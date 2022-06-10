NHS Fife bosses ‘in denial’ of staffing shortages and problems, claims MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS Fife bosses ‘in denial’ of staffing shortages and problems, claims MSP

By Cara Forrester
June 10 2022, 11.20am Updated: June 10 2022, 1.13pm
Allegations about staffing have been made.
Allegations about staffing have been made.

NHS Fife bosses are “in denial” about staffing problems, it has been claimed.

Concerns about staffing issues were raised last month.

Fife MSP Alex Rowley says he believes management are in denial and failing to engage.

Yet NHS Fife say their “doors are always open” and they’ve recently met with health union Unison.

What’s the update as pressure continues to mount on health services?

What’s the update on staffing issues?

Unison Fife health branch sent a list of “safety issue concerns” from their members to MSP Alex Rowley, asking for support last month.

Allegations include “people not getting proper rest breaks” and “dangerous staffing levels”.

At that time, NHS Fife told us they were yet to receive a copy of the letter but gave assurances safety is paramount and work would begin “imminently.”

NHS Fife ‘in denial’?

This week, the MSP met with officials from Unison Fife Health Branch and Unison Scotland.

“I am disappointed in the response to date from senior management within NHS Fife who seem to be in denial,” says Mr Rowley.

Mr Rowley with Unison representatives.

“I warn them that failure to listen to their own workforce and engage constructively at the local level is not sustainable.”

Mr Rowley is calling for a meeting with “key stakeholders” including frontline staff who struggle with the issues on a daily basis.

How many nursing vacancies are there?

Statistics from NHS Education for Scotland show nationally the number of unfilled registered nurse posts in NHS Scotland.

In NHS Fife:

  • 506 nursing and midwifery posts are vacant
  • This number represents 11% of the nursing and midwifery workforce.

Figures have improved from March when the Fife figure sat at 575 vacant posts.

NHS Tayside visiting
Staff raised concerns.

But the Royal College of Nursing says vacancies are increasing pressure on already overworked and exhausted nursing staff.

And they point to their recent national staff survey which shows:

  • 59% of staff felt upset or sad they couldn’t provide the level of care they wanted
  • 51% say they felt demoralised on their last shift.

What do NHS Fife say?

NHS Fife Director of Nursing, Janette Owens, says they’re “acutely aware” of the scale of the pressures on staffing.

They’ve acknowledged this repeatedly during board meetings and regular meetings with politicians including Mr Rowley, she adds.

Issues are being experienced across the country and they’re working at local and national levels to get measures to relieve pressure on frontline staff.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

But, she adds, nursing recruitment is “extremely challenging” because:

  • vacancies are greater than the number of qualified staff and available nurses
  • a far larger nursing workforce is needed
  • of Covid, vaccination programme and unprecedented demand.

‘Can’t fill vacancies overnight’

Jannette adds: “The reality is there are no means by which we can fill all available vacancies overnight.

“So we must be more pragmatic in how we tackle existing pressures on our workforce.

“As part of these efforts, we have recently successfully recruited more than 70 healthcare support workers to help qualified nursing staff.”

New nurses from overseas

She outlined additional work to recruit including:

  • an overseas recruitment programme with Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
  • 160 newly qualified nurses taking up post from September
  • expanding the nurse bank with 950 additional staff recruited in 2021/22.

She adds: “Our doors are always open to staff and unions.

“Representatives from Unison met our chief executive and senior clinicians to discuss concerns and look at ways we could work jointly to help ease pressure on our workforce.

“As we’ve done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to work with staff and union colleagues to provide every possible support to staff working tirelessly to care for those who need it most.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]