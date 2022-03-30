Covid Scotland: Are you in line for a fourth jag this spring?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The spring Covid booster programme is now under way in Scotland.

And there’s been speculation of plans to offer everyone a booster in England.

So who will be getting another jag just now, why is another dose needed and will Scotland be asking everyone to roll up their sleeves again?

We’re answering your questions on Covid boosters.

Why do some people get a fourth jag, or second booster as it’s also been called, as part of the latest vaccine programme?

Why is another dose needed?

Scotland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Nicola Steedman explains the degree of protection offered by the vaccines wanes over time.

Booster vaccinations maintain best protection against Covid, especially those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

She adds: “The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“The primary aim of the vaccination programme continues to be the prevention of severe disease, hospitalisation and mortality, arising from Covid.”

Who is getting Covid boosters?

Second boosters will be given to those in at-risk groups to increase protection.

This will take the number of Covid jags they’ll receive to four in total.

Those most vulnerable will be offered the extra dose.

Those aged 75 and over and those at highest risk of severe Covid disease will be offered the extra dose following Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.

So that applies to:

adults aged 75 years and over.

residents in care homes for older adults.

individuals aged 12 years and over who are immuno-suppressed.

When are boosters being rolled out?

The spring booster dose will usually be offered around six months since the last dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Some people may be invited sooner than this (at least three months since their last dose) to help protect them against any increase in coronavirus infections.

The first groups in Tayside are already receiving appointments by letter.

If you need to rearrange the appointment you have to make sure 24 weeks have passed since your last dose. You can check the dates of your last vaccination online or call the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Are there plans for others to get boosters?

A Scottish Government spokesperson told us not at the moment: “We have no plans to provide booster vaccines, beyond those which have already been announced.

“The provision of any further booster doses will continue to be based on advice received from the JCVI.

“As ever, we encourage all those who are eligible to take up the existing offer of vaccination, if they have not yet done so.”