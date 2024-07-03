Road Test: Driving the Lexus LBX hybrid crossover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Driving the Lexus LBX hybrid crossover

With a price tag starting at under £30,000, the LBX is the cheapest entry to Lexus ownership. But is it any good?

A red Lexus LBX on the road
The Lexus LBX is a fine looking hybrid crossover. Image: Lexus.
By Jack McKeown

Lexus has long been known for creating SUVs that combine luxury with bulletproof reliability.

The only trouble is, their SUVs tend to come in two sizes – large and larger. Until now, that is.

The LBX is the smallest car Lexus has ever made. It’s also the most affordable model in the Lexus range, and the company will be hoping its svelte size and lower price point attracts younger buyers.

The LBX is a small but high-quality crossover. Image: Lexus.
The vehicle in a gravel courtyard next to a property with fields in the background
It has a 1.5 litre hybrid engine. Image: Lexus.

Cynics may point out that it is nothing more than a rebadged Yaris Cross. There’s nothing wrong with the Yaris Cross, though – it’s an impressive wee car – and the LBX does benefit from a higher-quality Lexus interior.

It’s a smart-looking beastie, with sharp headlights, a large honeycomb grille, and rear lights that span the full width of the car.

While it’s the size of a small family hatchback, it has the higher driving position that SUV and crossover buyers like. This makes it easier to get in and out of, as well as giving you a better view of the road ahead.

Under the bonnet of the Lexus LBX hybrid

Under the bonnet there is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder self-charging hybrid – the same as you get in the Yaris Cross.

Power output is up 20bhp over the Toyota, though, with the LBX putting out 134bhp to the Yaris Cross’s 114bhp.

It’s an extremely efficient engine, with official fuel consumption 61.4mpg and CO2 emissions of just 104g/km.

The Lexus on a winding country road
Fuel economy is in excess of 60mpg. Image: Lexus.

Prices start at a fiver under £30,000 and top out at just north of £40,000. Most models are front-wheel drive but top-spec versions get an additional electric motor on the rear axle, making them four-wheel drive.

Speed isn’t bad, with front-wheel drive models hitting 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds and four-wheel drive models arriving at that speed 0.4 seconds later thanks to their extra weight. All models are paired with a CVT automatic gearbox.

What’s it like inside?

Set foot inside the Lexus LBX and it feels like a premium car. The interior is several notches above that of anything Toyota does.

You get the choice of fabric, leather, or vegan leather upholstery. The ambient lighting has no fewer than 64 different colours to choose from.

Lexus used to be justifiably maligned for its woeful entertainment system. In previous-generation models I’ve found myself screaming at the car while trying to negotiate a fiddly trackpad around a screen with one finger.

The car's interior
It has an excellent interior. Image: Lexus.
The comfortable leather seats
The leather seats are comfortable. Image: Lexus.

Thankfully the new system is much better, with a sensible layout, some physical buttons, and touchscreen controls that are generally easy to use.

High-spec models come with a head-up display that is height adjustable (handy for tall chaps like me) and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson stereo.

There isn’t much room in the back of the LBX and boot space is mediocre. It’s fine for couples with small children but anyone who regularly carts large adults around in the rear seats will want something bigger.

Behind the wheel

Sadly, I didn’t get as much time in the Lexus LBX as I would like. Lexus and its parent company Toyota refuse to send press demonstrator cars to motoring journalists in Scotland.

I travelled to Bedfordshire for a Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders event, at which numerous car makers bring their latest models for car writers to try out.

I got about half an hour behind the wheel of a LBX in Takumi trim, with a £38,000 price tag.

Driving around the private facility’s hill course (where they filmed the Aston Martin DBS flipping scene in Casino Royale) it handled the uneven camber without any complaints.

The LBX rides well. Image: Lexus.
A rear view of the Lexus LBX hybrid
The engine doesn’t like to be worked hard but it is very economical. Image: Lexus.

Once it’s up to a steady speed, the Lexus LBX has a quiet interior and is an excellent car to cover long distances in.

The engine and CVT gearbox don’t like to be worked hard, and overtaking manoeuvres are accompanied by a bit of raucousness from under the bonnet.

It’s a car that encourages you to drive more sedately. Do so and it’s a relaxing and easy car to live with – and one that returns excellent fuel economy.

Rivals for the LBX include the Audi Q2, Mini Countryman, and BMW X2.

Should you buy a Lexus LBX over the above models? I don’t see why not. It’s a good-looking little crossover with a very nice interior.

And Lexus has one of the best reliability records in the car industry so you can expect many years of hassle-free driving. As long as you don’t require acres of internal space, you should be very content with it.

Lexus LBX hybrid review – facts:

Price: £38,245

0-62mph: 9.2 seconds

Top speed: 106mph

Economy: 61.4mpg

CO2 emissions: 104g/km

