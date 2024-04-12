5 KGM models available for immediate delivery from Lamb & Gardiner

Lamb & Gardiner has offered a wide range of quality vehicles to customers throughout Tayside and beyond since 1987. That range now includes top models from KGM Motors UK.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Formerly known as SsangYong, KGM is a South Korean manufacturer with 70 years of manufacturing experience that is known for its competitive prices and reliability.

The product range includes compact SUVs, 4x4s, seven-seaters and pick-ups. All models come with a five-year, 100,000 mile warranty as standard (with a seven-year, 150,000 mile warranty available on electric models).

Here’s a closer look at five KGM models currently available for immediate delivery from Lamb & Gardiner.

A quick guide to 5 popular KGM models

Tivoli

The distinctive KGM Tivoli is a small and stylish SUV, featuring an integrated wrap-around bumper and bonnet line.

The 1.5-litre engine delivers impressive performance, while on-board technologies include a touchscreen supporting ApplePlay, Android Auto, call functionalities and navigation.

Prices start from £20,530.

Korando

A mid-sized SUV, the KGM Korando offers stylish features like diamond-cut alloy wheels, as well as plenty of space with 551 litres of loadspace and thoughtful storage solutions.

It provides a smooth but powerful drive, along with efficient fuel economy ranging from 35.5 to 36.9 mpg.

Prices start from £25,595.

Torres

A bold and rugged exterior is matched with high-tech interiors in the KGM Torres, a new five-seater SUV.

Advanced Driving Assistance features offer a safe and comfortable journey, while other features include a 1.5-tonne towing capacity, 1,662L loadspace and dual 12.3 inch displays.

Prices start from £35,080.

Keep an eye out for a new KGM Motors electric vehicle!

The Torres EVX, an electric version of the popular Torres model with an impressive range of up to 287 miles, is due to be released soon.

Rexton

An elegant design hides impressive off-road capabilities in the seven-seater KGM Rexton, with a selectable four-wheel drive system that ensures this sophisticated SUV delivers on all terrains and conditions.

Meanwhile, safety features include rain-sensing wipers, automatic speed-sensing door locks and Trailer Sway Control for improved towing stability.

Prices start from £40,585.

Musso

The acclaimed five-seater KGM Musso doesn’t compromise on comfort or style, with a crew-cab body and the practicality of a utility pick-up.

Designed to offer an elevated driving experience and available in an SWB or LWB version, key features include a 3.5-tonne tow limit, a turbocharged engine and a 1,025kg payload limit alongside the likes of dual air conditioning and heated front seats.

Prices start from £31,248.

Visit the Lamb & Gardiner showroom

Customers can check out the KGM line-up at the Lamb & Gardiner showroom on Union Street, Coupar Angus.

The sales and service teams are available to discuss options and help you find the right vehicle and maintenance package.

Find out more about KGM Motors UK at Lamb & Gardiner.