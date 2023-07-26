Road Test: Mazda CX-60 a classy and comfortable large SUV with incredible fuel efficiency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Mazda CX-60 a classy and comfortable large SUV with incredible fuel efficiency

We put Mazda's biggest SUV through its paces in Highland Perthshire, Fife and Angus. The diesel version of the CX-60 is refined, spacious, well equipped and extremely economical.

Mazda's CX-60
Mazda's CX-60 is a comfortable long distance cruiser. Image: Mazda.
By Jack McKeown

Mazda’s CX-60 is a car that is incredibly economical for its size.

The spacious, classy SUV is Mazda’s biggest car. Yet despite being 4.75 metres long and almost 1.9 metres tall it can still return upwards of 50mpg in real world driving.

Prices start at around £45,000 and max out just past the £53,000 for top spec versions. There is the option of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive and all models come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

There are three trim levels: entry level Exclusive-Line; mid-range Homura and range-topping Takumi.

The Mazda CX-60
The Mazda CX-60 SUV. Image: Mazda.

Mazda offers the CX-60 as a plug-in hybrid with a battery and electric motor paired with a 2.5 litre petrol engine. Or you can have the 3.3 litre diesel model I recently spent a week with.

I’ve driven both versions and each one is fascinating in its own way. The PHEV version can do up to 40 miles on battery power, meaning you can do most daily journeys without taking a sip of petrol. The switch between electric and petrol power isn’t as smooth as in some rivals, however.

Efficiency

In my opinion the diesel car offers the better driving experience. You might think that in this day and age having a huge 3.3 litre diesel engine is crazy.

But Mazda’s clever engineers have managed to wring incredible levels of efficiency out of such a big engine. It develops 254hp (there’s also a 200hp version that costs a little less) and will do the 0-62mph dash in 7.4 seconds.

The Mazda CX-60
The Mazda CX-60’s four-wheel drive helps it deal with Scotland’s cold winters and wet summers. Image: Mazda.

Despite my model being four-wheel drive, which reduces fuel economy, it still averages an extraordinary 54.3mpg. That’s pretty much achievable in rear-world driving too. My time with the Mazda CX-60 saw me do a good bit of dual carriageway driving on the A90 as well as trips to Highland Perthshire, Fife and Angus.

One week and several hundred miles later I averaged 49.5mpg from the Mazda CX-60. That’s the sort of fuel economy you associate with a supermini, not a huge SUV.

Of course being able to cover long distances with barely a sip of fuel isn’t worth much if the journey is no fun.

The CX-60 has a classy interior. Image: Mazda.

Fortunately the big Mazda is a superb cruiser. A soft-ish suspension setup coupled with low wind and road noise makes it a very comfortable car to spend a lot of time in.

Mazda’s interiors have always been a step up in quality from those found in Ford, Kia, Hyundai and Peugeot. Even by Mazda’s high standards the inside of the CX-60 is pretty special. Leather seats, wood inlays and touches of chrome all add up to a quality feel.

Comfort and practicality

There’s a large infotainment screen, buttons for the heating controls, and an excellent rotary control system similar to the one BMW uses. This operates most of the infotainment functions and is much easier to use than a touchscreen when you’re driving.

The Mazda CX-60 SUV has a 570 litre boot. Image: Mazda.

Rear passengers enjoy plenty of leg and headroom and dogs will be very happy in the boot, where they have 570 litres to lounge around in. If you need to carry bulky items the rear seats drop at the touch of a button to create a 1,726 litre load bay.

Caravan owners will also be pleased with the diesel CX-60’s 2,500kg towing limit.

All versions of the CX-60 are very well equipped. Leather seats, heated seats and a heated steering wheel are standard across the range, as is a 12in infotainment screen, cruise control, climate control, reversing camera and keyless entry.

My mid-level version added ambient cabin lighting and a clever facial recognition system that automatically adjusts the seat, door mirrors and steering wheel to suit each driver.

There are nice touches such as this wood inlay. Image: Mazda.

The Mazda CX-60 comes so close to being perhaps the best large mainstream SUV. It’s roomy, good looking, well equipped, comfortable and good value for money. Only its handling lets it down.

Mazda’s other SUVs, the CX-5 and CX-30 are both agile cars with best-in-class handling. The CX-60 is wallowy and stodgy during corners.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a very good car indeed. If Mazda improves the handling when the car gets its mid-life refresh it will become a great car.

 

Facts

Price: £50,705

0-62mph: 7.4 seconds

Top speed: 136mph

Economy: 54.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 138g/km

More from Motoring

There are a number of things to consider when buying a used car. (Blackball Media)
Top tips to help you buy a used car
The e:Ny1 joins the popular electric SUV market. (Honda)
Honda’s new electric e:NY1 SUV priced from £44,995
The Revuelto uses an incredibly powerful V12 plug-in hybrid setup
Lamborghini posts record results for first half of 2023
The analysis found that UK car insurance inflation has grown since January 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
UK car insurance costs ‘skyrocketing’ compared to Europe – SNP
Low traffic neighbourhood schemes have been attacked by Tories in the past (Steve Parsons/PA)
Low-traffic neighbourhoods set for review amid Tory ‘pro-motorist’ drive
Bollards placed in a street in Cowley near Oxford, to create a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sunak orders review of low-traffic neighbourhoods
Rafaela Vasquez was sentenced to three years’ probation (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Back-up driver in first fully autonomous car death pleads guilty to endangerment
There are plenty of affordable Ulez-compliant cars available for under £5,000. (Ford)
These are the best Ulez-compliant cars for under £5,000
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he will press ahead with extending the capital’s ultra low emission zone after a legal bid to stop him failed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sadiq Khan hails ‘landmark decision’ as councils lose High Court Ulez challenge
Drivers risk paying more than a £3,000 ‘premium’ for a Ulez-compliant vehicle. (PA)
Drivers risk paying £3,000 ‘premium’ for Ulez-compliant car