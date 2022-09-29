Perth woman who smelled husband’s Parkinson’s talks to Jeremy Paxman about his own diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth woman who smelled husband’s Parkinson’s talks to Jeremy Paxman about his own diagnosis

By Dawn Donaghey
September 29 2022, 5.53am
Joy Milne with a picture of her late husband Les.
Joy Milne with a picture of her late husband Les.

Joy Milne from Perth made headlines around the world after her ability to smell Parkinson’s disease led to a pioneering diagnostic test for the condition.

Joy’s rare heightened sense of smell – hereditary hyperosmia – is something she’s been aware of since she was young.

But it wasn’t until her late husband Les was diagnosed with Parkinson’s – 12 years after she first smelt a ‘musky’ scent from him – that she realised her superpower could help others.

Joy features next week in a documentary with Jeremy Paxman about his own Parkinson’s diagnosis.

And her work with scientists is now extending beyond Parkinson’s to other diseases.

Here, Joy tells us about husband Les, how she smells disease, and the meeting in Perth’s Gateway Centre where it all began.

Joy’s work with medical researchers has led to a swab test for Parkinson’s.

Joy, 72, worked with Manchester University on a test to identify people with Parkinson’s disease.

It uses a simple cotton bud run along the back of the neck and takes just three mins from swab to results.

“This test has taken seven years of research,” she says.

‘The room smells of Parkinson’s’

“It all began when Les and I went to the Gateway in Perth for a Parkinson’s UK meeting.

“I have a twitch in my neck which goes when my nose is really aware of something.

Joy with husband Les, who passed away in 2015.
Joy with husband Les, who passed away in 2015.

“I thought, my goodness, the room smells of Parkinson’s,” Joy explains.

“I’d first smelt Les in his 30s but didn’t know what it was, just that his body scent had changed. He was 44 when he was diagnosed.

“But walking into the meeting was the first time I realised what the smell was.

“We talked about it and I said ‘they all smell the same as you’. It amazed us. But he was a doctor and I was a nurse so we both realised what this meant.”

Les in his favourite place - Visocchi's cafe in Broughty Ferry.
Les in his favourite place – Visocchi's cafe in Broughty Ferry.

Joy says Les ‘became his old self again’ and was motivated to find a scientist to help investigate further.

Sniffing T-shirts

She promised Les just before he died that she’d continue their mission.

After finding Dr Tilo Kunath from Edinburgh University and Professor Perdita Barran at Manchester University, Joy had her sense tested by sniffing T-shirts.

Some had been worn by people with Parkinson’s and others had not.

Joy working with researchers smelling samples. She was made an honorary lecturer at Manchester University.
Joy working with researchers smelling samples. She was made an honorary lecturer at Manchester University.

Joy correctly identified all those with the disease. And one who had not been diagnosed – but was eight months later.

Since then she has gone on to sniff out other diseases – correctly identifying eight different types of cancer in a test – and to work with other scientists on TB.

What do diseases smell like?

“I have a medical olfactory library,” Joy says. It was developed during her time working in Dundee’s Maryfield, DRI and Ninewells hospitals.

“We didn’t have any disposables, it was open sputum mugs and bedpans we washed. With 16 beds either side, patients were very close and I remember those smells.”

Joy says diseases all smell different to her.

Parkinson’s has a musky, yeasty smell, Joy says.

“I know what the volatiles (compounds) smell like to me now.

“Like smelling a lemon or an orange or apple, diseases are all different in exactly the same way.”

Alzheimer’s smells like rye bread to her, diabetes like nail polish, cancer like earth or mushrooms and TB like wet cardboard.

Les and Joy Milne on their wedding day.
Les and Joy Milne.

“I’m now working on TB and was out in Tanzania for three weeks this year with APOPO,” Joy explains.

But Parkinson’s is still her driving force. One in 37 people in the UK will be diagnosed with it.

“I sit with people who have this disease regularly,” she adds.

“They are in constant pain, they don’t sleep at night, they have stomach problems, hearing issues. It is awful.”

Talking to Jeremy Paxman about his diagnosis

Joy recently shared her and Les’s experience with broadcaster Jeremy Paxman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 18 months ago.

Filmed for an ITV documentary, Jeremy meets Joy, Prof Barran and other experts as he documents how Parkinson’s is impacting him.

And she offers Jeremy the same advice as she shares with others living with Parkinson’s.

Jeremy Paxman sitting at a table and looking to the side, chin resting on his hand
Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s tells Jeremy’s story of living with the disease since his diagnosis 18 months ago.

“Exercise and diet are key,” Joy says. “And become a PD Avenger!

PD Avengers are one of the many Parkinson’s advocacy and support groups Joy is involved in around the world, as well as locally.

“Having been a carer for this for 45 years (my husband’s mother also had it), I am happy to be involved in research.

“In ancient times doctors used their sense of smell to diagnose disease, it was considered the most important thing medicine had.

“Les and I both knew right away the smell could be that spark of a difference. He would be so over the moon (with the test) that both of us did this.”

  • Joy’s work features in Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s, which airs on Tuesday October 4 at 9pm on ITV.

