Perth doctor calls for ‘national conversation’ on expectations of GP service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Perth doctor calls for ‘national conversation’ on expectations of GP service

By Dawn Donaghey
December 16 2022, 4.59pm
Scone-based GP Dr David Shackles is calling for more support from the Scottish Government for GPs.
Scone-based GP Dr David Shackles is calling for more support from the Scottish Government for GPs.

A Perth-based senior doctor is calling for the Scottish Government to have a ‘national conversation’ about what GPs can ‘realistically deliver’.

Dr David Shackles, of Perth and Scone Medical Group – who is also joint chair of the Royal College of General Practioners (RCGP) Scotland – says there is ‘an immense surge of demand’ on GP services.

He says rising numbers of scarlet fever and Strep A infections across Tayside and Fife, alongside a range of other issues, are also impacting surgeries.

Some practices, Dr Shackles says, are ‘struggling to cope’ with demands and many GPs feel they’re being asked ‘to do the impossible’.

And he’s calling for the Scottish Government to begin talking to the public in a National Conversation about GP services.

Winter demand on GP services is adding to existing pressures, says Perth GP Dr David Shackles.

Dr Shackles says: “The higher number of scarlet fever and group A strep infections at this time means that GPs are being vigilant in looking to provide advice and to identify and treat potential A streptococcal infections.

‘Workload pressures’

“Some practices have been struggling to cope with the immense surge of demand that has arisen through upper respiratory tract infections, on top of the existing workforce shortages and workload pressures in these winter months.”

He adds: “We understand parents will be concerned about this type of illness, particularly when some cases in other parts of the UK have had tragic outcomes.

“But it is important to note invasive GAS infections are rare and the small number of cases reported in Scotland in recent weeks is so far not higher than in previous years.

“The serious, invasive cases of infection are thankfully still rare, and any parents concerned that their child is unwell should seek urgent medical attention.

Strep A cases in Scotland have been rising since October, impacting GP services, says Dr Shackles. Image: Shutterstock.

“GPs and their teams must be available to see those patients who really need our care.

“But this week much of our efforts have been directed towards acute and often minor illnesses.

‘What GPs can realistically be expected to deliver’

He continues: “RCGP Scotland urges the Scottish Government to have a National Conversation with the public to explain what general practice can realistically be expected to deliver under ongoing pressures.”

The doctor’s comments follow the publication of a RCGP Scotland report earlier this week ‘Retaining Our GP Workforce In Scotland which says GPs want to work with the Scottish Government and other stakeholders to deliver change.

‘Asked to do the impossible’

Dr Shackles adds: “Amidst the current crises of workforce shortages, unsustainable workload, and upsettingly low morale, GPs are being asked to do the impossible.

“Many GPs believe their current working conditions are unsafe and impacting on their ability to treat patients.”

“Recruitment is undeniably crucial, but we need to focus on the retention of our existing
workforce to meet current demand and support the future of general practice.

“The RCGP’s retention report outlines some of the tools the Scottish Government and policy makers can reach for to begin to remedy the situation and reignite the joy of the profession.”

Dr Shackles comments come following similar calls for change by Blairgowrie GP Andrew Buist, chairman of BMA Scotland’s Scottish GP committee.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf addressed GPs at the Scottish Local Medical Committee conference earlier this month.

He acknowledged the pressures many GPs are under and said he did not wish to “sugarcoat” the situation.

Mr Yousaf said: “I have been a Government minister for 10 years in various different guises, I’ve never seen the public finances as constrained as they currently are.”

He added: “We will continue to invest, not just in recruitment but in retention, we will continue to invest in sustainability.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Children are having to wait up to three years for an autism assessment in Tayside. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Donald Jenks with Cupar Explorer Scouts, doing repair works on the Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres in 2021. Image: Donald Jenks
New Year resolutions: 'Why wait until January 1 to make a change in your…
Lauren Burnison.
Local expert shares top tips for a happy, sober New Year
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Andy's Man Club Perth
Andy's Man Club's Alex on being bullied for his height and how a call…
Post Thumbnail
How will you score in our Christmas quiz?
Post Thumbnail
Why do we love cheesy Christmas films so much - and what's your favourite?
Keren owns Health Food and More in Kirkcaldy. Image: Keren Brynes MacLean/DC Thomson.
Fife herbalist shares natural remedies to help you through winter - and beat the…
Lisa with her mum Andrea, who passed away at just 51, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Fife daughter's festive memories of mum after battle for pancreatic cancer diagnosis
The outbreak has been located near Crieff in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Bird flu outbreak confirmed at farm near Crieff

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented