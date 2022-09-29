NHS Fife challenged by one of their own board members over continuing A&E crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Fife challenged by one of their own board members over continuing A&E crisis

By Cara Forrester
September 29 2022, 5.53am Updated: September 29 2022, 11.11am
Fife's A&E times are causing concern.
Fife's A&E times are causing concern.

NHS Fife’s A&E waiting times are ‘not acceptable’ says one of their own board members – amid concerns over patient and staff safety.

Fife’s emergency department waiting times were the second worst in Scotland for the week ending September 18.

And the continued low performance prompted safety concerns from Councillor David Graham at this week’s NHS Fife board meeting.

The A&E reception at Victoria Hospital. in Kirkcaldy
A&E reception at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

The Scottish Government has a standard that 95% of patients should be seen within four hours.

But Fife’s performance has been subject to continued criticism.

What do figures show?

For the week ending September 18, 56% of people who attended Fife’s emergency department were seen within four hours.

That was down slightly from the previous week’s figure of 56.2%.

Victoria Hospital A&E in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
NHS Fife’s figures were second lowest.

It puts Fife at 10% below the Scottish national average of 66%.

And Fife’s performance was the second lowest in Scotland, behind Forth Valley at 46.3%.

What are the safety concerns?

Cllr Graham, also Fife Council spokesperson for Health and Social Care, wants safety reassurances from the Board.

He praised staff who he says are “working flat out” to provide care.

Labour councillor David Graham.
Labour councillor David Graham.

But he says the A&E waiting times are of “significant concern.”

“This position is not acceptable and is getting worse.

“I asked what’s being done to address these concerns to ensure services provided continue to be safe for both patients and staff as we move into a challenging winter.”

‘Sign of whole system failure’

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Alex Rowley says action is needed and asked the Scottish Government last month if it’s time Fife looks to Tayside.

He adds: “The A&E times are a sign of a whole system failure both in the hospitals and in community care.

“We require the health secretary to get to grips with the issues across health and social care.

“To date he is failing to do so and given we are heading into winter this situation will only get worse.”

Alex Rowley MSP.
Alex Rowley MSP has called for NHS Fife to take action.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf says the new National Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative encourages sharing of learning and good practice.

Mr Yousaf adds: “To help facilitate this, we are hosting a learning event on October 19 where representatives from all of Scotland’s Health Boards will participate.”

What do NHS Fife say in response?

Responding to Cllr Graham’s questions NHS Fife says board members are individually and collectively accountable for the effectiveness of the Board in the delivery of healthcare services.

Director of acute services, Claire Dobson, also pays tribute to staff who she says are their “biggest asset”.

She added: “Those staffing our emergency department, as elsewhere in the healthcare system, are working incredibly hard in hugely difficult circumstances to provide patients with good quality care.”

Director of Acute Service, Claire Dobson.
Director of Acute Service, Claire Dobson hailed the dedication of NHS staff.

More patients are waiting to be assessed and either admitted or discharged.

But those most unwell are prioritised to be assessed “very quickly” on arrival at the emergency department, she adds.

“To help make the service as safe as possible, patients are triaged to ensure those who require immediate intervention can receive this.

“Regrettably, that means patients whose condition is less serious are currently likely to wait longer.

“That does not mean we are accepting of patients waiting longer.”

What’s causing Fife’s A&E pressure?

There’s a number of pressures at present meaning fewer patients are being seen within the four hour performance target.

These include:

  • unprecedented numbers of attendances
  • significant demand for inpatient beds.

But work is being carried out to look at improving patient flow through the hospital.

Claire Dobson adds: “Patients who require admission and are required to wait within the department are monitored appropriately.

“And receive good quality care throughout their time in the emergency department.”

