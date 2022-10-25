Covid Scotland: Will there be a new wave or variant this winter? Here’s what our expert thinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid Scotland: Will there be a new wave or variant this winter? Here’s what our expert thinks

By Saskia Harper
October 25 2022, 5.53am
Prof Mabbott tells us about the real risks of Covid this winter. Image: Neil Mabbott/Shutterstock.
Prof Mabbott tells us about the real risks of Covid this winter. Image: Neil Mabbott/Shutterstock.

With restrictions gone and testing no longer a requirement, it may sometimes feel like Covid is a thing of the past.

But winter is a perfect breeding ground for infections to spread, as the cold weather and dark nights force many of us to socialise inside.

So, what is the risk Covid – and other infections like the flu – actually pose to us this winter?

What is the likelihood of another variant emerging before Christmas? And how will this winter compare with 2020 and 2021?

Our expert, Prof Neil Mabbott, personal chair of immunopathology at Edinburgh University, is answering all your questions about Covid and flu this winter.

Could we see another Covid variant emerge before Christmas?

We were all hoping for a Covid-free Christmas last year, but the emergence of Omicron made that impossible for another year.

But what are the chances another variant could develop and ruin festive plans this year?

Professor Neil Mabbott. Image: Neil Mabbott.

Neil says: “Predicting when the next Covid variant may emerge is very difficult, and many of the main variants of concern have given the impression they appeared out of nowhere.

“Although Covid-19 cases have increased in the UK in recent weeks, this doesn’t seem to be driven by a new virus variant.

“Instead there appear to be a number of different Omicron ‘sub-variants’ circulating, and one of these may eventually cause a new infection wave.”

Are we more likely to catch Covid-19 or flu this winter season and which is ‘more dangerous’?

Neil continues: “In recent weeks we have started to see an increase in Covid-19 infections in the UK.

“Although cases are currently low, there is also an indication that flu cases are similarly starting to rise.

“As winter approaches and we begin to spend more time mixing indoors, this will provide more opportunities for these infections to spread.

Socialising indoors can cause infections to spread. Image: Shutterstock.

“Each of these infections can cause serious disease in vulnerable groups. While Covid-19 may be relatively milder in many otherwise healthy young people, some may still experience so-called long-Covid symptoms even after a mild infection.

“Fortunately, there are safe and effective vaccines available that can provide excellent protection against each of these infections.”

What is the real risk Covid poses this winter, compared with 2020 and 2021?

While the number of people estimated to be infected with Covid-19 is currently high (approximately 1/50 people in Scotland), the UK is in a much different situation now than it was during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

Dundee during lockdown in 2020. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“More than 70% of the population has now received a third Covid-19 vaccine dose, with many in the most vulnerable groups having had a fourth or fifth dose.

“As a consequence, despite the high number of infections the incidence of serious illness, hospitalisations and death is much lower than in previous years.”

Is Covid ‘over’ and life back to normal?

“Society in the UK is in a much different situation now than in the earlier years of the pandemic and life has gradually returned normal. But this doesn’t mean Covid is over.

“Infections in the UK are still high, and the virus continues to spread in the population, with indications that this may be beginning to increase again.

“Fortunately, the immunity provided from the vaccines (as well as the natural immunity from previous infections) is helping to reduce the impact Covid has on society and our daily lives.”

