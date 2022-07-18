5 unusual ways your body might be reacting to hot weather – from nosebleeds to tummy troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 unusual ways your body might be reacting to hot weather – from nosebleeds to tummy troubles

By The Health and Wellbeing Team
July 18 2022, 5.02pm
As temperatures across Tayside and Fife soar, most of us will be more thirsty than usual and perhaps suffer sleepless nights from the heat.

But when the mercury rises beyond its usual level, you could also experience unusual health symptoms you didn’t expect.

Here, health experts talk us through some of the issues you might encounter during a heatwave, and how to cope with them…

People enjoying the warm weather on Monifieth beach, Angus.

1. Nosebleeds

“It is really common for nosebleeds to occur during a heatwave,” says Dr Ross Perry, GP and medical director of Cosmedics.

“Dry air irritates and dries out the nasal membrane.

“This causes crusts in the nose channels, which can be itchy, especially at night, and bleeding if you’re scratching, causing further irritation and potential nosebleeds.”

Dr Ross Perry.

They can be more common in the elderly, pregnant women and children, he warns: “If nosebleeds are happening too often, seek your GP’s advice.”

So what should you do if you get a nosebleed?

Dr Perry advises: “Sit or stand upright and pinch your nose just above the nostrils for 10 minutes or so.

It is best to sit upright if suffering a nosebleed, says Dr Perry.

“Try to lean forward and breathe through your mouth. An ice pack placed at the bridge of the nose will also help.”

2. Bad breath

“Bad breath is one of the little-known side-effects of not drinking enough water when it’s hot outside,” says Scott McDougall, co-founder and manager of The Independent Pharmacy.

“When dehydrated, your mouth becomes parched and cannot produce enough saliva to wash away food particles.

“There’s not enough water or acid to neutralise cells growing on your tongue.

Fizzy drinks could lead to bad breath in a heatwave.

“Plus, if you’re drinking fizzy drinks to try to cool down, you’re feeding the bacteria in your mouth lots of sugar, which can contribute to the build-up of smelly dental plaque.”

But the solution is simple, Scott says: “The best way to avoid bad breath in a heatwave, is to drink lots of water.”

3. Itchy rash

“Your skin can have a reaction to the sun, known as a polymorphic light eruption,” says Scott, resulting in a red rash – a dense cluster of tiny inflamed bumps, or a large raised patch.

Polymorphic light eruption is a reaction to the sun.

“The rash typically appears 30 minutes after exposure to the sun and can last for up to two weeks.

“It’s most likely to occur after a long period of having little to no sun exposure. So, you should experience fewer symptoms as the summer progresses.”

Scott McDougall.

It’s important not to scratch the rash to prevent scarring, Scott advises: “To calm the itching, get out of the sun and dab the affected area with a cool, damp cloth.

“Also, drink plenty of water and take an over-the-counter antihistamine, like Piriton tablets, or syrup if you struggle with the tablet form.”

4. Upset stomach

A whole host of tummy troubles can result from hot weather.

“Stomach bugs and intestinal infections can be rife, and people who suffer from IBS may also find the heatwave exacerbates symptoms,” says Dr Perry.

“Diarrhoea could be a sign of heat exhaustion, which can be incredibly dangerous.

“Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water, and if you have any other symptoms of feeling unwell – including feeling dizzy and confused – you must speak to your doctor.”

5. Swollen hands and feet or fungal infections

“During hot weather it can be common for fingers, toes, hands and feet to swell,” says Perry.

Called ‘heat edema’, it’s caused by either internal or external exposure to heat. Generally not considered dangerous, it indicates an imbalance in fluids and electrolytes.

“You can reduce symptoms by making sure you’re hydrated and sitting somewhere cool, to reduce your body temperature,” Dr Perry says.

“Fungal infections such as Athlete’s foot, can also be worse during a heatwave, due to the increasing warmth and moisture, so it’s important to opt for cotton socks, and change them regularly.

“Better still, wear sandals,” he continues. “And exfoliate feet to get rid of dead, flaky skin.

“If you’re suffering, head to your local pharmacy, for a treatment to help.”

