NGX: Did Dragon’s Den meal shake help improve my gym performance?

We all know the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” but it turns out some of us might struggle to get the nutrition we need no matter what food we eat.

That’s what I learned after trying out a new company called Nutri-Genetix (NGX).

They won investment from Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman after a successful pitch in the BBC hit series Dragon’s Den – and claim to have created “the world’s first genetically personalised meal shake”.

It conducts a DNA test and creates a shake powder tailored to meet your unique genetic needs – with the aim of improving your health and wellbeing.

But does it work?

After ordering online, you do an oral swab which you send to NGX for analysis.

A couple of weeks later a 30-page genetic report arrives alongside a two-week starter pack of a tailored nutrient powder named BodyFuel.

How does it work?

You can take your NGX meal-shake in place of breakfast, and ideally one other meal a day, alongside regular rigorous exercise and/or resistance/weight training.

I’d always believed that so long as I managed a varied diet with roughly five different portions of fruit and vegetables a day I’d be getting most of the nutrition I need.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case, according to NGX.

What did my report say?

Two scoops per day will give the exact measurements you need, they say — right down to the percentage.

My personalised report came back stating I need a lot more than recommended, including a whopping 12 times more vitamin E (i.e. nuts, seeds, pumpkin).

It was a shock.

Everyone who receives a genetic report can book a 15-minute slot with NGX to discuss the report in more depth.

Olga Hamilton, NGX’s nutritionist, explains that requiring a high level of a certain vitamin is not unusual.

“The Nutrient Reference Value recommendations [which suggest certain intake levels of vitamins and minerals] do not take into account genetic differences,” she explains.

“Nutrigenetics science tells us we differ in how we metabolise, utilise, and detoxify different nutrients.

‘We’re all very different’

“This is why there’s no perfect guide that will suit and work for everyone in the exact same way.

“We are all very, very different.”

So, is the report a concern?

“It’s not a bad thing at all,” Olga says. “It just means we’ve identified an opportunity for you to improve your health and wellbeing, potentially.

Do most people need extra vitamins?

“We know now for example, your body needs to consume more vitamin E compared to the average person.

“By testing your genetics we can see where you would benefit from increasing certain nutrients. That’s it.

“It is quite common for me to see people requiring large amounts of certain vitamins and minerals.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a person who is normal or moderate in everything.”

What effect did the shakes have?

The shakes are made up of a large amount of plant protein and are targeted at those who already consume protein-based products to improve their health and fitness.

Once I’d started on the shakes (which taste surprisingly good with some of the cacao and coconut flavour powder added), I notices benefits within a week.

It definitely improved my energy levels, boosted my quality of sleep, and just generally made me feel better.

My skin wasn’t as dry, which is a big benefit of vitamin E.

My gym performance

After around 10 days, my performance at the gym also improved drastically.

I was able to squeeze in a couple of extra reps on exercises where I’d reached a plateau.

Generally, my concentration and focus was higher too, and my mental wellbeing definitely improved.

Although pricey at £99.99, the NGX report is really useful and comes in better value if you buy the starter pack for £129.99. This includes two weeks of the BodyFuel, a flavour boost, an NGX t-shirt and shaker.