Is it time for NHS Fife to take tips from NHS Tayside to tackle A&E crisis?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Is it time for NHS Fife to take tips from NHS Tayside to tackle A&E crisis?

By Cara Forrester and Joely Santa Cruz
September 20 2022, 5.53am Updated: September 20 2022, 7.43am
The exterior of NHS Fife Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
Should NHS Fife be looking to their neighbours?

Fife A&E waiting times are still causing concern a year on.

The performance has been the subject of continued criticism since last year.

Data published this week shows the emergency department has once again fallen below the national standard.

And a Fife MSP has asked if it’s time for Fife to look to Tayside to see if something can be learned.

What do the new figures show? And what do NHS Fife say?

A&E waiting times are still causing concern.

Waiting times for accident and emergency departments across the country are published on a weekly basis and we also have our own tables so you can compare waiting times.

The Scottish Government has a standard that 95% of patients should be seen within four hours.

From summer 2021, the national figure dropped below 80%.

And a few months later, the government issued new guidance to tackle waiting times.

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced a new strategy to tackle waiting times.

It was based, in part, on the success of policies which have been in place in NHS Tayside hospitals since 1998.

As part of that, the Flow Navigation Centre (FNC) used by NHS Tayside was cited as playing an important part.

What do A&E figures show for Fife?

We took a look at data for the emergency departments at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as well as the national figures.

Our graph below shows the monthly percentage of patients who were seen within the four hour standard.

From June to September 2021, Fife’s performance was consistently above 80%.

However, during the same three months this year, the percentage didn’t rise above 70.9%.

Ninewells has consistently had higher performance statistics.

From June to September 2021 for example, the percentage didn’t drop below 88.6%.

Although during the same period in 2022 the percentage wasn’t as high as the previous year, the lowest it fell was to 83.8% in mid-August.

Time for Fife to learn from Tayside?

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Alex Rowley suggests it’s time for NHS Fife to look to Tayside.

He tabled a question in the Scottish Parliament on this issue last month, but is still waiting for answers.

Mr Rowley says it’s time to get to the bottom of why people are waiting so long in Fife.

He says: “I’m asking with sincerity why one health board in the region can have a somewhat respectable number of patients seen within four hours, yet another has such a shockingly low percentage seen in the expected timescale.

Alex Rowley MSP.

“Is it a case NHS Tayside is doing something that can be learned from or are there structural problems within NHS Fife causing these low figures?”

What is NHS Fife saying?

NHS Fife tells us they have a flow and navigation hub at the Victoria Hospital.

It has been in place since late 2020.

The hub helps assist with the triage of patients and means a greater number of people are redirected towards the most appropriate service for their needs.

NHS Fife have strong links to national work.

They also tell us they have strong links to national programmes of work to share best practice.

But, they add, they’ll continue to expand their hub with the addition of new clinical pathways.

More than 250 patients a day

Deputy chief operating officer at NHS Fife, Andrew Mackay, says there’s “significant pressure” on the emergency department.

And although the hub is helping, there’s still more seriously unwell people to treat.

“We are regularly seeing in excess of 250 people in a single day, each of whom have to be assessed, treated and either discharged or admitted.

The hub helps but there are more seriously unwell people.

“The flow and navigation hub is helping to reduce unnecessary presentations, and direct patients to the most appropriate care.

“But we are still seeing far greater numbers of people who are seriously unwell and require admission to hospital.

“Demand for inpatient care remains extremely high.

“And the ongoing increased demand is hampering our ability to move patients out of our emergency department into other parts of the healthcare system.

“Importantly, all patients who require admission, and are required to wait, are cared for and monitored throughout their time in the emergency department.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Hayley and Holly Scanlan raised over three thousand pounds in tribute to Caryn.
Dundee mum's thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser
0
Jean Wilson is urging others to be aware of the symptoms of lymphoma.
'Don't be fobbed off if you have symptoms': Bruise on Fife mum's arm led…
0
Jason Grant's appointment as a period dignity officer caused controversy.
Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity…
0
An aerial dancer in the trees
Outdoor event in Dundee will light up your life
People struggling to sleep in bed
Tayside and Fife sleep survey results: Here's what's been keeping you awake
0
Poor sleep can have a serious long-term effect on your health - from heart strain to depression.
11 ways poor sleep impacts your health and wellbeing
0
A graphic of a person sleepwalking out of a room.
The truth about sleepwalking and sleep paralysis - and can we prevent them?
0
Steven Brown says the APAP machine he uses during sleep has changed his life.
Fifer Steven stopped breathing 149 times a night before he was diagnosed with sleep…
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Enchanted Forest autism-friendly sessions Picture shows; Maxwell McArdle with mum and dad Monique and Frankie. Faskally Wood. Supplied by Monique McArdle/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Maxwell, 6, inspired his mum to help make The Enchanted Forest autism-friendly
0
Balkello Community Woodland near Dundee. Copyright Forestry and Land Scotland.
12 great walks to try in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
3

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks