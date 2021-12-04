Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NATURE WATCH: The wild perfection of Shetland

By Keith Broomfield
December 4 2021, 10.00am
Turnstone. Shetland
Turnstone. Shetland

The small group of turnstones busily probed a rocky corner of St Ninian’s Bay in Shetland, their short bills turning-over fronds of glistening seaweed and pebbles in search of shrimps and other small creatures sheltering beneath.

This is one of my favourite spots in Shetland with its sand causeway or tombolo connecting the south mainland to St Ninian’s Isle, a place steeped in history.

Turnstones are small wintering waders, which breed in Greenland, Canada, and northern Scandinavia, and they are always a joy to watch as they scurry around rocks on the foreshore.

Engrossed by their bustling activity, I watched them for a while until they took flight and curved away over the bay.

Turnstone. Shetland.

I ambled across the tombolo towards St Ninian’s Isle, stopping ever so often to scan the beach ahead, and as I did so, a small flock of ringed plovers spiralled into the air on sharp-edged wings before quickly settling again.

Ringed plovers are like little masked bandits, with their attractive black and white head patterning, but they are skittish birds and always hard to approach close.

Ringed plovers do well in Shetland because there are many remote beaches for them to nest-on, unlike on the Scottish mainland, where breeding is more challenging because of disturbance by people and their dogs.

St Ninian’s Isle

I skirted round the southern edge of St Ninian’s Isle and sat on a grassy knoll by a cliff-top, looking over to a couple of nearby rocky islets.

St Ninian’s Isle. Shetland.

On their cliff faces, large numbers of fulmars had congregated, huddled on ledges and many sitting together as pairs.

According to bird reference books, fulmars have an oceanic existence in autumn and winter.

However, contrary to the perceived wisdom, here in November in Shetland, it seemed that they were already gathering on their nesting ledges, strengthening pair bonds with their partners in preparation for breeding next spring.

On reflection, I suppose Shetland is part and parcel of the open ocean, with its myriad scatter of islands just a small geographical interruption upon the vastness of the surrounding sea.

Fulmar. Shetland

Indeed, there is no part of Shetland that is more than 5km from the sea, such is the all-empowering embrace of the ocean.

This means that if one side of the islands are stormy and exposed, it is possible to quickly venture to the other side, where the seas are calmer and more benign.

Limited time

My time on Shetland was limited, so I reluctantly departed from my panoramic perch on St Ninian’s Isle and ventured to the nearby Loch of Spiggie, which was once a sea inlet, but then cut-off from the ocean when sand dunes formed, creating a nutrient-rich loch.

Out on the water large numbers of whooper swans had gathered, newly arrived from their Icelandic breeding grounds.

Turnstone. Shetland.

Whoopers have a grace and elegance that takes the breath away, and against the steely grey water of the loch, their gleaming plumage shone out like wondrous beacons.

These swans embodied the very heart and soul of Shetland – wildness and beauty wrapped in a cloak of perfection.