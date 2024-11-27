What did I think of new ‘festive foodie’ treatment at Broughty Ferry beauty salon?

When I saw a Broughty Ferry salon was offering a new seasonal beauty treatment which would see your body lathered in a golden toffee body scrub and massaged with sweet orange and cinnamon, I was keen to try it.

So I approached the owner of Evermore Wellbeing, Laura Kennedy, to ask if I could go along and review it.

The new pampering sweet treat, cinnamon sugar pie, was introduced at the salon last month and will be available to book throughout December.

I love the fact that it’s a full body beauty treatment with a festive foodie twist.

But the question is: Would it feel and smell as amazing as it sounds? And would I recommend it?

I was ready to find out.

What does cinnamon sugar pie include?

The cinnamon sugar pie treatment – exclusively put together by Laura at Evermore – features: a sticky date syrup and vanilla body cleanse, a golden toffee body scrub, a sweet orange and cinnamon body massage and a shine enhancing hair and scalp mask.

The full body treatment lasts 60 minutes and costs £75.

I was looking forward to trying out the new treatment as I headed along to Broughty Ferry on a chilly weekday morning to meet Laura, who has recently celebrated the salon’s fourth birthday.

The back cleanse

When I arrived, Laura took me through to the treatment room, which was nice and cosy.

And after undressing, I lay face down on the heated treatment bed under warm towels.

Before the treatment started, she asked me how much pressure I would like for the massage and I told her I preferred it firm.

Laura then invited me to take a deep breath in.

As I did, I could smell a lovely scent of French lavendar, grapefruit and mandarin – which she tells me is an anti-stress blend.

This marked the start of the treatment.

The process then continued when Laura applied a sticky date syrup, vanilla and sandalwood wash on my back.

The golden toffee scrub was then put on top to exfoliate, moisturise and scent the skin before Laura wiped it off with warm body mitts.

She then started doing the back massage.

For this Laura used sweet almond oil before layering it with sweet orange and cinnamon body butter.

And I have to say it smelled amazing.

The massage was really good and helped to release the tension and tight knots I had in my neck and shoulders.

They felt really relaxed afterwards.

I could feel myself switching off from the day’s stresses and unwinding as I listened to the soft music and the sound of the trickling water from a floral waterfall feature near my treatment bed.

Lower body cleanse and massage

Moving on to the lower part of my body, Laura followed the same process with the cleanse, scrub and massage on the back and the front of my legs and my feet.

Again the massage was really good as I could feel Laura working on tight areas on my calves.

My legs felt quite soothed after she had finished.

She then applied the body scrub and massaged my arms, hands, shoulders and chest just below the neck.

It was at this point I could really smell the scents of vanilla, caramel and cinnamon. It wasn’t overpowering in the slightest, it just smelled really nice and refreshing.

Hair and scalp treatment

The last part of the treatment involves Laura applying a hair mask and massaging the scalp.

She explains that the overnight hair mask aims to stimulate hair growth.

It felt like Laura was brushing my hair and hitting the right pressure points with her fingers which made it feel very relaxing.

I really enjoyed the scalp massage which helped to release any tension I had above my neck.

What is my verdict?

After the cinnamon sugar pie foodie treatment my skin not only felt silky smooth, but it smelled incredible!

The combination of the different products and their scents really worked well together.

I also felt very relaxed and slept really well that night – which is always a sign of a good massage.

After having the overnight hair mask on, I was intrigued to see what the results would be the day after.

And I have to say my hair definitely felt smoother, shinier and healthier after I had washed it the next day.

If you are looking to indulge yourself with a festive pampering treat in the run-up to Christmas, I would definitely recommend cinnamon sugar pie.

It not only makes your whole body feel relaxed afterwards, but your skin also smells really nice and good enough to eat!