested and taken to police HQ.

“He was cautioned, charged and made no reply.”

Substance misuse ‘problem’

Douglas McConnell, defence solicitor in mitigation for Elder, told the court his client had only been released from custody on Friday.

“There is a substance misuse problem here.

“His record is terrible but he has no outstanding cases.

“He was due to get his own flat today,” he added.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentence until April, and called for criminal and social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He said: “I am going to defer sentence to see if there is any alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Elder, of Hastings Place, admitted attempting to open car door handles on a number of vehicles parked and unattended, in an attempt to steal from them, on Tannadice Street and Fairbairn Street on March 14.

He will return to be sentenced on April 14.