How to tell the difference between monkeypox and chickenpox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How to tell the difference between monkeypox and chickenpox

By Imy Brighty-Potts
May 24 2022, 12.39pm Updated: May 24 2022, 3.08pm
Monkeypox symptoms and spots differ from chickenpox.
Monkeypox symptoms and spots differ from chickenpox.

Confirmed monkeypox cases are on the rise, with one patient being treated in hospital in Scotland.

Dr Nick Phin, medical and public health science director at Public Health Scotland, says the smallpox vaccine is being offered to very close contacts of those affected.

There are 57 cases in the the UK, an increase from 20 last week, though health officials say the risk to the UK population remains low.

Those at the highest risk of contracting the disease are being asked to self-isolate at home for 21 days, with others warned to be on the lookout for symptoms.

GP and TV personality Dr Nighat Arif.

BBC Breakfast’s GP Dr Nighat Arif says this coincides with a rise in other viruses.

“We’re seeing an increase in cases of chickenpox, now we’re out of lockdown and people don’t want to isolate anymore.”

So, how can you tell the difference between monkeypox and chickenpox?

Differing symptoms

The two are caused by different viruses – monkeypox comes from the smallpox virus, whereas chickenpox comes from the varicella zoster virus.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands, chills and exhaustion. Within five days of first symptoms, a rash will develop.

The rash goes through several stages. At first, it might look like raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with fluid. They will then form scabs that will later fall off.

Symptoms can last from two to four weeks, and the virus can be spread through skin-to-skin contact.

Monkeypox as it develops.

Chickenpox symptoms include a high temperature, aches and pains, difficulty eating or loss of appetite, and an itchy rash.

The rash tends to blister and dry up, creating similar scabs to that of monkeypox.

However, Dr Arif says you should be able to tell the difference between the two.

You may find “temperature will be higher with monkeypox, and the patient may complain of backache, lower leg aches, chills, and very tender glands around their neck,” she says.

Chickenpox blisters are smaller than those of monkeypox, says Dr Arif.

“The blisters are bigger [with monkeypox]. And the chances of them having it are very slim if they haven’t travelled or been in close contact with someone who has.”

The treatment

When treating both monkeypox and chickenpox, Dr Arif says: “The incubation period is really important.

“Isolate until the last blister crusts for chickenpox, but make sure to take three weeks for monkeypox.

“If your child has chickenpox, please don’t let them into school – isolate them and be careful. It may take a couple of weeks, but it is better than putting people who are vulnerable at risk.”

With both conditions, Dr Arif says: “Keep up intake of fluids, try to eat and give children Calpol to tackle the temperature.

The outlook

Monkeypox may make you feel awful when you have it, but [for many people] it is a self-limiting virus and you will feel fine after,” says Dr Arif.

“However, if you are vulnerable, both can be really dangerous.

“With chickenpox children may get it mildly and then get on with it. But, as with any virus, it’s the individuals they come into contact with that may have issues.

“Adults who haven’t had it, and those who are pregnant or immunosuppressed will have the worst response to the pox.”

If you are struggling to get temperature down or have any other concerns, speak to a doctor or call 111.

Monkeypox update: Scottish health boss reassures public over outbreak

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]