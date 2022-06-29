Roe v Wade: Abortion Rights Dundee and Catholic Church have their say

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Abortion and women’s rights are causing debate across the world.

They are also front and centre in Scotland, with a summit held this week by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The landmark ruling of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade has prompted differing opinions between politicians, even within the SNP.

And locally, it’s the same.

Here, Abortion Rights Dundee, the Catholic Church in Scotland and Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership give their views.

Abortion Rights Dundee

Nic from campaign group Abortion Rights Dundee says: “Whilst in a lot of cases pregnancy can be a joyous event, it can also be one of the most disruptive things that can happen in a woman’s life.

“Women obviously need the choice on whether or not they want to go through all of that.”

She fears the Roe v Wade decision will drive women into unsafe situations in the US.

“Women will always seek abortions or to end pregnancies,” says Nic.

“If they don’t have access to appropriate medical care then that will just drive them into the hands of illegal abortionists.

‘No way I’d have coped’

“We are shocked and devastated for American women.”

Nic has first hand experience, having chosen to have an abortion at 17 when she was already a mum to a nine-month-old.

“I was in an abusive relationship with her father and got pregnant again because he wouldn’t allow me to be on birth control,” she says.

“I’d been accepted into college, I was working and getting my life back together after falling pregnant as a teenager.

“There was no way I would have been able to cope with another baby and pursuing my career dreams.

‘No regrets’

“I have absolutely no regrets. It was a difficult thing to go through, but definitely the right thing for me at the time.

“It’s important we talk about it, we shouldn’t feel shame about it as that feeds into the idea that we are doing something wrong and we’re not.”

Nic continues: “I think following Roe v Wade we are going to see a rise in women committing suicides in America who can’t access abortion.

“And perhaps a rise in women being murdered by someone who has gotten them pregnant and doesn’t want that to be discovered.”

‘An unborn life once taken can’t be restored’ – Catholic Church

The Catholic Church in Scotland says the issue was discussed at a recent Bishops’ conference.

Their spokesman says: “Whether we believe in anything spiritual or not, the life that each one of us lives is the only one we have.

“And to take life from the unborn, no matter how insignificant in size, cannot be right.

“The rights of a woman and the compassion and support due to her, and the circumstances of her pregnancy, are naturally of great concern to us, but an unborn life, once taken, can never be restored.

“This is what makes abortion such a profoundly important matter for all human beings.”

‘When does human life begin?’

They add that conflict arising from “deeply held and divergent opinions” should be handled with respect and civility.

“Those who do not believe human life begins at the moment of conception, invite the question: ‘when does it begin?’.

“While those who believe that it does, ask the question: ‘What right have we to take a unique and unrepeatable human life?’

“If we are to be the caring and compassionate society we aspire to be, upholding the sanctity and dignity of all human life must be the foundational principal upon which that aspiration rests.”

Ann Hamilton, chair of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, says the decision in America is the latest example of “a slow erosion of the rights of women”.

Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership

“It may seem like America and its divisive politics are a long way away from us.

“But it is part of a background narrative that emboldens and legitimises those who would do harm to women by taking away our voices and the right to decide for ourselves.

“It is important that we don’t allow what is happening elsewhere to bolster anyone who thinks removing women’s services in whatever form is a good idea.”