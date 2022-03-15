Would-be thief says it is ‘amazing’ how many cars are left unlocked on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Would-be thief says it is ‘amazing’ how many cars are left unlocked on Dundee street

By Paul Malik
March 15 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 15 2022, 8.16am
Anthony Elder
Anthony Elder

A Dundee man who had only been out of jail for two days was caught trying to steal from cars outside the city’s football grounds.

Anthony Elder, 33, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Elder was caught trying to open the doors of parked cars on Fairbairn Street and Tannadice Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

A witness, who was walking to their home at the time, walked past Elder, who turned to them and said: “It is amazing how many people leave their car doors open.”

Tried cars along Tannadice Street

Depute fiscal Lee Carr told the court: “At around 2am the witness was walking along Sandeman Street, where they noticed the accused trying to open a car door handle.

“He turned to her and said ‘If I get a good turn, I’ll help you out, it is amazing how many people leave their car doors open’.

“The witness observed the accused walk off and try other car doors.

“The witness got home and contacted police.

“At around 2.20am police arrived in the area.

“They observed the accused trying the handles on cars on Tannadice Street.

“The accused was arrested and taken to police HQ.

“He was cautioned, charged and made no reply.”

Substance misuse ‘problem’

Douglas McConnell, defence solicitor in mitigation for Elder, told the court his client had only been released from custody on Friday.

“There is a substance misuse problem here.

“His record is terrible but he has no outstanding cases.

“He was due to get his own flat today,” he added.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentence until April, and called for criminal and social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He said: “I am going to defer sentence to see if there is any alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Elder, of Hastings Place, admitted attempting to open car door handles on a number of vehicles parked and unattended, in an attempt to steal from them, on Tannadice Street and Fairbairn Street on March 14.

He will return to be sentenced on April 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]