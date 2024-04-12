5 KGM models available for immediate delivery from Lamb & Gardiner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 KGM models available for immediate delivery from Lamb & Gardiner

Check out what’s on offer from the showroom’s new range of SUVs and pick-ups.

In partnership with Lamb & Gardiner
The KGM Musso.
Lamb & Gardiner pick five of the best KGM Motors models.

Lamb & Gardiner has offered a wide range of quality vehicles to customers throughout Tayside and beyond since 1987. That range now includes top models from KGM Motors UK.

Formerly known as SsangYong, KGM is a South Korean manufacturer with 70 years of manufacturing experience that is known for its competitive prices and reliability.

The product range includes compact SUVs, 4x4s, seven-seaters and pick-ups. All models come with a five-year, 100,000 mile warranty as standard (with a seven-year, 150,000 mile warranty available on electric models).

Here’s a closer look at five KGM models currently available for immediate delivery from Lamb & Gardiner.

A quick guide to 5 popular KGM models

Tivoli

KGM Tivoli
KGM Tivoli.

The distinctive KGM Tivoli is a small and stylish SUV, featuring an integrated wrap-around bumper and bonnet line.

The 1.5-litre engine delivers impressive performance, while on-board technologies include a touchscreen supporting ApplePlay, Android Auto, call functionalities and navigation.

Prices start from £20,530.

Korando

KGM Korando
KGM Korando.

A mid-sized SUV, the KGM Korando offers stylish features like diamond-cut alloy wheels, as well as plenty of space with 551 litres of loadspace and thoughtful storage solutions.

It provides a smooth but powerful drive, along with efficient fuel economy ranging from 35.5 to 36.9 mpg.

Prices start from £25,595.

Torres

KGM Torres
KGM Torres.

A bold and rugged exterior is matched with high-tech interiors in the KGM Torres, a new five-seater SUV.

Advanced Driving Assistance features offer a safe and comfortable journey, while other features include a 1.5-tonne towing capacity, 1,662L loadspace and dual 12.3 inch displays.

Prices start from £35,080.

Keep an eye out for a new KGM Motors electric vehicle!

The Torres EVX, an electric version of the popular Torres model with an impressive range of up to 287 miles, is due to be released soon.

Rexton

KGM Rexton
KGM Rexton.

An elegant design hides impressive off-road capabilities in the seven-seater KGM Rexton, with a selectable four-wheel drive system that ensures this sophisticated SUV delivers on all terrains and conditions.

Meanwhile, safety features include rain-sensing wipers, automatic speed-sensing door locks and Trailer Sway Control for improved towing stability.

Prices start from £40,585.

Musso

KGM Musso
KGM Musso.

The acclaimed five-seater KGM Musso doesn’t compromise on comfort or style, with a crew-cab body and the practicality of a utility pick-up.

Designed to offer an elevated driving experience and available in an SWB or LWB version, key features include a 3.5-tonne tow limit, a turbocharged engine and a 1,025kg payload limit alongside the likes of dual air conditioning and heated front seats.

Prices start from £31,248.

Visit the Lamb & Gardiner showroom

Customers can check out the KGM line-up at the Lamb & Gardiner showroom on Union Street, Coupar Angus.

The sales and service teams are available to discuss options and help you find the right vehicle and maintenance package.

Find out more about KGM Motors UK at Lamb & Gardiner.

