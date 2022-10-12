Road Test: Electrified Genesis GV70 fantastic luxury SUV with 283 mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Road Test: Electrified Genesis GV70 fantastic luxury SUV with 283 mile range

By Jack McKeown
October 12 2022
The Electrified Genesis GV70. Image: Genesis.
The Electrified Genesis GV70. Image: Genesis.

The Genesis GV70 is a plush and stylish luxury SUV that now comes in a superb fully electric version.

Upstart brand Genesis was launched last year and is already making waves with established luxury car makers.

With cars that have stylish exteriors and sumptuous interiors, a no-haggling sales remit, five years of servicing, and a concierge service to bring a courtesy car and pick up your vehicle when it needs attention, Genesis offers a lot that other premium brands don’t.

Genesis GV70 from the front. Image: Genesis.

A mid-size SUV that’s pitched against the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Jaguar E-Pace, the GV70 is the most important car in the Genesis range. Thankfully for Genesis, it’s also the best.

When it was launched last year the GV70 was available with petrol or diesel options. Both were decent enough but hardly felt like the engine choice an ambitious, forward thinking new car company should be using.

Finally, the GV70 has the powertrain it deserves. I travelled to Northampton where I was one of the first UK journalists to drive the Electrified GV70.

Power and range

It has a pair of 180kW motors on the front and rear axles, making it four-wheel drive, and a 77.4kWh battery.

Range – the first question anyone asks about an electric car – is good. On a full battery it can travel 283 miles, according to official figures. Use it mainly around town where the engine is most efficient and that extends to more than 360 miles. Even in the depths of winter you should still be able to cover 200-220 miles quite comfortably.

The charge port is integrated into the grille. Image: Genesis.

The charge port is cleverly integrated into the front grille. Speaking of charging, the Electrified GV70 can charge at up to 240KW, which will take it from 10-80% in just 18 minutes. Buyers also get five years of discounted access to the Ionity network, where you’ll pay just 24p per kWh instead of the usual 69p.

The Electrified GV70 is a very capable cruiser. Image: Genesis.

Keeping things easy, Genesis offers only a single trim level, called Sport. This comes loaded up with kit including LED headlights, a 14.5in touchscreen, all-round parking sensors and a reversing camera, power opening boot, full leather upholstery and lots more.

Cost

Prices start at £64,405. That sounds more expensive than rival EVs, but they tend to offer single motor/two-wheel drive models with smaller battery as their entry level offering. Spec them up to the level of the Electrified GV70 and the Genesis looks much better value. Many buyers are likely to go for the finance package Genesis also offers.

The high quality interior. Image: Genesis.

The GV70 is a very good looking car. Well proportioned, it has a purposeful, athletic stance. More than one person has asked me if it’s a Bentley – the large grille and winged badge giving it more than a passing likeness.

Motorway miles are covered with ease. Image: Genesis.

On the road, the GV70 is an extremely comfortable cruiser. There’s no engine noise – of course – and the barest whisper from the road under the tyres. Put the foot down and it pins you to your seat as the car hurtles forward. Zero to 62mph comes up in 4.8 seconds…but press the boost button on the steering wheel and that reduces to 4.2 seconds.

In short, it’s not much slower than a supercar. Overtaking manoeuvres are completed with incredible ease.

Comfort and luxury

Cruising along the motorway at 70mph is a serene experience. This is partly due to excellent soundproofing and partly to the ambience of the cabin.

The cabin is superb. Image: Genesis.

Quite simply, Genesis produce one of the best interiors in the entire car industry. Sumptuous leather seats, soft touch materials, an elegant touchscreen, chrome rotary dials and exceptional attention to detail elevate it above almost all of its rivals.

Boot space is excellent. Image: Genesis.

Family buyers will enjoy the GV70. There’s plenty of space for five and a large 503 litre boot. There’s also 25 litres of storage under the bonnet which can be used to stow the charging cables.

Overall, this is one of the very best electric SUVs available right now. It’s great looking inside and out, luxurious, fast and comfortable, has future-ready charging tech, and its standard four-wheel drive make it perfect for coping with Scottish winters.

Facts

Price: £73,220

0-62mph: 4.2 seconds

Top speed: 146mph

Range: 283 miles

Emissions: 0g/km

