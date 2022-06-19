NGX: Did Dragon’s Den meal shake help improve my gym performance?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NGX: Did Dragon’s Den meal shake help improve my gym performance?

By Jake Keith
June 19 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 24 2022, 10.15am
Jeremy Poland, co-founder of NGX, claims the product is a world-first.
Jeremy Poland, co-founder of NGX, claims the product is a world-first.

We all know the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” but it turns out some of us might struggle to get the nutrition we need no matter what food we eat.

That’s what I learned after trying out a new company called Nutri-Genetix (NGX).

They won investment from Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman after a successful pitch in the BBC hit series Dragon’s Den – and claim to have created “the world’s first genetically personalised meal shake”.

It conducts a DNA test and creates a shake powder tailored to meet your unique genetic needs – with the aim of improving your health and wellbeing.

But does it work?

NGX creates a tailored protein-based powder.

After ordering online, you do an oral swab which you send to NGX for analysis.

A couple of weeks later a 30-page genetic report arrives alongside a two-week starter pack of a tailored nutrient powder named BodyFuel.

How does it work?

You can take your NGX meal-shake in place of breakfast, and ideally one other meal a day, alongside regular rigorous exercise and/or resistance/weight training.

I’d always believed that so long as I managed a varied diet with roughly five different portions of fruit and vegetables a day I’d be getting most of the nutrition I need.

NGX send the swab kit out by post.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case, according to NGX.

What did my report say?

Two scoops per day will give the exact measurements you need, they say — right down to the percentage.

My personalised report came back stating I need a lot more than recommended, including a whopping 12 times more vitamin E (i.e. nuts, seeds, pumpkin).

It was a shock.

Everyone who receives a genetic report can book a 15-minute slot with NGX to discuss the report in more depth.

Olga Hamilton, NGX’s nutritionist, explains that requiring a high level of a certain vitamin is not unusual.

“The Nutrient Reference Value recommendations [which suggest certain intake levels of vitamins and minerals] do not take into account genetic differences,” she explains.

“Nutrigenetics science tells us we differ in how we metabolise, utilise, and detoxify different nutrients.

‘We’re all very different’

“This is why there’s no perfect guide that will suit and work for everyone in the exact same way.

“We are all very, very different.”

Jeremy Poland, NGX co-founder who pitched to the BBC's Dragon's Den.
Jeremy Poland, NGX co-founder who pitched to the BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

So, is the report a concern?

“It’s not a bad thing at all,” Olga says. “It just means we’ve identified an opportunity for you to improve your health and wellbeing, potentially.

Do most people need extra vitamins?

“We know now for example, your body needs to consume more vitamin E compared to the average person.

“By testing your genetics we can see where you would benefit from increasing certain nutrients. That’s it.

“It is quite common for me to see people requiring large amounts of certain vitamins and minerals.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a person who is normal or moderate in everything.”

What effect did the shakes have?

The shakes are made up of a large amount of plant protein and are targeted at those who already consume protein-based products to improve their health and fitness.

Once I’d started on the shakes (which taste surprisingly good with some of the cacao and coconut flavour powder added), I notices benefits within a week.

It definitely improved my energy levels, boosted my quality of sleep, and just generally made me feel better.

My skin wasn’t as dry, which is a big benefit of vitamin E.

My gym performance

After around 10 days, my performance at the gym also improved drastically.

I was able to squeeze in a couple of extra reps on exercises where I’d reached a plateau.

Generally, my concentration and focus was higher too, and my mental wellbeing definitely improved.

Although pricey at £99.99, the NGX report is really useful and comes in better value if you buy the starter pack for £129.99. This includes two weeks of the BodyFuel, a flavour boost, an NGX t-shirt and shaker.

Angus mum loses more than half her body weight to transform her health and family life

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]