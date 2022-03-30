Dundee man inspired by great-grandfather’s business spirit to open vintage barn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inspired by his great-grandfather, Dundonian Barry Jordan set out to follow in his entrepreneurial footsteps and create a unique shop.

Barry and his mum have always loved vintage furniture, and have taken on many upcycling and restoration projects together.

As the country went in to lockdown, they started looking for a space they could work on their projects in.

Soon the duo found a unit at Bowbridge Works on Thistle Street.

“It was way bigger than we thought, but we just went for it and started renovating,” says Barry.

“To raise funds we’d upcycle pieces of furniture, sell it on, and use the money to get what we needed.

“We based it on vintage shops we’ve seen in Brighton and barn sales we’ve visited in America.”

Vintage barn and community space

What was originally the jute mill’s stables is now turned into Bonnybank Barn.

The barn is open for monthly vintage sales and by appointment, and it can be hired to run events.

It also runs workshops such as pom pom wreath making and Barry is planning art sessions for children.

“We knew that in Dundee there was nothing like this,” he says.

“Our first sale was in August and we are getting more people to know us.

“I really want it to be a real community space and I’m reaching out to groups who could use it as a meeting space.”

The 33-year-old’s inspiration comes from his great-grandfather Edward Cran, who owned grocery shops in Dundee in the 50s and 60s.

As well as Mr Cran’s Mini Markets, he owned the Bonnybank kennels where he bred Westies.

The kennels ended up being the duo’s inspiration when naming their vintage barn.

Bonnybank Barn inspiration

While Barry never met his great-grandad, the entrepreneur still influenced his upbringing.

“Growing up, you felt like you knew him because you heard all these stories,” says Barry, who works as a youth work manager.

“My family is quite business oriented and a lot of that comes from my great-grandad.

“He came from nothing and built himself up to have six or seven different shops in Dundee.

“My mum always says if he had still been about when the Internet came, he would have been shipping things all over the world.”

The business now plans to reach customers in America through its expanding online range.

In Dundee, the first Art Attack kids club and next barn sale is on April 2 and 3.