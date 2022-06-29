Roe v Wade: Abortion Rights Dundee and Catholic Church have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Roe v Wade: Abortion Rights Dundee and Catholic Church have their say

By Cara Forrester
June 29 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 29 2022, 7.42am
Issues are causing debate.
Issues are causing debate.

Abortion and women’s rights are causing debate across the world.

They are also front and centre in Scotland, with a summit held this week by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The landmark ruling of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade has prompted differing opinions between politicians, even within the SNP.

And locally, it’s the same.

Here, Abortion Rights Dundee, the Catholic Church in Scotland and Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership give their views.

Abortion Rights Dundee

Abortion Rights Dundee say they fear the US ruling will lead women into dangerous situations.

Nic from campaign group Abortion Rights Dundee says: “Whilst in a lot of cases pregnancy can be a joyous event, it can also be one of the most disruptive things that can happen in a woman’s life.

“Women obviously need the choice on whether or not they want to go through all of that.”

She fears the Roe v Wade decision will drive women into unsafe situations in the US.

“Women will always seek abortions or to end pregnancies,” says Nic.

Nic, of Abortion Rights Dundee, says ending her pregnancy was a difficult thing to go through, but right for her.

“If they don’t have access to appropriate medical care then that will just drive them into the hands of illegal abortionists.

‘No way I’d have coped’

“We are shocked and devastated for American women.”

Nic has first hand experience, having chosen to have an abortion at 17 when she was already a mum to a nine-month-old.

“I was in an abusive relationship with her father and got pregnant again because he wouldn’t allow me to be on birth control,” she says.

“I’d been accepted into college, I was working and getting my life back together after falling pregnant as a teenager.

Abortion is a profoundly important matter for everyone, says the Catholic Church.

“There was no way I would have been able to cope with another baby and pursuing my career dreams.

‘No regrets’

“I have absolutely no regrets. It was a difficult thing to go through, but definitely the right thing for me at the time.

“It’s important we talk about it, we shouldn’t feel shame about it as that feeds into the idea that we are doing something wrong and we’re not.”

Nic continues: “I think following Roe v Wade we are going to see a rise in women committing suicides in America who can’t access abortion.

“And perhaps a rise in women being murdered by someone who has gotten them pregnant and doesn’t want that to be discovered.”

‘An unborn life once taken can’t be restored’ – Catholic Church

The Catholic Church in Scotland says the issue was discussed at a recent Bishops’ conference.

Their spokesman says: “Whether we believe in anything spiritual or not, the life that each one of us lives is the only one we have.

“And to take life from the unborn, no matter how insignificant in size, cannot be right.

“The rights of a woman and the compassion and support due to her, and the circumstances of her pregnancy, are naturally of great concern to us, but an unborn life, once taken, can never be restored.

“This is what makes abortion such a profoundly important matter for all human beings.”

‘When does human life begin?’

They add that conflict arising from “deeply held and divergent opinions” should be handled with respect and civility.

“Those who do not believe human life begins at the moment of conception, invite the question: ‘when does it begin?’.

“While those who believe that it does, ask the question: ‘What right have we to take a unique and unrepeatable human life?’

Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership says the ruling shows ‘a slow erosion of women’s rights’.

“If we are to be the caring and compassionate society we aspire to be, upholding the sanctity and dignity of all human life must be the foundational principal upon which that aspiration rests.”

Ann Hamilton, chair of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, says the decision in America is the latest example of “a slow erosion of the rights of women”.

Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership

“It may seem like America and its divisive politics are a long way away from us.

“But it is part of a background narrative that emboldens and legitimises those who would do harm to women by taking away our voices and the right to decide for ourselves.

“It is important that we don’t allow what is happening elsewhere to bolster anyone who thinks removing women’s services in whatever form is a good idea.”

‘My abortion was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made – but it was the right one,’ says Fife mum

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]