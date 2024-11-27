What did I think of new ‘festive foodie’ treatment at Broughty Ferry beauty salon?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did I think of new ‘festive foodie’ treatment at Broughty Ferry beauty salon?

The sweet pampering cinnamon sugar pie treat has recently been introduced at Evermore Wellbeing in Gray Street.

Health and wellbeing writer Debbie Clarke tried out a new festive foodie treatment at Broughty Ferry wellness salon Evermore.
Health and wellbeing writer Debbie Clarke tried out a new festive foodie treatment at Broughty Ferry wellness salon Evermore. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When I saw a Broughty Ferry salon was offering a new seasonal beauty treatment which would see your body lathered in a golden toffee body scrub and massaged with sweet orange and cinnamon, I was keen to try it.

So I approached the owner of Evermore Wellbeing, Laura Kennedy, to ask if I could go along and review it.

The new pampering sweet treat, cinnamon sugar pie, was introduced at the salon last month and will be available to book throughout December.

I love the fact that it’s a full body beauty treatment with a festive foodie twist.

But the question is: Would it feel and smell as amazing as it sounds? And would I recommend it?

I was ready to find out.

What does cinnamon sugar pie include?

The cinnamon sugar pie treatment – exclusively put together by Laura at Evermore – features: a sticky date syrup and vanilla body cleanse, a golden toffee body scrub, a sweet orange and cinnamon body massage and a shine enhancing hair and scalp mask.

Laura Kennedy is the owner of Evermore Wellbeing salon in Broughty Ferry.
Laura Kennedy is the owner of Evermore Wellbeing salon in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The full body treatment lasts 60 minutes and costs £75.

I was looking forward to trying out the new treatment as I headed along to Broughty Ferry on a chilly weekday morning to meet Laura, who has recently celebrated the salon’s fourth birthday.

The back cleanse

When I arrived, Laura took me through to the treatment room, which was nice and cosy.

And after undressing,  I lay face down on the heated treatment bed under warm towels.

Before the treatment started, she asked me how much pressure I would like for the massage and I told her I preferred it firm.

Laura then invited me to take a deep breath in.

As I did, I could smell a lovely scent of French lavendar, grapefruit and mandarin – which she tells me is an anti-stress blend.

This marked the start of the treatment.

The process then continued when Laura applied a sticky date syrup, vanilla and sandalwood wash on my back.

Laura applying the golden toffee scrub.
A back cleanse, scrub and massage is part of the festive foodie treatment at the Broughty Ferry salon. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The golden toffee scrub was then put on top to exfoliate, moisturise and scent the skin before Laura wiped it off with warm body mitts.

She then started doing the back massage.

For this Laura used sweet almond oil before layering it with sweet orange and cinnamon body butter.

And I have to say it smelled amazing.

The massage was really good and helped to release the tension and tight knots I had in my neck and shoulders.

They felt really relaxed afterwards.

I could feel myself switching off from the day’s stresses and unwinding as I listened to the soft music and the sound of the trickling water from a floral waterfall feature near my treatment bed.

Lower body cleanse and massage

Moving on to the lower part of my body, Laura followed the same process with the cleanse, scrub and massage on the back and the front of my legs and my feet.

Again the massage was really good as I could feel Laura working on tight areas on my calves.

The legs are also cleansed and scrubbed as part of the treatment.
The legs are also cleansed and scrubbed as part of the treatment at Evermore in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

My legs felt quite soothed after she had finished.

She then applied the body scrub and massaged my arms, hands, shoulders and chest just below the neck.

It was at this point I could really smell the scents of vanilla, caramel and cinnamon. It wasn’t overpowering in the slightest, it just smelled really nice and refreshing.

Hair and scalp treatment

The last part of the treatment involves Laura applying a hair mask and massaging the scalp.

She explains that the overnight hair mask aims to stimulate hair growth.

Applying a hair mask and scalp massage was the last part of the treatment.
Applying a hair mask and scalp massage was the last part of the treatment. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It felt like Laura was brushing my hair and hitting the right pressure points with her fingers which made it feel very relaxing.

I really enjoyed the scalp massage which helped to release any tension I had above my neck.

What is my verdict?

After the cinnamon sugar pie foodie treatment my skin not only felt silky smooth, but it smelled incredible!

The combination of the different products and their scents really worked well together.

I also felt very relaxed and slept really well that night – which is always a sign of a good massage.

After having the overnight hair mask on, I was intrigued to see what the results would be the day after.

Health features writer Debbie gives her verdict on the treatment.
Health features writer Debbie gives her verdict on the festive foodie treatment at the Broughty Ferry salon. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And I have to say my hair definitely felt smoother, shinier and healthier after I had washed it the next day.

If you are looking to indulge yourself with a festive pampering treat in the run-up to Christmas, I would definitely recommend cinnamon sugar pie.

It not only makes your whole body feel relaxed afterwards, but your skin also smells really nice and good enough to eat!

