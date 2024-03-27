Road Test: Mazda CX-30 a good-looking and refined small crossover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: Mazda CX-30 a good-looking and refined small crossover

Excellent sound insulation and an easy-to-use cabin are among the Mazda's many strengths.

Jack McKeown stands beside a Mazda CX-30 on a hill in Dundee, with the River Tay in the background.
The Mazda CX-30 is an impressive little crossover. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

The Mazda CX-30 is a smallish crossover designed to be good at everything from long-distance comfort to quick jaunts around town.

It’s based on the excellent Mazda 3 hatchback but is 7cm shorter (to make it more manoeuvrable around town) and 10cm taller (because people like crossovers).

Its rivals include the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro, Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Kamiq and Toyota C-HR.

Prices and engines

Prices start at around the £25,000 mark and it’s available with two versions of Mazda’s 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine.

The entry level e-Skyactiv G has 120bhp and takes 10.6 seconds to go from 0-62mph.

Meanwhile, the e-Skyactiv X has 183bhp and does the same sprint in 8.3 seconds.

Jack beside the CX-30
The CX-30 impressed us with its refinement. Image: Jack McKeown.

The vast majority of Mazda CX-30s will be front-wheel drive.

However, Mazda does offer a four-wheel drive version which might be of interest to people living in rural Perthshire, Angus or Aberdeenshire where winters can be harsh.

Both engines are mild hybrid, with a battery assisting efficiency to improve power and economy.

It’s not a plug-in system so you just drive it as you would any normal petrol car.

A silver Mazda CX-30 seen from the front
The CX-30 comes with a 2.0 litre petrol engine. Image: Jack McKeown.

The CX-30 I spent a week with had the more powerful engine with two-wheel drive in mid-spec Homura trim and cost £29,405.

It’s a nice sweet spot in the range, with most of the kit you could want including a head-up driver’s display, reversing camera, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, keyless entry, and power tailgate.

What’s Mazda CX-30 like to drive?

I was impressed by the Mazda CX-30, particularly its excellent sound insulation.

At 70mph on the M90, it was whisper quiet inside. Road, wind, and engine noise are all very minimal and it’s one of the most refined cars in its class.

The suspension is soft enough to soak up bumps but firm enough to make it one of the better-handling crossovers I’ve driven.

A grey Mazda CX-30 on the road with trees in the background
The CX-30 is fun to drive. Image: Mazda.

The 186bhp engine has all the power this type of car needs. It pulls away effortlessly even when fully loaded and never feels strained.

Fuel economy is good too. In a week of mixed driving I was only a couple of miles off the official figure of 49mpg.

Exploring in the Mazda CX-30. Image: Mazda.

Many rivals are putting 1.0 litre turbocharged engines into even their larger cars but Mazda is sticking with bigger units.

The company’s 2.0 litre powertrain is tried and tested, and my suspicion is it will last a lot longer than the tiny engines rivals are fond of.

Smart interior

The cabin has a 10.25in touchscreen and there’s a rotary dial that makes it easy to operate the controls while driving without taking your eyes off the road.

There are also switches and dials for the heating and fan systems, which are much more user friendly than the touch-sensitive controls that are fashionable at the moment.

The car's interior
The interior is well laid out. Image: Mazda.

Space in the back is on par with or better than the CX-30’s main rivals, although small rear doors make it tricky for bigger people to get into, and might make getting a child seat in there a bit of a wrestle.

At 430 litres, the boot is big enough for a good-sized dog or the average family’s holiday luggage.

My car came with a six-speed manual. Being somewhat middle aged, I usually prefer autos these days, but the Mazda’s gearbox is slick and easy to use.

The Mazda's 430 litre boot.
There’s a 430-litre boot. Image: Mazda.

Both the driving experience and the cabin quality are a level above that offered by Kia, Hyundai and Ford.

In fact, the Mazda has the sort of refinement levels and plush interior you’d find in a BMW X1 or Volvo XC-40.

It’s an excellent car. If you’re thinking of buying one I’d also urge you to try the Mazda 3 hatchback, which offers a similar driving experience, has slightly more passenger space, and also costs less.

Mazda CX-30 facts:

Price: £29,405

0-62mph: 8.3 seconds

Top speed: 127mph

Economy: 49.6mpg

CO2 emissions: 128g/km

