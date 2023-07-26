Thriving family businesses in Fife offer top-notch products & services

Family-owned businesses have not had the easiest time over the past several years. But there are some in Fife in the UK that are thriving, thanks to the excellent products and services they offer.

So the next time you visit Fife, don’t just go to see the town’s beautiful fairways and breathtaking coastline.

Pop into the shops to sample the local cuisine, check out their products and meet the locals who’ll give you the best customer service. Here are some of them.

Cromars

Imagine a day at the beach in the historic Scottish town of St Andrews. The wind blowing your hair, sand scrunching under toe, epic charity shopping, plenty of history… all washed down with a fresh seaside chippy on the beach!

It’s time to head to the sea and enjoy an action-packed day of adventure, fun and activities in the beautiful coastal town of St Andrews. Famous for its cathedral ruins, beautiful beach and outdoor seawater swimming pool, not to forget another rare find… fresh catch of the day fish from family-owned Cromars fish and chip shop.

It’s a traditional coastal chippy that serves the freshest catch of the day, alongside freshly cut chips, homemade tartare sauce and mushy peas. Delicious!

Within this super little find, the friendly team are there to advise on the best dishes. Fresh fish, home-cooked in a traditional manner, with years of expertise. Recently said to be “the best fish and chips tasted from Cornwall to John O’ Groats”.

Then, if you are craving more, why not try another Scottish tradition? The deep-fried Mars bar! You’ll be surprised at how tasty it is! And for those hipsters and Instagrammers out there, enjoy a delicious Oreo milkshake.

Finally, it’s time to while the evening away, with a stroll along the Fife coastal path, a cocktail on the street, and some relaxation in a woodland retreat, tucked away in your very own little hideaway. St Andrews really is the place to be this summer… or autumn, or winter!

Dhoom Indian Streatery

Head chef Dhaneshwar Prasad, along with his wife, sons and staff, run their famous and multi award-winning Dunfermline restaurant Dhoom. It’s a unique and one-of-a-kind Indian “streatery” and bar, serving delicacies from the streets of India and unique, carefully crafted Indian-inspired cocktails and mocktails from its bar.

Prasad’s love and passion for Indian food and hospitality are unparalleled, having spent 33 years in the restaurant business and helped open 52 restaurants across the UK and India.

During this time, he realised how distant the “Indian” food in the UK was from its original roots. He wanted to recreate and bring the flavours of India that he and his wife grew up eating in their homes.

Awarded “Best Restaurant Of The Year” and the coveted AA Rosette star-rated restaurant, Dhoom takes pride in not being your average regular curry house. It provides your senses with a journey through various cities and Indian cuisines by bringing you meticulously curated menus that change every 6 months and allowing you to explore different regions of India.

Their team of top chefs spend 6 weeks on the streets of India, exploring regions and tasting the local flavours and delicacies to create a menu inspired by those travel experiences and memories.

Next time you are at Dhoom and see a smiling gentleman in a white chef’s coat or an elegant lady behind the bar making cocktails, you know it’s the Jakhmola family. Make sure you say hi.

Styx

Styx pool and snooker halls in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes are Fife’s premier venue for snooker and pool. But they offer so much more with live sport, poker, dominoes, darts or just a great night of live entertainment.

Mike, Kieron and all the staff make sure you receive a warm welcome and are more than happy to guide you through the vast array of drinks on offer behind the bar.

Or why not try out the amazing new food menus with everything from burgers and chips to chicken nuggets, breakfast rolls and nachos.

With top acts coming soon like Rita Riot, A Bad Name, Gary Anderson Darts Exhibition, Grease v Dirty Dancing and a Rock the Rovers night packed full of live bands, it’s not just all about sport at Styx. The live entertainment is top class too.

With that family friendly atmosphere, there really is something there for everyone at Styx, and throughout the summer, there are a whole host of special offers available.

A2B

A2B Van hire in Glenrothes were established in 1998 and they have been providing the perfect transport solution for your needs and high class customer service for 25 years.

Always putting the customer first, A2B cover all of Fife and beyond with a large fleet of new and nearly new cars and commercial vehicles for hire. The vehicles range from a family car to short, medium and long wheel base vans, Luton loaders, or even a mini bus.

Owner and founder Clarence Machado says: “Whether it is a car, van or mini bus, we always strive to make sure we provide the best quality vehicle available and that the customer will always receive the same high standards of customer service that I would expect from a hire experience”.

Secure off-road parking is available for your vehicle while you have one on hire, and they offer extremely competitive prices. But that’s not all! If you require sack barrels, ratchet straps or roof racks, they can supply those too.

Clarence adds: “Our high standards of cleanliness and vehicle finish, along with top class customer service, have got us to where we are today. We are looking forward to maintaining those levels for many more years to come”

It’s Beds and Pine

It’s Beds and Pine, located in Cardenden, are family run and this year celebrate the impressive milestone of 75 years in business.

With an extensive range of beds, bedframes, mattresses and headboards, they have everything you need to make sure you can enjoy a great night’s sleep. Add to that their extensive range of bedroom furniture and they have got you covered in the bedroom.

Featuring some of the most recognized and reputable brands in the industry, such as Julian Bowen, Silentnight, Sealy, Wheatcroft, Deep Sleep, and Sleepeezee Beds, combined with their expert knowledge, they will help you make the right decisions and select the right bed and mattress for YOU.

For 75 years, It’s Beds and Pine have always believed that quality is non-negotiable. That’s why they are and always have been committed to providing not only the best products, but also the best customer service to their customers.

Whether you’re looking for a new bed or a complete bedroom set, you’re sure to find exactly what you need to spruce up your bedroom at It’s Beds and Pine. And after 75 years, they are STILL offering FREE delivery in Fife.

