Road test: From Dundee to Dumfries in the new Kia Sportage

The all new Kia Sportage improves dramatically on its already very capable predecessor.

Much better looking, it’s now one of the most stylish family SUVs on the market. A swooping new shape, sharp boomerang-shaped front headlights and a low, aggressive grille make a terrific first impression.

The fifth generation car also gets a smart new interior with a panoramic curved touchscreen that looks terrific.

With one petrol, two diesels and two hybrid engines – a self-charging and a plug-in hybrid – Kia offers Sportage buyers plenty of choice. You can also choose between front and four-wheel drive, and go for manual or automatic transmission.

There are also generous levels of interior space, good standard equipment levels, a competitive starting price, and Kia’s superb seven-year, 100,000 mile warranty.

On the road

So what’s not to like? Very little. I took my Kia Sportage on holiday, leaving my redoubt on Dundee’s Law Hill and heading to Dumfriesshire.

Driving coast to coast across Scotland and then down through Galloway Forest Park gave me plenty of opportunity to experience the depth of the Kia’s talent.

It’s an excellent cruiser. Show it a dual carriageway, set the cruise control for 70mph, and it will munch through the miles in an effortlessly relaxed way.

Wind, tyre and engine noise are all noticeably reduced over the previous model. Meanwhile, the extra technology made it easy to hook up my phone and listen to podcasts or Spotify playlists.

Sportage prices start at just under £26,000. My model was a top spec GT-Line S version, costing north of £38,000.

It came with the self-charging hybrid engine. Unlike the plug-in hybrid this won’t take you far on battery power alone, but low speed manoeuvres are carried out without troubling the internal combustion engine and the electric motor helps boost fuel economy.

We actually managed to match Kia’s official 48.7mpg fuel economy figure.

My car came with automatic transmission, which is operated by a rotary dial and goes about is business as effortlessly as you could want.

The 178bhp petrol engine is aided by a 44.2kW motor for a combined 226bhp. What that means is a 0-60mph time of 7.7 seconds – enough to make overtaking moves quickly and safely.

Riding higher than hatchbacks, handling is not an SUV’s forte but the Sportage takes a bend as well as any of its competitors.

Smart interior

The interior really is special. Twin 12.3in touchscreens are integrated into a single curved panel to create a panoramic display.

It’s easy to use and responsive and there are – hallelujah! – dials for the heating controls so you don’t have to dive into a submenu to adjust the temperature.

Go for the GT-Line S version and you get lots of toys and gadgets. A 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof and superb Harman Kardon sound system were among my favourite pieces of kit.

Being summertime, I didn’t need the heated seats or steering wheel but these will certainly come into their own when winter arrives.

Another nice feature comes as you indicate to turn or overtake, when the driver’s display brings up footage of what’s going on in your blind spot. This is an excellent system that will no doubt help protect cyclists and pedestrians.

The Sportage has enough space in the back for adults up to around six feet tall. At 567 litres, the boot is spacious enough for large families – although the Sportage’s rival, Hyundai’s Tucson, pips it with a massive 620 litres.

For anyone needing even more space, Kia also offers the bigger and similarly excellent Sorento.

The Sportage is a great size though. There’s room for five and the family dog, yet it’s compact enough not to feel unwieldy around town.

Overall there’s very little to criticise about the new Sportage. It looks great, it’s economical, fast, practical, well equipped and well-priced.

The family SUV market is an incredibly talented sector but even so, the Kia Sportage is good enough to stand out from the crowd.

Facts

Price: £38,655

0-60mph: 7.7 seconds

Top speed: 120mph

Economy: 48.7mpg

CO2 emissions: 132g/km