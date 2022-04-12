Diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 50: Perth mum Doreen on first symptoms and how family help her through the hard times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 50: Perth mum Doreen on first symptoms and how family help her through the hard times

By Saskia Harper
April 12 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 12 2022, 9.17am
Doreen Brown and with granddaughter Olivia

Doreen Brown was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of just 50.

It was a difficult time, with her two sons completing their higher and university exams and Doreen wanting to keep life as normal as possible for them.

Since then, the Perth local has coped with the condition by living through the motto: “Parkinson’s lives with me; I don’t live with Parkinson’s.”

Here Doreen tells us:

  • The sign she noticed that led to her diagnosis
  • How her little granddaughter helps when ‘body freezing’ symptoms happen
  • Where she finds local support and friendship

Dealing with diagnosis

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition which affects the brain and gets worse over time.

It is caused by a loss of nerve cells in the brain. This leads to a reduction in dopamine, which plays a vital role in regulating body movement.

Experts don’t know what causes the loss of nerve cells and there is currently no cure for the condition. However, it can be managed through therapies and medication.

Doreen Brown
Doreen was diagnosed at just 50.

Doreen explains: “I first thought something was wrong when I noticed a tremor in my right hand.

“When I went to my GP, I was told it could have been a brain tumour.

“That week I was taken up to PRI and had a scan. I was told actually it wasn’t a brain tumour. After a few more tests, they told me I had Parkinson’s.

“I dealt with it pretty well, I think. I just thought, ‘why not me?’ There are a lot of people who have it far worse off than I do and have the illness worse than me.”

‘I have good days and bad days’

Doreen’s resilience has seen her through the highs and lows of the condition, of which there are equal amounts.

She continues: “I have good days and bad days. On a good day I love going out for long walks, I can go for up to five miles. I also enjoy shopping.

“But on bad days, I can’t get out of my bed. Every day is different.

“I can never tell whether it will be a good or bad day the next day. I can usually only tell when I wake up in the morning.

“For example, yesterday was a bad day and I could barely walk. I pushed myself around the flat in my wheelchair.

“You just have to rest and wait until you feel better.”

Family support

The fluctuating nature of Parkinson’s can make the condition unpredictable, but with the help of friends and family, Doreen is well supported through the hard times and the good.

Doreen, now 64, says: “I have sleepless nights, which is a common side effect – I’m often awake late at night or early in the morning.

“I still get tremor and my medication can cause hallucinations.

Doreen (left) and sister, Anne, abseiled off the Forth Rail Bridge to raise money for Parkinson's UK.
Doreen (left) and sister, Anne, abseiled off the Forth Rail Bridge to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

“Freezing is another common symptom and lately my whole body and mouth will freeze. That can last for up to four hours.

“You can’t do anything about it. Your body is like a statue. The first time it happened was scary, I didn’t know what was happening. But I’m more used to them now.”

Early signs of Parkinson’s

There are some unusual signs of the condition that are worth getting checked out:

  • Handwriting becoming smaller
  • Loss of smell
  • Trouble sleeping, moving or walking
  • Constipation
  • Stooping or hunching over

Freezing typically happens when someone is due for their next dose of medication – something Doreen gets a little help with.

“My sons Iain, 35, and Luke, 31, are very good to me and accept me as I am. We’ve never made any fuss about the condition. If I need any help I just phone and my son comes round to help.

“My sister, Anne, and daughter-in-law, Emma, are also a great help, too. I have very good friends and my Letham St Marks Church family I can rely on.

Doreen and granddaughter Olivia
Granddaughter Olivia knows how to help when Doreen freezes.

“My six-year-old granddaughter, Olivia, knows when granny freezes, she gets my tablets and gives them to me in water through a straw.

“I’m very proud of her for knowing to do that at six years old.”

‘Try not to let it beat you’

Thankfully, with advances in treatment, most people with Parkinson’s disease now have a normal or near-normal life expectancy.

And Doreen has some advice on what to do and where to go if you’ve recently been diagnosed, or are worries about symptoms.

“I got involved with Parkinson’s UK early on in my journey. The Perth group runs exercise classes, which can be very beneficial.

“I have good friends I’ve made through the groups. Listening to other people’s experiences is the best thing. You learn from that.

“It affects everybody differently. Right from the start I told people I had it.

“The more you speak about it, it doesn’t get easier, but it helps. So does listening to other people’s stories.

“If you’ve been recently diagnosed, reach out for support and try not to let it beat you.

“Make the most of every day.”

Parkinson’s UK also runs support groups in Dundee and Angus, and Fife.

  • We’d love to hear about your health journey – whether that’s wellbeing advice, insight into the challenges of living with a long-term condition or an achievement you’re celebrating. Contact us healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]