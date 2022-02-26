GINGER GAIRDNER: Storms changed our plans, but there’s still plenty to do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Storms changed our plans, but there’s still plenty to do

By Brian Cunningham
February 26 2022, 9.28am
Post Thumbnail

There’s no doubt, being a gardener can be at times as much frustrating as it is satisfying.

This winter at Scone Palace, where I’m head gardener, myself and the team had a programme of works all planned out.

This would have seen improvements in some areas, a proper path in a generally unvisited but lovely, wooded glen.

Also bringing back to life other parts, creating new beds in the walled garden as part of development works in here.

Then the big storm came

Then Storm Arwen blew through at the end of November. It put a dozen trees with around 2,000 years of living between them onto the ground and destroyed all that grew beneath them.

All those plans had to be chucked out the potting shed window.

Instead, all our efforts since then and until grass cutting season starts in the middle of March, have been focused on tidying the garden up.

After Storm Arwen, Brian, above, and his team have had to focus on tidying up the damage.

We’re not the only gardening team to be facing these challenges either, as I can see from the social media posts at other gardens around the country.

Scott Smith, the head gardener of the stunning Renaissance walled garden at Pitmedden in Aberdeenshire, recently commented on how his team of gardening staff and volunteers were still clearing brash from the trees covering their immaculate lawns, 75 days after that first storm.

We feel your pain down in Scone.

On top of the disappointment of losing such amazing trees, these works that hopefully would have made the garden better, evolving, will have to wait at least another year now.

Growing season is busy season

Once the growing season starts we will be so busy keeping the beds looking smart, the lawns neat and growing veg for the kitchen garden to be constructing any new paths or lifting turf to make new beds.

There are some jobs we have in the grounds of the Palace that simply cant wait another year.

We have clumps of old Rhododendron that don’t really bring much to the garden with their flower but act as a great windbreak and foil for other plantings.

Huge clumps of rhododendrons need attention.

The trouble is they are now getting so big they’re becoming overgrown and blocking paths.

I really wanted to tackle them last year and restore some order, but as we were under lockdowns there wasn’t any team to carry out these works.

I dread to think just how bad they will get and ultimately how big these shrubs will be if another year goes by where we can’t get to them.

It’s a measure of our team at Scone Palace – who I cant thank enough for their efforts – and of all the other gardening teams facing similar situations, that we are still looking to achieve these works during this winter season.

And they say us gardeners don’t do much at this time of year!

The Queen’s Green Canopy

We’re still managing to get a couple of little projects carried out and are very proud to be contributing to the Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree planting initiative across the UK to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

No matter what size of garden you have this is something we can all take part in.

There is at least one tree able to fit into even the smallest of gardens.

We can all take part in The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Our planting consists of seven pink and white, winter flowering cherries planted together to make one, big display.

Not all of the trees were newly bought, having been grown in containers, three were already growing in the gardens and moved to their new home.

I think we’ve all been there. A  few years after planting a new shrub we realise it doesn’t look right or is getting too big for space.

That may have led to the drastic action of digging the shrub out completely but if it’s a treasured plant or you have the room then it’s worth taking the calculated risk of moving your plant to a better site in a process known as ‘transplanting’.

The time for moving plants

During late October to March is the time we can move deciduous trees and shrubs, that is those that lose their leaves over winter.

With an evergreen, I like to wait until the end of winter before shifting, to catch that point just as the soil is warming up again.

The theory is the plants roots can re establish themselves quicker after that shock, thus increasing the chances of success.
Prepare the new site in advance, making sure the planting hole is large enough, and replant at the same depth which is important.

If it’s a spreading shrub, loose branches can be carefully tied in to make the task easier, dig a circular trench around a foot wide where the shrub canopy would be, slowly digging under the plant making a big a root ball as possible.

A wee tip

A wee tip here. Digging a trench is the best way to avoid snapping your spade in two. Remember spades are for digging and not for levering.

This was a piece of good advice given to me by a friend.

Aftercare is key, ensuring plants are watered in thoroughly after planting and during dry spells.

Follow this up by adding a thick layer of mulch such as leaf mould or garden compost.

