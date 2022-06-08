‘I felt like I wasn’t a mum anymore’: Fife woman opens up on life with rare syndrome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I felt like I wasn’t a mum anymore’: Fife woman opens up on life with rare syndrome

By Saskia Harper
June 8 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 8 2022, 8.31am
Tanya Tasker is speaking out about her rare condition.

In 2020 Tanya Tasker, from St Andrews, was a newly married mum who worked as a nanny and was looking forward to starting a new job at a nursery.

But when she was diagnosed with a devastating neurological condition that March, after suffering from severe pain, Tanya had to put everything on hold.

She was rushed to hospital with severe back pain at the start of the first lockdown, when it was discovered she had a rare condition called cauda equina syndrome.

And two years on, Tanya is still struggling with the long-term effects of the condition.

‘Our lives have been flipped upside down’

Tanya, 39, explains: “I have no proper control of my bladder or bowels, which has a huge impact on my daily life.

“I have to use a catheter and an irrigation system to empty my bowels.

“My husband had to give up one of his jobs as a retained fire fighter to help care for me. Our whole lives have been flipped upside down.

Tanya battles with cauda equina syndrome.

“I needed help with everything personally and around the house.

“I’m using crutches around my house and I’m in a wheelchair outside. I can only walk a short distance and had to have a lot of adaptions around the house.

“We now have two bannisters to help me up and down the stairs and I’m waiting for a wet room to be put in.”

Struggle for support

Tanya, like many others who are diagnosed with a neurological condition, struggled to access the support she needed.

The Fifer continues: “I have not seen my surgeon since my operation because of Covid-19.

“I struggled to get them to refer me to a neuropsychologist as I was home and struggling badly with the way I now was.

Tanya was forced to have surgery.

“Eventually I got one, but the appointment was by phone only because of Covid, along with physio.

“I got one closer to home who was my lifesaver as she then told me about all the help that was out there for me and reached out to so many of her colleagues to help me.

“This was about six months after my condition was found.”

‘I felt like I wasn’t a mum anymore’

The mum-of-one and stepmum-of-three is speaking out after new research found 37% of adults with a neurological condition in Scotland wait more than a year for a diagnosis.

The findings, from Neurological Alliance Scotland, also revealed 80% of adults said their neurological condition negatively impacts their mental health – something Tanya can relate to.

She says: “At the beginning it was horrendous. I was really struggling, having breakdowns constantly and needed somebody to talk to.

“I didn’t want to go outside in my wheelchair, I was scared of being stared at or having an accident.

“Covid was actually quite good for me because it gave me an excuse to stay inside. I could just lock myself away.

“The worst part was: I felt like I wasn’t a mum anymore. I just couldn’t do the same things with my daughter as I could before.

“It’s getting better now, though. I’m more understanding and accepting of my condition now.

“I was put in touch with a support group through my spinal physiotherapist. I was also able to do a wellbeing course through them.

“It’s been great to speak to other people going through something similar.

“I can also do things like take my daughter to school by myself now, in my wheelchair.

“She knows I maybe can’t do the things I used to, but I’m able to do them with her in a different way.”

What is cauda equina syndrome?

Cauda equina syndrome is a rare and severe spinal condition, where all of the nerves in the lower back suddenly become severely compressed.

Symptoms include:

  • sciatica on both sides
  • severe weakness or numbness in both legs that is getting worse
  • numbness around your genitals or anus
  • finding it hard to start peeing, can’t pee or can’t control when you pee
  • you don’t notice when you need to poo or can’t control when you poo.

Cauda equina syndrome requires emergency hospital admission and may require emergency surgery.

The longer it goes untreated, the greater the chance it will lead to permanent paralysis and incontinence.

