Home News Fife

Man, 42, dies after incident at Fife industrial estate

Emergency services were called to Cartmore Industrial Estate in Lochgelly on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
Police were called to the incident at a industrial estate in Lochgelly on Monday.
Police were called to the incident on Monday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A 42-year-old man has died after an incident at an industrial estate in Fife.

Emergency services were called to Cartmore Industrial Estate in Lochgelly at around 7.15am on Monday.

The man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but he died a short time later, Kingdom FM reports.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been made aware of the incident.

Two ambulances attend incident at Lochgelly industrial estate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at Cartmore Industrial Estate in Lochgelly around 7.15am on Monday after reports that a 42-year-old man was injured.

“The man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been made aware.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call on Monday at 7.12am to attend an incident on Station Road, Lochgelly.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and making inquiries alongside Police Scotland.”

