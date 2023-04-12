Mazda CX-60 comes with new 3.3 litre diesel engine and 56mpg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mazda CX-60 comes with new 3.3 litre diesel engine and 56mpg

Our motoring writer drove Mazda's new CX-60 SUV which shows there's life in the old diesel yet.

The Mazda CX-60 in the Scottish Borders. Image: Mazda.
The Mazda CX-60 in the Scottish Borders. Image: Mazda.
By Jack McKeown

The Mazda CX-60 is a large, high quality SUV with a competitive price tag.

It was launched last year with a plug-in hybrid engine and Mazda has now added a new version with an unexpected powertrain – diesel.

At a time when most manufacturers are ditching diesel or putting old units in new cars, Mazda has designed a brand new diesel engine. What’s more, at 3.3 litres it’s absolutely huge.

Mazda CX-60 on a scenic road.
The Mazda CX-60 comes with a new 3.3 litre diesel engine. Image: Mazda.

Why have they committed this act of madness? On the launch of the car in the Scottish Borders Mazda UK’s managing director Jeremy Thomson explained that there is still a demand for diesel cars. Furthermore, Mazda’s engineering boffins have managed to work wonders with the technology.

Why is it a massive 3.3 litres? Because that’s the size they found was most efficient for a big SUV.

Frugal

The numbers back this up. The most frugal front-wheel drive versions of the CX-60 diesel return 56.5mpg and emit just 129g/km of CO2.

Back when Vehicle Excise Duty (what most people call road tax) was linked to emissions that would have meant a rate of £0 in the first year and £110 thereafter.

Even the highest powered four-wheel drive version returns 53mpg and emits just 138g/km.

Those are astounding numbers for a 3.3 litre diesel engine.

Mazda CX-60 interior.
The Mazda CX-60 has a plush interior. Image: Mazda.

Prices for what is currently Mazda’s flagship car (an even bigger CX-80 is coming later this year) start at around £43,000. That makes it comparable to the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 but it’s bigger than either of those SUVs.

There’s a choice of 200bhp or 254bhp versions of the diesel engine and two or four-wheel drive. All models come with an excellent eight-speed automatic gearbox.

It’s a great looking car, especially when paired with Mazda’s superb soul red crystal colour.

Quality interior

Inside, it has a premium cabin that feels closer in quality to Audi and Mercedes than to Ford, Hyundai or Kia. There are leather seats, a large display screen, buttons and dials to adjust the heating and fans, and a clever rotary dial to control the infotainment system.

All versions are well equipped. Even entry level models get leather seats, heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Mazda CX-60 sunroof.
There’s an optional panoramic sunroof in the Mazda CX-60. Image: Mazda.

In a further piece of good news, Mazda has jettisoned the tiny 90s style sunroof it persisted with for years in favour of a panoramic glass roof that floods the interior with light.

What’s it like to drive? I took the CX-60 on a scenic 160 mile road trip from Edinburgh to Roxburgh in the Borders.

For the first 80 miles I drove an entry level front-wheel drive car (Facts below are for this model), then switched to the all-bells-and-whistles four wheel drive model in high spec Takumi trim.

Driving dynamics

In both 200 and 254bhp versions the engine has plenty of low down power and emits a sporty roar when worked hard. The eight-speed gearbox goes about its work seamlessly.

Rain was falling in torrents during my test drive and I appreciated the extra traction of the all-wheel drive model. For the vast majority of occasions the front-wheel drive version will be more than up to the job, however.

Mazda CX-60 on a road in the Borders.
On a scenic route in the Borders. Image: Mazda.

The suspension is firm but soaks up bumps and potholes surprisingly well. At 70mph the cabin is quiet, although not quite as much as the library-like Volvo XC60.

The Mazda CX-60 grips well through corners but it feels like a big and heavy car. There’s little of the lightweight agility found in a BMW X3 or indeed the CX-60’s stablemate, the superb Mazda CX-5.

Boot space is a healthy 570 litres and there’s plenty of head and leg room for five adult occupants.

All in all, the Mazda CX-60 is a handsome, spacious, well equipped and tremendously capable car. It shows there’s life in the old diesel yet.

 

Facts

Price: £42,990

0-62mph: 8.4 seconds

Top speed: 132mph

Economy: 56.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 129g/km

