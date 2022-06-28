Abortion in Tayside and Fife: What you need to know

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Termination of pregnancy is a subject being talked about all over the world.

But what is the law on abortion in Scotland? And what are the services available in Tayside and Fife?

Whether you can be seen in your own area or have to travel to England for treatment may depend how far on a pregnancy is – even those under 16 weeks.

Here is the information you need to know about abortions in Tayside and Fife.

The US Supreme Court made a landmark ruling overturning Roe v Wade ending the constitutional right to abortion in America.

What is the law in the UK?

The Abortion Act 1967 covers the UK mainland, but not Northern Ireland.

It’s legal to have an abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, but certain criteria have to be met.

The law states:

abortion treatment must be carried out in a hospital or a place approved by Scottish Government ministers

two doctors must agree an abortion would cause less risk to a woman’s physical or mental health (or that of her children) than continuing with the pregnancy.

The law states an abortion may be carried out later in pregnancy when:

it is necessary to save the woman’s life

it’s to prevent grave permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman

there’s substantial risk of the child being born with serious disabilities.

Supporting you to make a decision

There are many reasons why you might decide to have an abortion, but making the decision may not be easy for you.

The earlier an abortion is carried out, the easier and safer the procedure is.

But you should take time to consider all your options.

Having an abortion can be an emotional and traumatic experience.

Counselling can help support you. Pre and post-termination counselling is available through the NHS or through independent organisations.

You may wish to discuss your situation with healthcare professionals, family members or your partner, if you have one.

But the final decision about whether or not to have an abortion is yours.

If you decide to have an abortion, you have the right for this to remain confidential, regardless of your age.

NHS abortion services in Tayside and Fife

Patients in Tayside can now refer by phoning 01382 496762.

this telephone will be answered Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm

an answer phone message out of hours will advise what to do outwith those times.

In Fife you can self-refer Monday to Friday 12 noon until 4pm by calling 01592 643355 and enter extension number 25445 when asked.

you can also self-refer by emailing your name and contact telephone number to fife.womenschoices@nhs.scot

a member of the nursing team will call you back the next working day to arrange your appointment. The call will come from a 0800 number.

There are a number of different methods of abortion. The type recommended for you will depend on how many weeks pregnant you are.

Early medical & surgical abortions

Early medical abortion – up until 12 weeks of pregnancy – involves taking two different medications, usually around 24 to 48 hours apart.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, women can take both sets of pills at home.

Surgical abortion – up to 13 weeks of pregnancy – uses gentle suction to remove the pregnancy tissue from the womb.

The procedure usually takes five to 10 minutes and can be carried out under a local anaesthetic, where the area is numbed, or sedation, where you are awake but drowsy.

Some women receive a general anaesthetic for the procedure, where they are put to sleep.

Medical abortion from 12 to 20 weeks

Mifepristone and misoprostol – the two drugs administered for early medical abortion – can also be used for abortion later in pregnancy.

The abortion will take longer, between six and 12 hours, depending on how many weeks pregnant you are.

More than one dose of misoprostol may be needed.

This type of abortion is similar to having a later miscarriage. You’ll be awake and medication will be given to manage any pain.

You can usually return home the same day. Sometimes the pregnancy can take longer to pass and an overnight stay in hospital is required.

Later surgical abortions

In some circumstances, women needing abortion after 15 to 20 weeks of pregnancy will be referred to specialist services in England, depending on their health board area.

Your local NHS abortion service should provide help with travel and accommodation costs or the abortion provider in England may provide travel and accommodation for you.

You won’t need to pay for this and more information on later surgical abortions is available on the NHS Inform website.