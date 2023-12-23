Road Test: Electric BYD Seal saloon has 323 mile range and 3.8s 0-62mph for £48k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: Electric BYD Seal saloon has 323 mile range and 3.8s 0-62mph for £48k

The Chinese brand has produced an electric saloon that has blistering straight line speed thanks to more than 520bhp of power.

The BYD Seal on a rainy day at Loch Lomond. Image: Jack McKeown
The BYD Seal on a rainy day at Loch Lomond. Image: Jack McKeown
By Jack McKeown

The BYD Seal is an electric saloon car that does 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and has a 323 mile range.

It’s the third car launched in the UK by the Chinese brand, following on from the BYD Atto 3 and the BYD Dolphin.

Not many people have heard of BYD, but the Fortune 500 company is huge. They’ve been making batteries for nearly 30 years and BYD technology is in half of all iPads and a fifth of all smartphones.

The BYD Seal is a fast sports saloon with plenty of range. Image: BYD.

More recently the company has turned its attention to cars. The BYD Seal is the company’s flagship model in the UK.

It’s available in two variants. The entry level Seal Design is rear wheel drive and develops 308bhp through a single electric motor. With an official range of 354 miles, it can travel a long way between charges. It costs £45,695.

Blistering speed

I drove the Seal Excellence, which costs £3,000 more at £48,695. It comes with front and rear motors, making it four wheel drive, and it develops a hearty 523bhp. That’s enough for a blistering 3.8 second 0-62mph time. That extra power and the weight of the four wheel drive system dents range slightly but it’s still good for 323 miles.

The BYD Seal had a 280 mile real-world range on a cold and wet December day in Scotland. Image: Jack McKeown.

The BYD Seal comes with a six year/150,000km warranty and is designed to steal sales from the Tesla Model 3 and the Scottish Car of the Year winning Hyundai Ioniq 6. It may even tempt buyers away from BMW’s much more expensive i4 electric saloon.

On a rainy day in mid December I donned my best Christmas jumper and travelled to Loch Lomond to be one of the first Scottish motoring journalists to drive the BYD Seal.

Classy interior

It’s a good looking car, with a sleek, sporty shape that has hints of the Porsche Taycan and Genesis GV60. The slippery silhouette has a drag coefficient of just 0.219, making it extremely aerodynamic and improving range.

The interior is classy, with leather seats, a 15.6in touchscreen and a gigantic panoramic glass roof. That touchscreen has a neat party trick, rotating from portrait to landscape orientation at the touch of a button.

The only snag is BYD has crammed too much into the touchscreen, making it difficult to operate. I had to delve into various sub-menus to switch the heated seats and steering wheel on.

There’s plenty of room in the back and the boot is big as well, although a hatchback opening would make it much more practical.

There’s a huge 15.6in touchscreen. Image: BYD.

On the road the BYD Seal is an impressive car. It has outstanding straight line speed, of course. But it also handles surprisingly well, with plenty of grip and an agile feel.

Four-wheel drive is assisted by a sophisticated traction control system. Even on cold and wet roads you can deploy all 523bhp without any wheel spin. The car doesn’t wriggle and squirm, it just launches straight forward, rocketing you towards the horizon.

After two hours of driving – and playing with the performance – the battery was at 50% and had 140 miles left. That’s not bad at all for a cold and rainy December day when wipers, lights and heater were all operating.

There’s an awful lot to recommend the BYD Seal. It looks good, it’s spacious, it has an excellent range, it handles well, and it’s extremely fast. Ride quality is good and the cabin is classy as well.

Can the BYD Seal tempt BMW and Tesla buyers? It certainly deserves to.

 

 

 

