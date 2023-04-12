Mazda CX-60 comes with new 3.3 litre diesel engine and 56mpg

The Mazda CX-60 is a large, high quality SUV with a competitive price tag.

It was launched last year with a plug-in hybrid engine and Mazda has now added a new version with an unexpected powertrain – diesel.

At a time when most manufacturers are ditching diesel or putting old units in new cars, Mazda has designed a brand new diesel engine. What’s more, at 3.3 litres it’s absolutely huge.

Why have they committed this act of madness? On the launch of the car in the Scottish Borders Mazda UK’s managing director Jeremy Thomson explained that there is still a demand for diesel cars. Furthermore, Mazda’s engineering boffins have managed to work wonders with the technology.

Why is it a massive 3.3 litres? Because that’s the size they found was most efficient for a big SUV.

Frugal

The numbers back this up. The most frugal front-wheel drive versions of the CX-60 diesel return 56.5mpg and emit just 129g/km of CO2.

Back when Vehicle Excise Duty (what most people call road tax) was linked to emissions that would have meant a rate of £0 in the first year and £110 thereafter.

Even the highest powered four-wheel drive version returns 53mpg and emits just 138g/km.

Those are astounding numbers for a 3.3 litre diesel engine.

Prices for what is currently Mazda’s flagship car (an even bigger CX-80 is coming later this year) start at around £43,000. That makes it comparable to the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 but it’s bigger than either of those SUVs.

There’s a choice of 200bhp or 254bhp versions of the diesel engine and two or four-wheel drive. All models come with an excellent eight-speed automatic gearbox.

It’s a great looking car, especially when paired with Mazda’s superb soul red crystal colour.

Quality interior

Inside, it has a premium cabin that feels closer in quality to Audi and Mercedes than to Ford, Hyundai or Kia. There are leather seats, a large display screen, buttons and dials to adjust the heating and fans, and a clever rotary dial to control the infotainment system.

All versions are well equipped. Even entry level models get leather seats, heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

In a further piece of good news, Mazda has jettisoned the tiny 90s style sunroof it persisted with for years in favour of a panoramic glass roof that floods the interior with light.

What’s it like to drive? I took the CX-60 on a scenic 160 mile road trip from Edinburgh to Roxburgh in the Borders.

For the first 80 miles I drove an entry level front-wheel drive car (Facts below are for this model), then switched to the all-bells-and-whistles four wheel drive model in high spec Takumi trim.

Driving dynamics

In both 200 and 254bhp versions the engine has plenty of low down power and emits a sporty roar when worked hard. The eight-speed gearbox goes about its work seamlessly.

Rain was falling in torrents during my test drive and I appreciated the extra traction of the all-wheel drive model. For the vast majority of occasions the front-wheel drive version will be more than up to the job, however.

The suspension is firm but soaks up bumps and potholes surprisingly well. At 70mph the cabin is quiet, although not quite as much as the library-like Volvo XC60.

The Mazda CX-60 grips well through corners but it feels like a big and heavy car. There’s little of the lightweight agility found in a BMW X3 or indeed the CX-60’s stablemate, the superb Mazda CX-5.

Boot space is a healthy 570 litres and there’s plenty of head and leg room for five adult occupants.

All in all, the Mazda CX-60 is a handsome, spacious, well equipped and tremendously capable car. It shows there’s life in the old diesel yet.

Facts

Price: £42,990

0-62mph: 8.4 seconds

Top speed: 132mph

Economy: 56.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 129g/km