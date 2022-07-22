Covid Scotland: Are positive case numbers finally falling in Tayside and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid Scotland: Are positive case numbers finally falling in Tayside and Fife?

By Saskia Harper
July 22 2022, 12.16pm Updated: July 22 2022, 2.16pm
Post Thumbnail

The number of positive Covid cases across Tayside and Fife is finally falling for the first time since the new wave hit Scotland.

Dundee City, Angus, Perth and Kinross, and Fife all saw decreases in positive case numbers in the week ending July 15.

It’s the first time this has happened since a new Covid wave last month.

Dundee saw the most dramatic decline with 253 people testing positive between July 9 and 15. This is a decrease of -40.2% compared to the previous seven days.

The week before, the city had seen an increase in case numbers.

Perth city centre during lockdown in May 2020.

In Angus, positive cases were down -18.7%, with 279 people confirming a positive test result.

Perth and Kinross saw a decrease of -34.7%: 341 people in the region tested positive between July 9 and 15.

And in Fife, positive cases are down by -24.4%, with 938 people testing positive, compared with 1,237 the week before.

What are the national figures?

While numbers across Tayside and Fife are dropping, the national statistics paint a different picture.

Across Scotland, one in 15 tested positive for the virus in the week ending July 14, according to the Office for National Statistics.

One in 15 tested positive for Covid between July 8 and 14.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 340,900, meaning 6.48% of the population tested positive between July 8 and 14.

In England, one in 17 tested positive the same week. The figures were also one in 17 in Wales and one in 20 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland still has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

What is the latest Covid news?

Last week, the Scottish Government announced plans for the autumn/winter booster vaccine programme, which will see those most vulnerable to Covid get another jab.

The move means everyone aged 50 and over, care home residents, frontline health and social care workers and those aged five to 49 with medical conditions that put them at risk will receive a booster.

If you’re eligible, you should receive a letter later in the year with information about your appointment. Those most vulnerable will be prioritised.

How to get rid of cold or Covid symptoms quickly

